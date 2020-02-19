How Columbia's Say Femme quickly grew its dynamic folk-pop

As is the case with most good things, the members of the Columbia folk-pop outfit Say Femme didn’t force things when it came to starting their band. There was no intense search for members. About a year ago, Katie Leitner simply decided she wanted to start a group, and convinced childhood friend and trained pianist Max Harrison to join, then reached out to Desirée Richardson.

Leitner and Richardson went to college in Virginia and performed in choir together, and it was an Instagram post of Richardson singing a song from Hamilton that inspired Leitner to reach out.

“She asked on the Instagram, ‘I need someone to sing Hamilton with,’” Leitner recalls.

“I was like, ‘Me, me!’ And I was like, ‘Also, do you want to play bass in our band?’”

Leitner originally intended to form a band of five, but they went with the flow when their chemistry clicked as a trio. It’s easy to believe when you hear Souvenirs, the group’s recently released debut EP, as Leitner’s approachably operatic vocals, goosed by attentive harmonies, weave into graceful arrangements that make their minimal tools feel full and ornate.

“We had a couple of rehearsals with all of us and two other guys,” Leitner says. “Chemistry-wise, it wasn’t really working. And then one time we were at our house and the guys left and the three of us just wanted to hang out and we hung out singing the whole night, and just — it just clicked. So it’s been the three of us and we have drummers come in for our shows and stuff, but our first couple of shows it was just the three of us.”

The drummers are selected carefully to enhance a band they feel is already complete.

“We are all pretty similar,” Leitner says of why they work so well together. “We have the same ear, the same brains.”

“A lot of times we’ll just gravitate towards the exact same notes,” Richardson adds.

Say Femme’s sound is hard to pin down, strumming its way through familiar singer-songwriter territory, but complicated by elegant piano and punchy keyboards. Indeed, the group only recently was able to settle on alternative/folk-pop as a genre tag.

“Even when writing our music, we can’t really narrow it down,” Richardson offers. “We can’t say, this is this kind of music. We can’t say, this is a pop song or this is an alternative song; a lot kind of lives in between.”

They feel that their ability to balance unusually paired elements comes from allowing each of their varied influences to have a role in the creative process.

“That’s my favorite kind of music,” Leitner says. “You can’t really pinpoint what kind of music it is, you just know you like it. You can tell either the songwriter or the different people in the band are bringing their own musical influences into it — there’s a little folk, there’s a little bit of soul, there’s a little bit of ’70s horn or something. I mean, when they marry it together well, it’s really exciting. So we try to do that.”

Aside from Say Femme, Leitner is working on a country-pop project that she hopes to unveil in the summer. For her, the difference between it and her main band is that it has a pin-pointed sound, with Leitner writing music that often revolves around her family. She describes it as more “safe, commercial.” Because she works well with Richardson and Harrison, she’s had them help her with the upcoming venture.

Their ability to adapt together in this other context is a testament to the bond that has allowed them to grow swiftly into a distinct and dynamic ensemble.

“The process is fun, and we love singing together, and we just have a lot of fun when we’re together,” Leitner enthuses. “I hope that speaks through our music when we perform, because we’re just best friends now.”

What: Say Femme

Where: Art Bar, 1211 Park St.

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m.

With: Whoa Dakota (headlining)

Price: $6

More: 803-929-0198, artbars.com