Since Hootie & the Blowfish kicked off its Group Therapy reunion tour in May, there hasn't been a trace of any new tracks, just old favorites.
That hasn't seemed to be a problem for the hordes of fans who have turned out with the hopes to sing along live to "Only Wanna Be With You," Hold My Hand" and the band's other nostalgic hits that have stood the test of time.
Yet a Wednesday Tweet left excitement building:
We haven’t said this in 14 years… New music. Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nLiBI1ZgmV— Hootie & The Blowfish (@HootieTweets) August 7, 2019
And now, it's here — well kind of. As of Thursday morning, fans have an option to pre-order the band's upcoming CD, that now has a name: Imperfect Circle.
For more on this story, click here.