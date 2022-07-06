Hootie and the Blowfish's 'Soni' on new memoir, album: 'You don't always like what you see'

The great singer, songwriter and raconteur Elvis Costello once said something to the effect that the problem with writing a memoir is that one ends up not liking the main character very much. One has to imagine that Hootie & The Blowfish drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld found himself in that position many times while writing his new book, “Swimming With The Blowfish: Hootie, Healing, and One Hell of a Ride.”

The book recounts Sonefeld’s early life and tracks his path into the band, covering everything from their first independently-released EP “Kootchypop” to their ascension to superstar status with the multi-million selling “Cracked Rear View” and beyond.

But that’s not the whole story. Sonefeld also delves unflinchingly into his years of drug and alcohol addiction. In fact, he opens the book at his lowest point.

“At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2004, I’m lying on the expensive corduroy couch, but my mind is not at rest,” he writes in the book’s prologue. “I had treated myself to a late-night session of songwriting, but it had turned into another bout of misery and substance abuse. After a solid eight to ten hours watering my body with bourbon and ginger ales, now my mouth is dry and my lips gummy. Hidden on top of the highest stereo component, where only my 6'2" body can reach, is a little baggy full of white powder and a partially smoked joint in a makeshift ashtray.”

Sonefeld's book is just one of a few ways Hootie has remained relevant lately. In early June, a collection of the band's memorabilia was donated to the University of South Carolina libraries and the University of South Carolina Press released a book by music journalist Tim Sommer recounting the band's history.

In his memoir, Sonefeld writes of his growing disgust with himself on that morning back in 2004, ending the prologue with “I despise the figure in the mirror.”

As much as “Swimming With The Blowfish” is about the triumphant ascension of one of South Carolina’s most well-known bands, it’s also about Sonefeld’s descent into addiction, his long climb out of it and his embrace of recovery and Christianity. It was a book that was not easy for him to write for several reasons.

“It’s a little daring, I think, to try to put three or four hundred pages of yourself out there to the world,” Sonefeld said, “But I did have the advantage of having a dozen years behind me of soul searching before I even typed out the first letter of my memoir.”

Despite that time for reflection, there were still times that it was difficult for Sonefeld to face the person he was at his worst.

“You don’t always like what you see,” he said.

But even on a practical level, writing the memoir was difficult because he’d never attempted anything like it before.

Sonefeld had plenty of experience with songwriting; he co-wrote some of Hootie’s biggest hits including “Only Want To Be With You,” “Hold My Hand” and “Let Her Cry,” but a 100,000 word memoir was beyond his scope of knowledge.

“Really it was lack of education in the skill of writing a memoir,” he said. “I’d become a master of two verses, a bridge and a chorus in 3 ½ minutes, but it’s a little different when you try to put together a much bigger picture that tries to have characters, a story arc, has to be either riveting or have a conflict and resolution. I never thought as much about it in a three-minute song as I’ve had to think about it in a 300 page book.”

And “Swimming With The Blowfish” isn’t the only thing Sonefeld is up to these days. He’s got a new EP called “Remember Tomorrow” that combines the melodic rock of Hootie & The Blowfish with direct spiritual lyrics about his faith and recovery.

“In my aging I think I’ve been willing to be more direct. The messaging for the title song in particular is everything I do today, everything I do now, everything I say now, is going to be very impactful on what happens to me tomorrow,” he said. “In my youth I’d forgotten that there was a direct connection between reaping and sowing, between what I do today, and what my tomorrow is going to look like.”

Sonefeld said he hopes both the book and the EP find a large audience, but more than that he hopes they can help someone in need.

“My hope is that someone can gain something from the book,” he concluded. “Either learning about themselves or learning what it’s like to be in a big band. My hope for the EP is to inspire somebody to tap their feet, to sing out loud. That’s what music is for me, it just inspires me continually to sing or dance, and play music, it makes me do more of it, so I want to do that for somebody else.”