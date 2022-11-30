Hate the holidays? Here's four non-holiday concerts to check out this month in Columbia.

Did the Christmas spirit come a bit too soon for you this year? Or maybe it always does?

In Columbia, the season seems to hit even days before Thanksgiving — some holiday performing arts productions opened before then — and doesn’t stop for the entirety of December. Thankfully, for the grinches in town, the city’s event calendar has plenty of non-holiday entertainment.

I’ve compiled this list of four picks for Columbia events that stray far from holiday jingles. Because we all get plenty of the holiday cheer from the supermarket’s playlist anyway.

And if you’re up for a drive, our friend Kalyn Oyer compiled a similar list of non-holiday shows in Charleston.

Stagbriar at New Brookland Tavern

Dec. 2. Show at 7 p.m. $12-$15. w/ Lighthearted, Slow Funeral and Kat Gandy

One of the biggest names in local music, Stagbriar, plays at the group’s local haunt New Brookland. And at this stage, the band needs little introduction in these pages.

The two siblings, Alex and Emily McCollum, formed the band a little over a decade ago and have released four collections since its inception (three albums and an EP). All have been well received locally, but in 2020 the group’s release “Suppose You Grow” was named the top album in South Carolina in this publication’s annual Best of South Carolina Music poll.

As of late, the band has teased a new album on its social media pages and played some of those songs at its live shows. It’s just another reason to seek out this indie-folk rock powerhouse for the show this week.

editor's note: Alex McCollum works for the Free Times business department. He and other members of the department have no input on the editorial decision-making process.

Hardy at The Township Auditorium

Dec. 3. Doors at 6:30 p.m., showtime at 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$55.

If you’re a country fan, chances are you’ve heard a Hardy song even if you don’t realize it. The country music singer is perhaps best known for his songwriting chops, where he’s written tracks for the likes of Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton and the (controversial) Morgan Wallen.

He comes to The Township for a concert, presumably, of his own work. He’s best known for tracks like “One Beer,” which topped the US Country Airplay chart (the most played songs on country radio station). There he sings of substance-infused love: “One beer turns into a lit cigarette burning into a two beer buzz/three bears turns into five then six/then a love drunk kiss in the back of that truck.”

The Mississippi native last released his unfortunately titled “Hixtape, Vol. 2,” a mixtape follow-up to a 2019 collection bearing the same name, and is set to release a new album in early 2023. That album, “The Mockingbird & the Crow,” will be under the record label Big Loud.

Corey Feldman at New Brookland Tavern

Dec. 11. Show at 7 p.m. $23 in advance, $25 day of show, $125 VIP.

Look, what is there to say? Corey Feldman is best known as the young actor in films like “The Lost Boys,” The Goonies,” “Gremlins” and plenty more. In the decades since, Feldman has launched a solo music career and become an outspoken advocate of stopping sexual child abuse in Hollywood.

As for how he ended up in West Columbia’s indie rock club is anybody’s guess, but his December show brings him to town. His musical output has been mixed, to put it lightly, but has attracted a loyal following. Feldman notably sparred with YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano, who declared his 2016 album “Angelic 2 the Core” one of the worst albums of that year.

Regardless, Feldman offers a hefty body of work and a whole lot of passion for what he does.

Jump, Little Children at The Senate

Dec. 15. Doors at 7 p.m., showtime at 8 p.m. $33.

Charleston’s Jump, Little Children provides a perhaps tenuous link to today’s era of indie rock, with vocal-driven tracks that are buoyed by melodic hooks and a strong guitar backbone. More than that, however, the band is connected to South Carolina’s music scene.

The group is a regular player in Charleston, and some members even got their start busking on the Holy City’s streets. The group, now a trio after two members departed in 2021, comes to Columbia for a show at The Senate. It’s part of the group’s farewell tour, which comes after its “Foundering” album release in 2023. They close the tour with back-to-back Charleston shows on Dec. 29 and 30.