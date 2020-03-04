Greenville grindcore band WVRM’s love/hate relationship with South Carolina powers new LP

One thing you notice after spending a few years writing about music scenes on the ground level is the disparity between an artist’s local identity and the narrative fashioned for it by labels and publicists.

Such is the case with Greenville grindcore band WVRM, which rode its self-described brand of “grinding self-hatred” to a deal with respected heavy music imprint To Live a Lie, and onto a contract with even larger-looming metal purveyor Prosthetic Records. The new label will release Colony Collapse, the group’s third full-length, next month.

And the biography Prosthetic wrote raises an eyebrow.

“South Carolina’s only grind band, WVRM, are preparing to release Colony Collapse, their debut release under the Prosthetic Records banner,” the writeup begins, eventually landing on a line that many in the Upstate might find incendiary.

“Far from being a leading light in a burgeoning local scene, WVRM are the only light in a miniscule scene in Greenville, South Carolina.”

Bassist Dylan Walker’s response when Free Times asks about the bio is emblematic of a band that uses its violently mutating music to voice frustrations about living — and feeling pride — in a place where the history and culture remain deeply problematic.

“That was something that was written up by our publicists,” Walker says of Prosthetic’s words. “That’s not trying to invalidate any other musicians or any other bands from South Carolina. Because we do have a lot of talented people. But I think the point that it was kind of trying to make is that as far as straight-up grind bands that are active and touring and making music, there’s just not really any.”

But while Colony Collapse ’s press materials portray WVRM’s location as an absolute impediment, Walker details a more nuanced reality. He explains that while South Carolina’s small population makes it hard to occupy one of heavy music’s many niche subgenres, it also fosters diversity and adaptability that have been key to the band’s evolution.

“It’s not like there’s a bunch of grind bands, a bunch of powerviolence, a bunch of whatever,” he reasons. “So we kind of have to all come together and play mixed-bill shows or mixed-genre shows, and I think that’s kind of cool because you get to see different perspectives. ... I think that’s kind of our point of pride for South Carolina is that it doesn’t necessarily matter exactly the genre or whatever you’re playing, but it’s more the attitude you bring to it.”

Colony Collapse stands as a thrilling testament to what operating in the Upstate has brought to WVRM’s music. Recorded locally at Anderson’s DSC Recordings and engineered by guitarist Derick Caperton, it finds the group using expanded resources to take its veering and violent DIY approach to a new zenith.

The opening “Walled Slum City” establishes a scintillating base line for the sound, marrying Pig Destroyer’s eviscerating precision to the sleek but burly heft of punk-informed sludge bands like Black Tusk.

But WVRM is far too restless to stay in one mode. “Thorn Palace” punctures bouts of straight-head, head-banging riffs with sharp pangs of feedback, throwing the listener off balance just when they feel stable. On “My F#!king Dixie (The New South),” extended riffs that lean toward doom metal get sucked into the rhythm section’s viciously churning maelstrom. And the title track, one of two three-minute epics that close the album, is a nihilistic tone poem built from Ian Nix’s brutal barks, Brett Terrapin’s free-jazz-ish drumming and layers of caustic but hypnotic feedback.

Still, as much as Colony Collapse’s sonics nod to the promising cross-pollination of South Carolina’s heavy music scene, Nix’s words reveal the anger that comes in those moments when your home lets you down.

“Our souls ablaze in sonic monument / In hatred of this failed nation,” Nix shreis and growls amid the relentless lashings of “Black Flags Toward Sodom (Me Ne Frego).” “Clinging to withered branches / You worship crowned skulls.” It lands as an indictment of the present South, and the debates around monuments to our Confederate past.

Walker points to the closing “Angel of Assasination,” the clobbering colossus that closes the album, as particularly emblematic of the band’s perspective — “Meth town / Where I live there’s no chance,” Nix seethes, “No future for these f#!king kids / No hope / Only pills / Check by check / Day by day to the f#!king grave.”

“It’s weird being from the South because there’s this inherent kind of Southern pride that’s impressed upon us,” WVRM’s bassist offers when asked how the band’s songs are received in other places. “So we are proud of being from the South because there’s a lot of beauty in it, but also there’s a very ugly face to it that is not always seen. ... I feel like a lot of times people will have a certain impression of who we are just hearing that we’re from South Carolina and not knowing who we are besides that.”

“It’s mainly supportive,” he concludes. “They’re pleasantly surprised that we’re not f#!king racists, I guess.”

