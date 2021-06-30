Girls Rock Columbia finds new footing as it returns to in-person events

When Girls Rock Columbia announced that Executive Director Jessica Oliver would be leaving the organization after last year’s camp and that they would be replacing the single full-time position with four part-time staffers, they knew the transition might be tricky.
Then COVID-19 hit.
“We were all hired in February of 2020,” recalled Sam Edwards, director of operations for the nonprofit. “Basically right before the world shut down, we all got into these new roles. We met in person one time.”
The group, which is built around an annual summer camp for girls, trans and gender non-conforming youth that uses music education to empower and educate, had to scrape their in-person plans and do makeshift online programming instead in 2020. It also had to drastically limit many of its fundraising efforts, which relied on tabling at festivals, as well other in-person events and programming that typically take place throughout the year.
In some ways, the staffing shift was actually helpful. Now a team rather than a staff of one, the four team members — Edwards, Volunteer Coordinator Sylvia Feghali, Communications Coordinator Kaye Hayes and Gear Coordinator Brielle Hayes Howard — could lean on each other for support during uncertain times.
“It's been great for us to have each other throughout the past year, sort of in constant communication on how we're doing, just checking in with each other,” Edwards explained. “And having one person doing all of this is hard for me to imagine. So in a lot of ways, I think it's been incredible.”
Still the pandemic threw much into question, including how the organization would maintain its new staff over the course of a year without its traditional structure and fundraising mechanism.
“Fundraising is definitely down, but thankfully we have about 100 regular supporters who give us monthly donations, and that has really sustained our ability to maintain our staff and to have camp this year,” Edwards said, also citing a Knight Foundation grant and Girls Rock’s 2020 and 2021 campaigns during the annual Midlands Gives day of virtual giving as integral to the organization’s financial health.
Still, the organization, which is hosting a Fundraiser Party at Curiosity Coffee Bar next week., is excited about getting back to more of their regular programming. That includes an in-person camp from July 19 to 24 that will culminate in their traditional showcase concert, this time on Boyd Plaza during the Soda City Market.
“It’s been like two years since we’ve hosted an in-person fundraiser. We really miss being out in the community, talking to people and spreading the word,” Edwards admitted. “It really is so integral to what we do as we try to transform these spaces that are typically male-dominated. That’s where we start these conversations with our youth, so they can be a part of whatever they want to be.”
Aside from the upcoming fundraiser, the group’s current focus is very much on July’s camp. Edwards said some of the planning for that is still in flux, and that they have a few more slots available for campers, even though the number will be limited in these waning days of COVID-19. They are also still actively looking for volunteers, something they’ve struggled with given their lack of presence over the past year and persisting pandemic concerns.
As far as safety goes, protecting the campers is the highest priority. All volunteers are required to be vaccinated (unless they have a medical excuse and a negative COVID test), and all volunteers, instructors and campers will be required to wear masks while indoors or in crowded spaces. A host of other safety guidelines will also be implemented, including doing more shaded outdoor activities.
“We did a lot of talking with other camps about what sort of safety stuff they're doing,” Edwards reported. “I really believe that we are probably requiring more than most camps.”
Girls Rock Beer Drinkin' Fundraiser Party
July 7. 5-8 p.m. Free (all proceeds from Columbia Craft beer sales go to Girls Rock). curiositycoffeebar.com.