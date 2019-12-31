One of the best things about editing Free Times’ music coverage is watching our writers’ incredibly varied tastes. And, as it typically does when we sit down to vote on a Top 10 list of the year’s best albums from outside South Carolina, that jumble results in a diverse list, one that features some obvious national frontrunners (Brittany Howard’s acclaimed Jamie) and some decidedly unusual selections (Cattle Decapitation’s brutal and apocalyptic Death Atlas). We hope you enjoy it — and we look forward to hearing how we got it wrong. — Jordan Lawrence

1. Brittany Howard, Jamie (ATO)

Fully untethered from the retro expectations of her group Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard turns her powerhouse of a voice to a solo set that gets deeply funky, jazzy, personal and weird, all while maintaining the signature soulful warmth that won her legions of fans in the first place. Moments of prettiness abound, with the queer love ballad “Georgia” and the stately excellence of lead single “Stay High” being among the best songs Howard has penned to date, but it’s on the jazzy, Robert Glasper-assisted second half where Howard’s sheer genius becomes so clearly undeniable. — Kyle Petersen

2. The National, I Am Easy to Find (4AD)

A more than worthy follow-up to 2017’s Grammy-winning Sleep Well Beast, The National’s latest builds upon the synth heavy foundation of its predecessor’s latter half, augmenting that formula with vibrant orchestral arrangements in creating the group’s most musically ambitious record to date. Matt Berninger’s typical baritone delivery takes trips into headier registers, while the interplay between his voice and a rotating cast of female vocalists creates a whirling narrative that makes the album’s weighty 63 minutes flutter by. — Cam Powell

3. Sleater-Kinney, The Center Won’t Hold (Mom + Pop)

The second post-hiatus album from Sleater-Kinney didn’t come without controversy. The band took a divisive stylistic turn by partnering with St. Vincent for production, with a writing and recording process that made drummer Janet Weiss feel so excluded that she quit the band. But the resulting album benefits greatly from the friction between St. Vincent’s stark sheen and Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker’s sharply veering guitar lines and conflagratory choruses. It’s a smash-up of pop trends and indie rock tradition that makes Sleater-Kinney feel fiercely modern. — Jordan Lawrence

4. Lambchop, This (is what I wanted to tell you) (Merge)

Insofar as it can be decoded, stripped of frequency modulation synthesis and audio data compression and vocal manipulation and rendered to bare voice and poetry (kind of like the closing “Flower”), This (is what I wanted to tell you) revolves around concomitant counterbalances. There is no deep affection without some animus. One cannot fathom the metaphysical without understanding the quotidian. There is no obvious without the hidden. There is no steady anxiety without fleeting compassion and joy. — Patrick Wall

5. William Tyler, Goes West (Merge)

William Tyler has been churning out great, American Primitive-inspired guitar instrumentals for years, but on Goes West he trims everything back, reveling in simpler, bucolic melodies and leaving more space for his sympathetic collaborators (among them Hand Habit’s Meg Duffy, whose dreamy electric guitar leads are an integral part of the success of these compositions). The result is a contemplative instrumental album that is steeped in Americana, but is also more tightly hook-driven and song-oriented than you would ever expect, making it endlessly spinnable. — Kyle Petersen

6. Beyoncé, Homecoming: The Live Album (Parkwood/Columbia)

The crowning achievement in a year that saw the live album re-assert itself as a vital presence in the digital age — with sterling examples ranging from South Carolina’s own Benny Starr to West Coast garage ripper Ty Segall — this Coachella set finds Queen Bey supercharging her powerhouse catalog with the verve of a marching band, affirming political intent and a voice that is somehow even more powerful when tested with a dance-heavy spectacle. — Jordan Lawrence

7. Gang Starr, One Of The Best Yet (self-released)

Damn, it’s good to hear Keith Edward Elam, aka Guru, rap again. He died of cancer in 2010, but his longtime partner in Gang Starr, DJ Premier, assembled One Of The Best Yet from raps that Elam completed before his death. And despite guest appearances from titans like Q-Tip and Talib Kweli, Guru’s mercilessly clever wordplay and ice-cold flow still rule the day. — Vincent Harris

8. Rapsody, Eve (Roc Nation)

On Eve, North Carolina rapper Rapsody doesn’t simply explore a lineage of iconic black women, doesn’t just draw a throughline connecting Egyptian pharaoh Hathshepsut and abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth and EGOT Whoopi Goldberg and First Lady forever Michelle Obama and Muslim American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad. On Eve, she joins them. — Patrick Wall

9. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Bandana (Keep Cool/RCA/Madlib Invazion/ESGN)

There is something magical in hip-hop about the one producer and one mic. Reason being that the chemistry can have incredible results. This standout 2019 offering from with Gibbs and Madlib (affectionately called MadGibs) had that formula, bolstering it with collab appearances from Killer Mike, Pusha T and even Anderson.Paak. — Preach Jacobs

10. Cattle Decapitation, Death Atlas (Metal Blade)

Cattle Decapitation has been mixing grindcore and death metal to deliver righteous misanthropy since 1996, but never has it sounded as dynamic or as convicted as on Death Atlas, the band’s seventh album. Like Carcass, the group has matured musically, but its pointed environmentalist doomsaying hasn’t been dulled by adding melody to the maelstrom. — Bryan C. Reed