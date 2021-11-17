Former WLTX broadcaster Natalie Roers releases debut country album

It’s been a long and winding road for Natalie Roers to arrive as a singer/songwriter.

Roers, who now has an established career as a professional author and voice-over actress, spent nearly a decade anchoring morning and afternoon newscasts for WLTX. The juggling act of her career, family and eclectic array of creative interests meant that music got set aside — until now as her debut EP "Dollhouse" arrived last week.

It's an arresting document, heavily featuring the clarion quality of Roers’ subtly twangy vocals and the rootsy, pristine pop-rock arrangement courtesy of local Archer Avenues producer Kenny McWilliams. The sound and style harken back to 1990s crossover acts such as Mary Chapin Carpenter and Natalie Merchant, but with the pop-forward sensibility of early Taylor Swift records.

That’s particularly clear on the nostalgically romantic opener “Remember When” and the anthem “Open the Doors.”

Elsewhere, Roers leans heavily into her storytelling sensibilities. The lead single “Sometimes Home,” is the finest example, as it tells the heartbreaking true story of her and her husband's foster-to-adopt experience with aching poignance.

That Roers has launched her musical career with such poise and such a strong batch of initial songs is even more impressive given that Roers freely admitted that she “hadn’t touched music for 20 years” prior to the pandemic.

She last performed on stage as a backup singer for a variety of bands during her teens and college years.

“I love creating, I love writing, I love performance, so I kind of had a little bit of all of that (in broadcasting),” she said. “But it didn't really have the artistic draw for me that I think was my childhood and my love. I really missed that.”

That creative impulse is what led her first to acting, then to writing (she’s authored two novels and a guide to voice acting), and, eventually, back to music.

“I was always coming up with songs just when I was doing things like blow-drying my hair or vacuuming, but I wouldn't write them down,” she said. “And I had a guitar, but I didn't know enough chords. I was getting frustrated because I realized I really wanted to write these songs. I just couldn’t until I learned an instrument.”

Roers began taking lessons at Colmbia’s Freeway Music with Villanova frontman Brian Conner as the pandemic began, something which became a creative salve as her voiceover work dried up in the early months of lockdown.

“I don't think I'd ever have had that much time to practice or learn. It probably crammed five years of playing in.”

Roers originally conceived of this project as for friends and family, but she says the people around her, including Conner, who introduced her to McWilliams and urged her take the project more seriously.

“I don't know if I just really lucked out and met people when they had extra time as well. You know, maybe they wouldn't have pushed otherwise,” she said.

Despite the country and Americana-leanings of the project, Roers said her own taste gravitates toward alternative and 70s rock music. But, in the end, it’s the storytelling aspect of songwriting that intrigues her most.

“It's the closest thing you can get to like a living ghost that everyone can see,” she explained. “It's the only things people really remember about you when you’re gone, the things that you create.”

Roers still sees songwriting as primarily a creative outlet rather than as a career pivot, but is still riding high on the possibilities.

“I’m just starting to perform these out, and I'm really enjoying that,” she said. “I want to enjoy what I've learned, and continue to learn and just grow as I do. This isn't something I see putting down anytime soon.”

"Dollhouse" release show

Nov. 20. 8:30 p.m. Free. Bourbon. 1214 Main St. bourboncolumbia.com