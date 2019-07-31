Outside of a particularly adventurous college station, you’re probably never going to turn on your car radio and hear a song by Cheer-Accident. By traditional definitions, the Chicago band, named after a Hallmark card display, is neither a pop nor a rock nor a jazz band. The group is far too unpredictable for any easy categorization.
If you listen to the 2018 album Fades, for example, you’ll hear: icy gothic synth tunes (“Done”); angular, guitar-fueled drones (“The Mind-Body Experience”); eerily dark funk (“Monsters”); paranoid, off-kilter progressive rock (“Trying To Comfort Mary”); and a lot more. No one song on the album sounds like the one that preceded it. It’s not inaccessible music, per se, but there are plenty hummable melodies.
Fades extends the unpredictable style that drummer Thymme Jones, guitarist Jeff Libersher and an ever-expanding-and-contracting group of musicians have made since the early-’80s, carving out a distinct space far from the mainstream.
“I remember being nine or ten years old and learning how surprising music can be,” Jones says. “I always liked that feeling of freshness, the idea that it could take you to a different place.”
It’s a feeling that Jones wants to convey to Cheer-Accident’s audience.
“As a band, we just want to place people in the moment, if possible,” he explains, “to do away with expectation. I personally want people to be present in that particular moment, whether it’s improvisation, or doing structured stuff. I want to mix it up so that people aren’t using their ‘expectation brains’ so much.”
When asked if doing away with his audience’s expectations frees the band up musically, Jones takes issue with the concept.
“Not to be overly semantic, but ‘frees us up’ isn’t as good of a phrase, because we’ve never been caged in the first place,” he laughs.
“We’ve never gone that route where we’ve gotta make sure we do the hits, because, as you know, we have a ton of hits,” Jones jokes. “But it is a symbiotic thing, because I feel like it’s a collaboration between us and the audience. We’re both engaged in something that’s happening in the present. I really think that it’s more important than ever to have that as a meeting place, because these are really distracting times.”
That inevitably means Cheer-Accident is never going to scale any charts, but Jones says he and his bandmates are fine with that.
“I’m 56, and Jeff is about a year and a half older,” he offers, “and I think we’re at this point where we just know that we’ve been doing this the way we should have all along. We didn’t really have this idea that we were going to be hugely famous or make lots of money. We always knew that we’d have to earn a living in some other way in addition to the music. But that doesn’t feel disappointing. It doesn’t feel like hardship or sacrifice. I feel like I’m the luckiest person alive.”
Creatively speaking, Cheer-Accident thrives on the fringe. The band was startlingly prolific for decades, releasing more than 20 albums from 1986 to 2011. July’s Chicago XX is the group’s third LP in as many years, but there was a six-year album gap between 2011’s No Ifs Ands Or Dogs and 2017’s Putting Off Death
Jones, however, is quick to point out that appearances can be deceiving: Cheer-Accident never stopped putting out material.
“We started a subscription service in 2013 where we’d release a new song every month exclusively to our subscribers,” he says. “I didn’t know if we were ever going to release anything physically again. But after a couple of years of the service, I took a trip down South to visit my mom and I was listening to a bunch of our different songs on the trip. And I texted Jeff, ‘I think this is an album.’ Since we’d accumulated songs in the last six years of doing this, it was pretty easy to compile an album.”
Cheer-Accident has remained relentlessly experimental on the live front, too. This week’s Columbia show will feature an oddly configured quintet (drums, two saxophones, a trombone and a guitar), and about half of the music will be improvised, something the band has never done.
“I’m committed to improvisation because I don’t think we’ve done a lot of that in front of people over the years,” Jones says. “It really shows a different side of what we’re about. I’m talking about really going off, and it takes a certain commitment to do that. We have to be committed to not playing our structured songs and make that happen.”
