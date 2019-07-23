In an era that has seen guitar-driven rock music lose its role as the dominant genre in the popular consciousness, the Las Vegas hard rock band Five Finger Death Punch has become an unlikely success story.
By the time the quitnet released its seventh album — last year’s And Justice For None — it had scored five gold records and one platinum, making 5FDP indisputably one of the most successful hard rock acts of the decade.
And on Nov. 20, the band will headline Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena.
While 5FDP has shown its crossover appeal — with the hit reworking of Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s “Blue On Black” featuring appearances by Queen guitarist Brian May and country and blues singers Brantley Gilbert and Shepherd — the band offers something of a throwback to an age when heavy bands could regularly fill stadiums. When the group shifts into its stylistic comfort zone — a fusion of nü-metal hooks and belligerent, Pantera-esque riffs — it proves that loud guitars can still draw crowds.
To wit, guitarist Zoltan Bathory has said of the band’s upcoming tour, “People always say, ‘Rock will never die.’ But for that to be actually true, it’s important to have successful breakout bands that create a healthy scene — a scene that can sustain everything from arena headliners to the experimental and the underground.”
For the fall tour, 5FDP will be supported by the multi-platinum Canadian hard rock band Three Days Grace, as well as the rapidly ascendant Bad Wolves and upstart act Fire From the Gods. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Gary Sinise Foundation to honor veterans and first-responders.
Fan and VIP presales begin on Tuesday, July 23, at noon. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. online (at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com) and in person (at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena).