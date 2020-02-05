Fitz & the Tantrums’ onstage chemistry remains as their soul-pop has evolved

Typically, when someone’s name is out in front of a band’s name, they’re the focal point. Think of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers or Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band — there were multiple talented musicians in each group, but the name out front got the lion’s share of the coverage and, most often, did a good bit of the work.

Fitz & the Tantrums, however, have spent the last decade quietly disproving that formula. While the band is led by singer Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick, who serves both as frontman and primary songwriter, he’s had a co-lead singer from the beginning, a powerful vocalist and perfect musical foil named Noelle Scaggs.

Starting with their 2009 EP Songs For a Breakup, Vol. 1, Scaggs has been the yang to Fitzpatrick’s yin, soaring over the band’s mix of old-school soul and modern pop music. Scaggs’ voice is a perfect match for Fitz’s when it comes to harmony vocals, but her singing is often a response to or commentary on his tales of heartbreak. On early songs like “Breaking the Chains Of Love” or “Moneygrabber,” she works both with and against Fitz’s voice, joining in full-throated harmony in some spots and taking off on her own in others.

Fitzpatrick and Scaggs’ chemistry has deepened over four albums, but they’re even better on stage, a dynamic duo that who work the crowd and throw sparks off one another over the Tantrums’ horn-spiked soul-pop. Thanks to these two co-lead vocalists, a typical Fitz & the Tantrums performance is a mix of rehearsed precision and in-the-moment spontaneity.

“I think it’s just us allowing ourselves to do what we do organically,” Scaggs says of the band’s live shows. “Every single member of this band is an incredible musician. We know our way around the stage, we know our way around the songs, and I think that allowing ourselves the freedom to do what we do live is what has made this band great.”

As time has gone on, the Tantrums have become more accomplished in the studio. Their most recent album, last fall’s All the Feels, works electronics and a wide-screen production approach into their style, smoothing things out considerably. Live, though, they’re still capable of turning any song into a sweaty dance party.

“You don’t always want to be tied to the album,” Scaggs says. “You want it to be familiar to the audience that’s there to listen, but you also want people to be able to have fun and not feel like it’s this over-thought process. There are songs we’ve been playing for 10 years that are still changing, in the rhythm or the way we sing with each other or interact with the crowd.”

It’s interesting that Scaggs has such a key role in Fitz & the Tantrums’ sound. When the band formed back in the late-2000s, she wasn’t looking to be part of a group again.

Scaggs had a career going for years before joining the Tantrums, working as a backing vocalist for The Black Eyed Peas, Damien Marley, and Miley Cyrus, and serving as the lead singer for a Los Angeles soul band called The Rebirth. After spending years with that group, she was at a crossroads when Fitz & the Tantrums came calling in December 2008.

Scaggs had worked with Tantrums saxophonist James King previously, and he thought of her when he and Fitzpatrick were putting the band together.

“James King went to college with Fitz,” she says, “so as Fitz was working on the songs that became Songs From a Breakup, Vol. 1, he called James to help him bring the sound together. And then they wanted to do live shows, so they were looking for a vocalist, and James called me. But I think for me at the time, I wanted an opportunity to focus on my own thing. I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do, because I had been in a band for so long.”

Eventually, Scaggs agreed to a rehearsal/audition with the band, and the rest is history.

“The chemistry was absolutely there at the start in our voices,” she says. “It felt really natural from the start, and I think that’s one of the reasons that Fitz was confident enough to book the band’s first show. And the more we played together, the more we sang together and did this banter together, the more our chemistry developed into what you see today.”

What: Fitz & the Tantrums

Where: The Senate, 1022 Senate St.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.

With: Twin XL

Price: $35 ($30 advance)

More: 803-252-9392, tthesenatecolumbia.com