Famously Hot South Carolina Pride marks finale for outgoing president, who 'put Pride first.'

In his final year as the president of South Carolina Pride, Jeff March has tasked himself with even more work than usual.
For over a decade-plus run, March has been heavily involved in the planning, set up and operations of the organization’s signature Famously Hot South Carolina Pride. Now, as he’s set to leave the organization, March has taken on a new role — trainer.
“It's very different, because I am, instead of just putting on a festival, I’m also training people how to do it as well,” March said. “It’s a little more work than usual … but it's nice to have different people around.”
Over his tenure, he’s helped grow the organization's visibility primarily through Pride. He moved it to Main Street from Finlay Park at the start of his tenure, added a night parade, drew big name entertainers and oversaw its attendance swell to roughly 80,000 people over his tenure.
And this year he seems to be doing his best to grow it again. This will be the first year that liquor will be served at the festival, with both batch and canned cocktails served (they plan to determine which works better for future Prides), and is hosting a top-notch entertainment lineup with 2000s pop star Natasha Bedingfield and dance music legend Sheila E. headlining.
Down the entertainment lineup, is rapper CupcakKe and Crystal Water, plus a slate of high profile drag performers from Ru Paul’s Drag Race, including Phoenix, Trinity the Tuck, Lala Ri and Jasmine Kennedie.
March said the goal was to bring in a diverse lineup this year and not take the low hanging fruit of bringing in prior performers or the “the greatest hits of Pride” in his final year. But going about that was difficult, as COVID-19 remained a deterrent for some performers and the political climate around LGBTQ events was also an obstacle.
“It was very difficult this year,” he said, and noted they’ve been attempting to have a headliner entertainer like Bedingfield for 20 of the 33 years of Pride in South Carolina. “We had to (think) outside of the box this year.”
The festival also features its regular slate of events. Those include the Oct. 14 neon-lit Night Parade, which precedes the Get Lit Concert, the next day festival with its slate of vendors and other entertainment and the Aftermath Afterparty that evening.
Across the two days, March described it as “28 hours of straight work.”
“It’s a puzzle you have to put together appropriately,” March said.
As March is stepping out of the role, the organization is turning towards its next leader. It has yet to begin that process, but organizers said the new leader must come from within the organization’s board.
“I think their heart needs to be here for this,” he said. “If you don’t have this vision to put Pride first, which has been what I have always done, it shows.”
At the same time, he said he’s placed people on the board to fill the various niches needed to conduct the organization’s events and is expecting them to be re-appointed as well when the vote happens in November.
March, who received the “key to the city” in October, said he is still undetermined on his future, but hoped to remain as an advisor for the organization as needed.
“I’m hoping to figure out what I want to do next. I’m retiring from this, but I want to do something else,” he concluded. “I’ve enjoyed the challenges of city politics and community gatherings."