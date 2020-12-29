Famously Hot New Year headliner Arrested Development talks staying vital, state of hip-hop

Arrested Development isn’t just a ’90s band.

The Atlanta hip-hop group released only two proper studio albums during that decade and has dwarfed that number in the interim. It has remained prolific in recent years, releasing six albums since 2010.

But a huge early success can often prove hard to eclipse. And “3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life Of...,” the 1992 debut which masterfully presented Arrested Development as the positive flip to Public Enemy’s aggressively conscious coin, was such an effort, selling 4 million copies and netting two Grammys, including Best New Artist.

One need only take a listen through 2020’s “Don’t Fight Your Demons,” though, to realize that the group remains vital.

The music smartly unites old school boom-bap with modern pop- and club-inspired detours. The verses from founding rapper Speech, still a speed-shifting pro on the mic, tether past to present (“Thugs are not revolutionaries / There's a difference they're not the same / You can quote Malcolm X or King / But you're still not an excellent king / Until you execute excellent things”), and cross oceans (“I had a corporate job back in America / Climbing a ladder that's empty once you reached the top / Plus I had enough of living against my peace and trust / I needed Africa”), showcasing hip-hop’s power to unite and empower while tackling enduring issues of prejudice and injustice.

Ahead of the group's virtual set as part of this year's COVID-adjusted Famously Hot New Year party, Free Times caught up with Speech to talk about releasing a record in 2020, the state of hip-hop, and how he feels about the continued emphasis on Arrested Development’s first album.

Free Times: What’s it been like dropping “Don’t Fight Your Demons” at a time when it’s hard — bordering on impossible — to get out and play for a live audience?

Speech: People are more focused. Because they can’t go out, there are a lot less distractions. And I also think the political climate of the times right now made this record more appetizing, in a sense, to our fan base. People were more focused, and I think it actually helped this particular release.

Is it a disconnect for you not to be able to reach your audience live?

That is. That’s a disconnect. We’re very much a live crowd type of group. And we thrive in that atmosphere. So not being able to tour has been interesting, especially with this record.

We’re sorta hoping that it’s almost like a pressure cooker, that people having to quarantine for this year, when it does loosen up, and when things do get back to what they used to be, that it should be even more crazy. That the offers for touring will be even bigger, the audiences will be more excited, and it’s just going to be a huge celebration, and that’s what we’re looking forward to.

You’ve been working as a hip-hop artist and cultural observer long enough to have experienced multiple flashpoints in American race relations. How did the reactions sparked by the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery compare for you? What was it like releasing “Don’t Fight Your Demons” into a culture reckoning with these tragedies?

The racial situation is extremely depressing and disheartening and taxing, on the emotions, on the spirit, and on the body. That is just something that I always want to fight, because I would not want my children’s children to have to bear this same burden that we're all bearing.

As far as the political atmosphere this particular year and how it made this record respond to fans, I’ve seen an uptick in people’s interest in Arrested Development. I think the political climate, the killings of George Floyd, the huge movements, Black Lives Matter movements across not only the United States, but around the world, I think has made people more aware that there are deep racial issues, and that we need to make these racial issues a priority in order to overcome them. We can’t just let them keep festering underneath the rug.

Arrested Development's output remains prodigious. What’s the spark that keeps that creativity going?

It’s creative. Making songs is still very much cathartic to me. I look at it as possibilities. Every song is a possibility of sparking a whole new musical sort of excursion for Arrested Development. I look at songs as a very realistic jumping point for career highlights. And that’s the truth for us back in the ’90s, and I still look at it that way.

And also, sometimes, before COVID-19 was present, it was advantageous for us to do a record to tour certain countries. In particular, Europe, they really wanted an album to accompany it, and so it just made sense to keep creating for numerous reasons.

Your verses on “Don’t Fight Your Demons” are so impressive in the way they manage to merge the past and the present. How do you accomplish that?

My children are 23, 26. So I’m around millennials, I’m around a youthful but adult world. And I’m 52, so I’m basically twice their age. And I see a lot of similarities, and as people say, my ear is to the street. I feel like my ear is to the street. I listen to a lot of music that’s going on today, and at the same time, in some of it, I see the continuation of what’s already happened.

And in other ways, I see the need, or void, that can be filled by what I offer, and what Arrested Development offers. And so far, we’ve been proven to be right, because a lot of younger people are really starting to discover Arrested Development, some of them for the first time, like they weren’t familiar with the ’90s stuff, but they're familiar with “Don’t Fight Your Demons.”

There’s a vocal sample at the end of “Back Down” that criticizes the lack of social commentary in records coming out right now. How do you feel about the messages that hip-hop artists are putting out there?

I feel a few things.

One is that hip-hop, to me, is a godsend. Black Americans don’t have a bigger export than music, in particular hip-hop music, that we export all throughout the planet. It tells our story. It relates our ideas. It can help fight our battles.

And so, to me, messages are extremely important. They’re important to us, but they’re also important to how the world perceives us as a people.

And so I have been extremely disheartened by the messages that tend to be the mainstream messages of Black music and hip-hop for the last 20 years or so. Which is hoes, bitches, selling drugs, taking drugs, strip clubs. And it’s been primarily that, and by no means enough balance, that really explains the truth of who Black people are in America.

When I travel throughout the United States, but also throughout the world, the perceptions of Black people are going right along the lines of what this degrading entertainment perpetuates. And I know obviously that it’s not true.

It’s dangerous. Because it does add to the callousness that we see from police officers who don’t feel that we’re deserving of the same treatment of certain white perpetrators of certain crimes, or people who are committing no crime, but just deserving of a certain humanity.

Do you feel things have gotten better in recent years?

Slightly. There really isn’t a lot of conscious mainstream artists. Now, there are artists that will talk about certain issues. But what I mean by conscience is people like a Malcolm X back in the ’60s, where once they decided to take on consciousness, their whole body of work embodied that sprit. Whereas a lot of the artists who do talk about positivity today, they stroll the line, so they talk about pimp and gangsta stuff sometimes, and then other times they talk about maybe an issue or two, and they sort of mix it all up.

My point is I don’t think there are nearly enough mainstream conscience artists. Back in the late-’80s, early-’90s, you had mainstream groups like Public Enemy. They were selling out tours all throughout the planet. They were selling millions of records. I don’t think you can name me that same equivalent right now that’s selling whatever’s the relative units today, and that’s straightforward conscience.

A couple of times on “Don’t Fight Your Demons,” you bring up people fixating on your debut album. How has your relationship with your early success changed over the years?

For the first time in 30 years, I feel like there’s light at the end of the tunnel on getting out from under that shadow of the first record. I love the first record. I’m very proud of that record. I’m proud of all the success and accolades that the record gave us.

But as an artist, you obviously don’t want to live under the shadow of any one of your projects. Your ideal situation is to be able to have relevant music that means something to people in the present tense. And so, for me, “Don’t Fight Your Demons” has been that first record that, again, some fans have said is better than the first. And we wanted that. That’s been something that we’ve been wanting to do since the first record, is to make sure that we got out from under that.

Virtual Famously Hot New Year

Dec. 31. 10:30 p.m. Free. With Arrested Development, Josh Roberts and the Hinges, Reggie Sullivan Band, Misterwives, SUSTO, Sister Hazel, Capital City Playboys, Soda City Brass Band, Cottontown Soul Society. Appearance by Hootie & the Blowfish. famouslyhotnewyear.com.