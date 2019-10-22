Washington, D.C.’s Ex Hex could have rested on the appeal of fantastic players tearing through dirty garage rock that frolics on the dividing line between precision and abandon. But five years after the exceedingly well-titled debut Rips, the group shows it’s not content to keep trotting out the same formula. This year’s It’s Real is bigger and fuller, alive with electric harmonies from voices and guitars, echoing with the bigness of multiple eras of arena rock while maintaining its built-for-a-rock club edge.
Free Times caught up with guitarist and singer Mary Timony to talk about Ex Hex’s growth. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Free Times: The new album’s definitely cleaner and more dynamic than Rips. Tell me about your ambition for the record.
Mary Timony: We wanted the record to sound really huge. The first record was pretty garage rock. On this record, we were going for more of a production style that was less blown out and more clear and bigger. It took us a while to get it going because we toured an insane amount on the first record. Because the record did pretty well and we just kept getting all these offers. We went to Europe literally like five times, which is insane.
Was it about trying to do something you can’t do on stage?
We wanted to be able to replicate it. Betsy [Wright], she’s really a guitar player. She was kind of filling in on bass on the first record. A lot of the record was recorded with her playing guitar, so we’re like, ‘Well, obviously, we need to have her playing guitar and get a bass player.’ And so now we’re playing with Michelle Mae, who’s a musician from Makeup. And that has been awesome. It’s been great to be a four-piece.
How does it change things, being a four-piece?
It’s really fun to have two guitars because there’s so much you can do. The band can sound much bigger or just as stripped-down if you want or way bigger. It just gives us so many more possibilities for sounds and parts to play. Playing as a three-piece is good in its own ways, but it definitely presents more of a challenge because there’s not a lot of room. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s basically like nobody can stop. You have a lot more jobs. But when there’s four, the guitars can kind of take a break, or they can play at a harmony. There’s just way more to work with.
You recently released the title track for It’s Real as a separate single. Why did you end up holding it but naming the album after it?
It was a song that we hadn’t finished recording by the time that the record needed to be done. It was one of the things where we just thought about it too much so we had to take a little break and then we had it and we listened again and decided it was awesome and we just finished it up. It was just sitting on the backburner, I guess.
I thought it was kind of cool to have it come from a song that wasn’t on the record. In a way, that song is also the most collaborative of anything we’ve ever done. So I like that part of it. It’s really a mix of me and Betsy. She wrote most of the melodies, and I wrote most of the lyrics, and we’ve never collaborated that crossed before. Usually, it’s like one person writes a song and everybody else helps arrange it. That one we really, I guess, wrote together, in a way. It’s mostly her song, but then I contributed a bunch of lyrics and melody ideas.
I’ve read that Def Leppard had an influence on the record. Tell me about that.
The main idea was just really like Mutt Lange’s production style. Because the way his stereo was recorded is pretty crazy. It’s just like super complex, and there’s like a million, million tracks. It’s not straight-ahead. It’s not just some microphones in the room. It’s very complicated.
We’re trying to copy it, but we soon found out that was impossible. Because you need like a million dollars to be able to copy that, and also be really good at production and have good gear. So we just sort of did our own version of that sound on a few songs.
One thing I like about the record is that it’s not all one genre or style. We have certain things that do sound like throwbacks, but then there’s other songs. It’s not all just one thing. It’s a little bit more mixed up.
From your time in the cult favorite Helium to Ex Hex, your work is well-known to a certain segment of indie rock fans. Is that in your head as you make music these days?
No, that’s not in my head at all. I’m just trying to make records because I like to do it. All of us in the band are the same way. It’s not like you get into this to make a million dollars. You just get into doing it because it’s fun and creative and you connect with people. Believe me, it’s not an easy thing to do with your life, at all, by any means. At this point, I’ve been doing it longer than some people, because most people just aren’t as crazy as me, I guess. I just keep going. I don’t know.
It’s not like this band is at a level where people are that aware or that many people are dying to hear our next record. We’re just trying to make it work.
What: Jam Room Music Festival
Where: Hampton and Main streets, Columbia
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Price: Free
More: jamroommusicfestival.com
Ex Hex plays the Palmetto Brewing Co. Stage on Hampton Street at 6:45 p.m.