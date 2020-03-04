Erykah Badu and Snoop Dogg to play Columbia on Mother's Day

Erykah Badu and Snoop Dogg might not seem at first to have the most in common when it comes to music, and they might seem an odd pair to perform together on Mother’s Day in Columbia. But they’ll do just that on May 10 at Colonial Life Arena.

Standing confidently and mercurially in the neutral zone between R&B, hip-hop and jazz, Badu has remained a considered, serious and passionate presence since landing in 1996 with the Grammy-winning debut Baduizm.

“The grooves and production on the album are bass-heavy R&B, but Badu's languorous, occasionally tortured vocals and delicate phrasing immediately removed her from the legion of cookie-cutter female R&B singers,” AllMusic’s John Bush describes of that first album, summing up the gifts that continue to make Badu stand apart.

Snoop Dogg has remained equally resilient since emerging in the early-’90s, but his rap fame is built on putting a fun and irreverent voice to street-level reflections of the culture and the struggles of inner-city black America, grabbing attention first with his presence on Dre’s legendary The Chronic, and cementing his own star with his also-essential debut album, Doggystyle.

“Over the years, the pervasive influence of that record and its countless ripoffs has dulled its innovations, so it doesn't have the shock of the new,” AllMusic’s Stephen Thomas Erlewine observes. “Now, Doggystyle and The Chronic stand proudly together as the twin pinnacles of West Coast G-funk hip-hop of the early '90s."

Badu and Snoop continue to deliver new music, and while the results vary in quality, both keep taking admirable creative swings, united by their ability to balance nostalgia-rich back catalogs while remaining vital artists in the here and now.

Tickets to the Columbia concert go on sale Friday, March 6, at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com and in-person at the box office inside Colonial Life Arena.