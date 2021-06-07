Edwin McCain to Rock 4 Recovery in Lexington

Here comes Edwin McCain again. Given that he still plays frequently around these parts, I shouldn't have to remind you that Hootie and the Blowfish isn’t the only softer-rocking ’90s radio champion to rise from the Palmetto State.

And he of the thickly comforting baritone and hits like “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More” still does great playing in his home state. The Charleston native’s rescheduled acoustic evening with Patrick Davis at the Harbison Theatre (Sept. 10) has been sold out for a while, as happens with many of his local appearances.

So there will surely be many people happy to learn that McCain is playing another Midlands concert this fall. He’ll be at the Icehouse Amphitheater Sept. 24 for the LRADAC Foundation’s latest Rock 4 Recovery concert, joined by similarly calming singer-songwriter Maia Sharp, who has had her work performed and recorded by McCain among many others.

Rock 4 Recovery is a different concert from many in the area. For one, no alcohol will be sold. That has to do with the purpose of the event. All proceeds will go to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse and to assist those whose struggles with it have left them in dire financial straits.

In keeping with that ethos, the LRADAC, which offers “array of prevention, intervention and treatment programs” in Richland and Lexington counties (per its website), will look to create a concert space free of the temptation that typically accompanies such an event.

“COVID-19 has also caused a huge rise in substance misuse so the need for accessible treatment has also continued to rise,” offered Robbie Robertson, communications director for the LRADAC. “Rock 4 Recovery was created to help break down financial barriers to treatment by supporting the programs and services of LRADAC and helping people who need help get the help they need.”

Tickets are $25, and are available to purchase at rock4recover21.eventbrite.com.