Durham’s Hiss Golden Messenger returns to Columbia with a holiday album fit for 2021

“Hung Fire,” the opening track of “O Come All Ye Faithful,” the new holiday album from the Durham-based Hiss Golden Messenger, feels exactly like the end of 2021.

“Things were bad, if we're being honest,” bandleader M.C. Taylor offers in its opening moments, amid mournful acoustic strums and piano, punctuated by gospel-tinged horns and organ. Images of blue collar Santas and Biblical doom pervade, with the chorus reaching out for lingering hope: “Merry Christmas baby/thank god we made it.”

It’s unusual among holiday albums for its meditative searching and tempered joy, but it fits elegantly within the larger oeuvre of Durham-based Hiss Golden Messenger, who returns to The Senate this Friday.

“I've been thinking about [making a holiday album] for a long time, I just never had the bandwidth or the time to actually devote to it,” says Taylor of the record, which he completed in the early months of 2021 while still not touring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I always knew that if I was going to make a record like this one, I didn't want it to be half ass. I wanted it to feel complete. I don't think that we would have done it if we couldn't make it feel like it was coming from a genuine place.”

In his accompanying essay on the record, Taylor says he hoped the album would serve as an “antidote to the chaos that seemed to have enveloped our world, a project that could serve as a meditation.”

He cited Vince Guaraldi’s Charlie Brown Christmas record and the gospel Nashboro Christmas Nativity compilation, among others, as inspiration, and notes how he set originals, religious standards, and unlikely covers of Woody Guthrie, Spiritualized and Creedence Clearwater Revival alongside each other in a fully realized statement.

The album shares the same sound and many of the same players featured on the other 2021 long player from Hiss Golden Messenger, “Quietly Blowing It.”

The two records feel like continuations of the larger musical journey Hiss Golden Messenger has been on over the last decade.

The band, which seemingly started as a mere folk-rock vehicle for Taylor’s studied ruminations, has built its own wondrous musical vocabulary over the last decade. It now features soul and funk undercurrents and stabs of gospel, creating a musical bed at once adventurous and familiar.

It’s also a sound carefully calibrated to Taylor’s songs, which tend to re-examine good and evil, purpose and place, over and over again. His themes can feel both achingly timeless and urgently of-the-moment.

“[The two albums] probably are in conversation because they were both made under this sort of cloud of chaos that we have been collectively living beneath,” he admitted. “There's nothing explicit about any of the songs that point towards a pandemic or the sort of compounding issues that I think we're we all are faced with currently, but I think they do they do speak to this idea of humans under pressure with certain obligations to one another and to our kids, if that makes sense.”

His doubt and measured hope on these larger questions are what permeate his lyrics, lending songs like “If It Comes in the Morning,” a standout ballad from Quietly Blowing It, a sense of spiritual communion. “Count up our losses/ lay a rose at the crosses/and hope hope is contagious,” he sings. “Lord, hear my cry/ I'm ready to try/ if it comes in the morning.”

And for Taylor, playing this music does a similar service.

“It's great to be back on the road playing music for people who seem so hungry for that type of live music experience, [but], it's really important for all of us in the band and crew to be out working, not only to make money, but to be fulfilling what feels like our spiritual purpose,” he said.

And, as an artist whose work constantly seems to invoke or call out for a sense of higher power, Taylor believes music might be the best place to find it.

“When you’re making music, it feels like you are in the presence of a miracle,” he says. There's something very animating and energizing about making sounds together with other people. I always find myself thinking, ‘this must be what people are talking about when they talk about the existence of God.’”

Hiss Golden Messenger

Dec. 10. 7 p.m. doors. w/ Rosali. $21. The Senate. 1022 Senate St. thesenatecolumbia.com.