Drivin N Cryin to headline reduced music lineup at May's Rosewood Crawfish Festival

Getting back to normal is hard. That lesson is around us all the time right now, especially as it applies to Columbia’s regular spate of spring events trying to get back to business this year.

For the Rosewood Crawfish Festival, which earlier this month announced that it would return to the State Fairgrounds on May 1 after punting on 2020 due to COVID-19, some things will be pretty normal, and some things won’t.

The top of the musical lineup should be a comfort to those looking for familiar hallmarks of pre-pandemic Columbia.

Drivin N Cryin, those Southern-fried Atlanta rock stalwarts who have become a regular presence on local stages, will headline. The band remains a force in the live arena, as this year’s “Live at the Print Shop” attests, landing between the twanging smarts of groups like Drive-By Truckers and the bristling intensity of old-school, punk-leaning indie rock.

One more touring indie rock act — Florida’s bouncy and airy Flipturn — will lend direct support, with three local groups — funk-rock band Space Force, folk-pop duo Prettier Than Matt, bar rock fixtures Duncan Sims and the Accused — filling out the rest of the lineup.

If that seems like less music than the Crawfish Festival typically provides, that’s because it is.

“We are going with one stage this year to help us manage people and keep them from gathering,” festival organizer Dave Britt told Free Times.

In its previous incarnation as a street festival along Rosewood Drive, the event utilized three or four. During its first outing at the Fairgrounds in 2019, it had two main outdoor stages, with an additional community stage inside one of the buildings.

This reduced musical lineup won’t be met with a reduced ticket price — $10 is the same amount the Crawfish Festival asked for in 2019 when eight bands performed. That year, Charleston indie rock institution Jump, Little Children headlined, which puts the top of this year’s bill on par with that previous outing.

"Hopefully people understand we've had to go to a reduced lineup, just because it's not feasible to manage the huge crowds," Britt explained. "You know, one of our fears was if we got a huge headliner, and it was too popular with people who had been starved to see music that we would have a situation where too many people wanted to see that band."

Britt told Free Times about other measures being taken in an effort to ensure the event won’t endanger the public health during the ongoing pandemic: Masks must be worn at all times, unless actively eating or drinking; all food and entertainment will take place outside, utilizing more of the available 113 acres to spread things out; picnic tables will be dispersed throughout the area in front of the stage, with attendees required to sit in them while watching, an effort to keep people from congregating close to the bands.

"No set number on attendance," Britt said. "We will be assessing things as we move forward. We can make things work at 2,000 paid, but have plenty of outdoor space. Capacity decisions will be ongoing as we move forward."

The event will be the first major festival to come back as COVID-19 shows signs of waning, which means other event organizers will be watching how it goes as they plan their own returns.