There are divas, and then there is Diana Ross. The singer, actress and cultural icon ruled the ’60s and ’70s with a slew of classic hits, both with The Supremes and without.

There is probably no set of ears on Earth that hasn’t heard one of Ross’ songs, whether that means early Motown hits like “Baby Love,” “”Stop! In The Name Of Love” and “Come See About Me,” or later solo smashes like “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down.”

Ross will no doubt perform many of those hits at her Township Auditorium show on Feb. 26, but there will be a lot more going on than just music.

A Diana Ross show is less a concert than it is an everything-and-the-kitchen-sink production, with costume changes, elaborate stage sets and plenty of glitz. Ross’ commercial fortunes may have faded, but she is still Ross the Boss, and there’s no such thing as a stripped-down show in the Boss’ world.

How much you enjoy a presentation like that will depend very much on how much affection you have for Ross as a larger-than-life personality. Ross tends to go for over-the-top a lot more than she goes for intimacy. That said, nobody who ever came out of the Motown factory was allowed to be a poor live performer, and it’s difficult to argue with Ross’ catalog of hits.

If you’re in the mood for a no-holds-barred coronation, a Diana Ross show is probably a safe bet, and she might even deign to touch your hand during the inevitable extended version of “Reach Out And Touch (Somebody’s Hand).” She’s royalty, she knows she’s royalty, and you can call her Miss Ross.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m.