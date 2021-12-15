Dance violinist Lindsey Stirling brings childhood Christmas memories in Columbia tour stop

American violinist Lindsey Stirling takes some of her favorite Christmas childhood memories to create "The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program," coming to Columbia’s Koger Center for the Arts on Dec. 20.

“I love doing Christmas shows because I feel like there's just so many emotions wrapped up in Christmas — like there's a certain amount of nostalgia and there's a lot of humor that I feel is super appropriate to throw into Christmas,” Stirling said on creating the show. “ It was fun to kind of figure out how to make all those emotions and thoughts and feelings go through one show.”

Stirling gained her first big break performing in season five of “America’s Got Talent,” and who has been coined as a “hip-hop violinist,” performing violin and dance in unique ways that stretch beyond the classical route. The violinist is wildly popular online as well, with over 13 million YouTube subscribers and over 3 billion total views on her music videos.

"The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program" showcases live performances of songs from Stirling’s album “Warmer in the Winter.” The program features dance and performance from Stirling and her tourmates, touring with most of them between four and 10 years.

While Stirling shares childhood and Christmas stories throughout the program, she also throws in subtle things that only she would ever know are a part of her childhood story, which she says add character that only a personal touch could add.

“Some of them are very obvious stories that I'll tell and then others are very subliminal, little things that only I would ever know that add character and flavor to the show that, you know, only a personal touch could possibly add.”

The performer said she’s dipping her feet into new areas of performance in her Christmas show.

“They will be surprised, and it’s really fun to see their reaction every night,” Stirling said, laughing. “I'm doing some things I've never done before and I love it — aerial acrobatics, including trapeze work. Two of my dancers trained with an aerial coach and put it in the show — it just makes it really fun and adds a totally new layer to our show.”

"The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program" was a collaborative process with Stirling and her tourmates, giving everyone their own part in the show.

“I come with these crazy or outlandish ideas and they'll bring little ideas to the table, or we'll brainstorm on stuff together and it makes it so it's a show that everyone is very proud of every night because everybody feels like they've got ownership in it,” Stirling said on the creation of her Christmas show.

“And they're all on stage at least at one point or another in the show — it just makes it like a big group event rather than just like the Lindsey Stirling Christmas special. It's really the Lindsey Stirling and company show.”

Stirling’s performance in Columbia comes on the heels of a decade-long ascent to widespread popularity. In 2010, she performed on “America’s Got Talent,” in an era where competitive performance television was a heightened part of the zeitgeist.

A quarter-finalist on the show, she would later release five albums between 2012 and 2019. Her albums have been consistent hits, reaching top 25 on the Billboard charts. Her current tour is based on the 2017 album “Warmer in the Winter.”

The dance violinist has been busy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its initial touring downturn. Stirling recently released her own makeup line, designed a violin and starred in a Christmas special that’s set for theatrical release — and is now back on tour as the touring circuit has reopened in the second half of 2021.

“I’m always excited to try new things and push myself, partially to keep myself feeling challenged,” Stirling explained. “I think that’s a good indicator as of where I am right now as a person — even through COVID when the world was shut down, I was like ‘Okay, well, what can we do?’”

Dec. 20. $39. Koger Center for the Arts. 1051 Greene St. kogercenterforthearts.com