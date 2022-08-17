Country singer Tenille Townes plays Columbia club in between supporting slots for country stars

There’s a singular kind of earnest grace to the songs crafted by Tenille Townes, the Canadian singer/songwriter phenom-turned-aspiring country music star.
Born and raised in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Townes (née Tenille Nicole Nadkrynechny) quickly established herself as a songwriting and performing prodigy, releasing her first single at the age of 15. Just a few years later, she received a nomination for Female Artist of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards.
Even in her earliest efforts, Townes’ gift for empathetic storytelling paired with a spare, elegant lyricism was clear. Combined with her abundant charisma and raspy yet muscular vocal prowess, it was clear that she had the talent to chart her own course, whether that was as roots-rock troubadour or country music star.
That the latter even seemed like an option, she said, is a testament to both where she grew up and the people around her.
“I grew up in these ultimate wide-open spaces, where all you saw was blue sky and fields that went on forever,” she explained. “It felt like you had all this room underneath that to be whatever you want it to be. And I was surrounded by a lot of really strong women in my life. My mom, my grandmother, they're very fiercely independent women. I just felt like anything was possible.”
So, she and her dad made the 45-hour trip to Nashville in 2013. Townes wasn’t even 21 yet.
Just a few years later, though, Capitol Nashville would sign her to a contract and take the unusual step of releasing a spare collection of demos, The Living Room Worktapes. It was almost as if they couldn’t help themselves.
Recorded mostly with just her guitar and voice, the record has the emotional immediacy and haunting storytelling of Patty Griffin’s Living With Ghosts, but also the brawny, hook-filled rock spirit of Miranda Lambert.
Her debut album quickly followed, a record that took the same songwriting approach with the kind of sleek, forward-thinking production from country and indie rock producer Jay Joyce that allowed the songs to play well in the giant arenas (where she’s performed as an opener for the likes of Lambert and Dierks Bentley) as well as they do in a listening room.
Townes mostly resisted the idea that she’s choosing Nashville success over troubadour artistry.
“For me, it’s all about the music and the art. The song always comes first,” she said. “Songwriting is my way to process how I feel about something or what my perspective is on a situation. To be able to write about [something], it's just, first and foremost, healing for me.”
And while she professes to prefer the “birds-eye storyteller perspective,” her own position is key to even her most spectator-driven songs. That’s true in things like the cosmic questioning in “Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking)” or the drive-by ruminations of “Somebody’s Daughter.”
This is perhaps even more true on 2022’s Masquerades, consisting of songs she mostly wrote during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was completely alone in my house, and I think that kind of forced me, as I think a lot of other people around the world were, to sort through a lot of internal things,” she recalled. “I felt like Masquerades very much became a different way of looking at songs for me in that time, and I couldn't help the way that they came up a lot more personal that time around.”
The record’s quasi title cut, “Villain in Me,” is an incisive and haunting bit of emotional self-reflection that feels like an Elliott Smith lyric transposed with the folky grace of Townes Van Zandt. Meanwhile, on tracks like “When You Need It” and “Shared Walls,” Townes directly addresses a sense of loneliness while inviting adventurous collaborators to duet, like indie pop songsmith Wrabel (on the former) and the genre-hopping prowess of budding country star Breland (on the latter).
That mix of savvy, left-of-center collaborations and singularly heartfelt songwriting is likely the path for Townes going forward as she continues to try and bend country radio toward her own powerful artistic vision. It is not unlike artists like Marren Morris or Kacey Musgraves, who have found success in widening the artistic space for women in country more than they have bowed to industry shibboleths customs.
As for coming to play the humble New Brookland Tavern after last playing in town opening for Lambert at Colonial Life Arena? Townes said she’s more than ready for the change in scenery.
“Every show is super-exciting to me. We've really only gotten to do a handful of [headlining] dates due to cancellations during the pandemic through the US,” she admitted. “It's been overwhelming to meet to see the amount of people who know the songs and we're showing up to like, be a part of the beginning of this community. It's so beautiful to me.”
Tenille Townes
August 25. 7 p.m. New Brookland Tavern. 122 State Street. $16-$20.