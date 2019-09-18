In the collected Journals of Kurt Cobain, published in 2002, the Nirvana frontman offers a succinct definition of what it means to be “punk”:
“Punk is musical freedom. It’s saying, doing and playing what you want.”
By this measure, North Carolina’s Sarah Shook is most definitely punk. Self-defined in press materials as “a vegan, bisexual, atheist mom in a country band from the South,” she never seems interested in doing or saying or being anything other than exactly what she is.
She doesn’t seek to prove a point by playing country in some cute new way. From the efficiently heartbreaking slide guitar to the crisply thumping rhythms to Shook’s dusty, deadpan delivery, 2018’s Years, her most recent album with her backing Disarmers, mostly plays within traditional definitions of “outlaw” and “honky-tonk.” The guitars are a little more distorted than purists might like, and she and the band indulge in moods and textures that are darker and more raucous than is typical of country groups. But their cowpunk lean is by no means a flashy departure.
Shook addresses songs to hes and shes, but doesn’t rewrite country convention with her lyrics, instead leaning on her intense presence and biting wit to push in a different direction.
“It seems my way of livin’ don’t live up to your standards / And if you had your way I’d be some proper kinda lady,” she observes on “New Ways to Fail,” playfully upending the chauvinism that often rears its head in country with the kind of wry wordplay genre fans adore. “Well the door is over there if I may speak with perfect candor / You’re welcome to walk through it any old time that you fancy.”
Free Times caught up with Shook back in the spring to ask about her place on today’s country and Americana landscape. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Free Times: You bring a perspective that’s not the most common in honky-tonk-leaning music. How well do you feel that is accepted by listeners and by audiences you encounter?
Sarah Shook: I ain’t out to change anybody’s mind about who they are and what they believe. But in this business, as with most things in life in general, I think it’s best to be as honest and straightforward about yourself as possible. Plus, I hate all that celebrity scandal B.S. where it’s like, ‘OMG so and so is gay/bi/etc.’ It’s no big deal and it shouldn’t be made into one.
Your music doesn’t fit well in any one box. How well do you fit on different bills? Is it a better fit with country bands? With indie rock bands? With punk bands? Has that improved or worsened as the band has kept going?
For sure but that lends a degree of flexibility as far as pairing up with other bands. Been pretty adamant from the word go I don’t ever wanna get pigeonholed as being one genre. Yeah we’re chiefly country and punk, but there’s a lot of other stuff rattlin’ around in our arsenal of sound.
In approaching Years, was it an emphasis to incorporate elements from a broad range of styles? Or was it more about just letting the band sound like what it is?
The goal was and is (and always will be) doing the song, each song respectively, justice. We don’t set out to cop a certain style for a specific song, when we start working on a new song I’ve written we all work together to finalize the arrangement and as far as style goes whatever comes naturally and organically out of that is what we get.
Do you think listeners’ openness to rootsy music that crisscrosses different styles has improved in recent years? Have reactions shifted among the more country-leaning and more rock/punk-leaning audiences you find yourself in front of? Does that impact you at all, either in the choices you make in creating new music, or playing it out on the road?
I don’t think it’s improved so much as it’s evolved. People don’t have to choose between being a country fan and a metal head, a punk rocker or a lo-fi shoe gazer, anymore. You can listen to whatever you damn please, which is great. There’s a virtual universe of music out there. The resurgence of interest in traditional country is super-fascinating and I expect we’ll see a lot more marrying of genres within its bounds.
How much does being on Bloodshot Records, with a roster that largely includes similar outsider takes on roots music, encourage you — that if you keep doing it the way you want to do it you can still find a wider audience?
We’re hell bent on doing it the way we want. Teaming up with Bloodshot was lucky as hell. I trust my instincts and it doesn’t hurt any having a killer good band and a team of people who have a lot of faith in that.
