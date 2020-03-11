Costumed funk band Here Come the Mummies still anonymous after 20 years

Swaddled in bandages and storming stages, funk band Here Come the Mummies is raunchy, high-energy and tighter than the seal on King Tut’s tomb. That last bit applies to the group’s sound, and also its insistence on anonymity
For 20 years now, the rotating crew of eight or nine Nashville-based musicians has also been sworn to secrecy, keeping members’ identities under wraps with their mummy costumes and colorful aliases like KW TuT, Mummy Rah and Eddie Mummy. Print interviews are conducted exclusively via email, and routed through band manager and self-described social media and content dude Garrett E. Williams. Free Times’ queries were fielded by guitarist/vocalist Mummy Cass and saxophonist Midnight Mummy, who resolutely refused to break character.
Do you wonder if there are horror mavens amongst HCTM, fans of goofy ghouls like The Munsters? Keep wondering because that query went unanswered. Williams wrote that he had to throw a couple questions overboard because they made Cass and Midnight “a little grumpy.”
“Funk has a little bit of rot in the center,” Mummy Cass replied as to why HCTM decided to combine funk and the land of the Pharaohs. “I mean, that’s what funk is. We have no small amount of rot going on, baby.”
Rotting body parts seem to be a staple of HCTM’s interview humor. When asked if the mummies would ever unmask, Cass claimed that peeling off their rags would strip the human jerky underneath right off the bone. He elaborated that being a mummy can be trying when you slice off a desiccated finger with a guitar string. This emphasis of the gross is similar, though not quite so strong, to the gimmicks of gory metal mainstay Gwar, another band that holds famously fast to its costumed identity.
Putrefied corpse banter aside, it’s possible HCTM’s look was inspired by a similarly explicit late 1990s garage rock combo The Mummies, which also performed wrapped in bandages. HCTM wouldn’t say, but they were more forthcoming about their musical inspirations. Cass cited Otis Redding, Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, and the Commodores. The group’s funk-rock also stirs in jazz, soul, ska and reggae.
“It’s not always obvious,” Midnight offered, “but it’s all in the stew.”
This was one of the rare occasions when the mummies talked straight, no schtick. The music is one thing these Mummies take seriously, though perhaps not the lyrics.
Despite a smirking 12-year-old boy’s fixation on the derriere, 2003’s “Booty,” boasts bright stabbing horns in a Stax-Volt-style shuffle that surges to a gallop. The single-entendre of 2018’s “She Loves Dick” rides loping congas and growling bass in a slow-burning funk workout with a sinister undertow; massed vocals from the Parliament playbook celebrate the protagonist and her “fix that she can’t quit.” With those tunes, plus the swaggering 2008 ditty “Pants,” which is about a gentleman “blowing a load” in the titular garment, maybe HCTM stay bandaged because the members don’t want their mothers to see their faces.
On its website, HCTM mentions rumors that its ranks contain incognito Grammy winners, Music City players who can’t unravel their identities due to contracts they have with other bands. Cass addressed that rumor with expected equivocation:
“We cannot confirm that. But we can say that it is not without truth.”
Cass and Midnight came closest to breaking character when talking about the band’s most recent release, the 2018 live album All Excess. The record was fun to make, Cass asserted.
“All the songs were brand new when we recorded them live,” he said. “The audience had never heard them. It was an exciting experiment.”
Midnight looked forward to bringing the new material to Australia, a country HCTM has never visited, in April.
But still, there’s a nagging notion that this crack band composed of ace session players is relying too much on a gimmick. How long can it run with the show before hanging up the bandages?
“Come find out for yourself that we can really play, baby,” Cass responded to this worry.
“You might even shake your butt a little,” Midnight added.
What: Here Come the Mummies
Where: The Senate, 1022 Senate St.
When: Friday, March 13, 8 p.m.
With: Voodoo Visionary
Price: $25 ($20 advance)
More: 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com