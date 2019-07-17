Thursday 18
The Post-Timey String Band — Columbia’s The Post-Timey String Band (really a duo of Kelley McLachlan and Sean Thomson), presents an interesting conundrum in its music. Their shiver-inducing vocals are dark and haunting, calling to mind dead-serious old-school Appalachian folk. But their instrumentation takes a different path, with McLachlan throwing in kazoo, ukulele and, according to the credits of recent single “Blood Bath,” bottle-breaking, while Thomson adds “ammunition box drums and bottle smashing” to his bass and guitar textures. It’s a fascinating mix of serious and light-hearted. — Vincent Harris | Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar); 6 p.m.; 803-748-0540, huntergathererbrewery.com
Watson Village, Motel Glory — The Columbia quartet Watson Village describes itself simply, but aptly, as a “heavy American rock band.” Merging the raw energy of garage rock with blues-rock finesse, and coloring its fills with shades of surf and psychedelia, Watson Village covers a lot of ground within a familiar rock ‘n’ roll template. Rock Hill’s Motel Glory complement with a mix of twangy roots rock and ’77 punk. Columbia’s Bull Moose Party offers gritty blues rock while Greenville’s Seriously Dead opens with hooky shout-along punk. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7:30 p.m., $7 (21-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Friday 19
CUBE, Futurechristianmortalists, Candy Coffins — Hunter-Gatherer’s full-production brewery site is quickly becoming a hotbed for some of the best experimental music lineups Columbia has to offer. This show bolsters that trend, featuring the NYC-via-Oakland-via-Columbia distorted electronic warble of CUBE, Golden Hostage’s darker dub and vaporwave alter-ego Futurechristianmortalists and the gothy post-punk of Candy Coffins. A mixed media art installation by Amy Powers will be on display throughout the evening, furthering the Hangar’s commitment to immerse itself in all forms of local art. — Cam Powell | Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar): 8 p.m., free; 803-764-1237, huntergathererbrewery.com
Bemo Prince — It’s been a while since we heard from troubadour Bemo Price. And frankly that’s a shame. Price, who cut his teeth in ’70s Nashville, is a singular talent with evocative, narrative-driven songs that conjure Lee Hazlewood or Kris Kristoferson. Check out “Bottle of Wine,” with fiddle, pedal steel, rich harmonies and some killer modulation. Devils and Disguise headlines. — Ethan Fogus | Foxfield Bar and Grill: 8 p.m., free; 803-728-0420, facebook.com/foxfieldbar
E.Z. Shakes, NUMBTONGUE, Tempest — Putting a spotlight on local and regional talent has always been a big part of the Jam Room Music Festival’s modus operandi. This fundraiser for this year’s free festival follows that internal compass: Columbia’s E.Z. Shakes and NUMBTONGUE find great poetry in personal travails and pair it with country-rock twang and prismatic indie rock, respectively; Athens’ Tempest puts a spin on the lounge piano trio format. — Patrick Wall | Pastor’s Study (Lula Drake): 7 p.m., $10; 803-606-1968, luladrake.com
Futurists, Acne — Charlotte bands Futurists and Acne have joined forces for a short Southeast tour, which brings both acts through The Space Hall tonight. Futurists’ synth-skewed lo-fi indie pop merges the organic and the ethereal, with raw rock songs countered by spacey atmospheres and textures. Acne pushes insistent post-punk riffs through a hazy indie rock cloud, a bit like Futureheads needling at Wavves. Both bands find a unique way of cutting through the murk of fuzzy noise, making them ideal complements to each other. — Bryan C. Reed | The Space Hall (Tapp’s Arts Center): 8 p.m.; 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com
Dwayne Johnson — Saxophonist Dwayne Johnson invites immediate comparisons to jazz legend Kirk Whalum, both in his tone and style and the fact he’s known for playing gospel music, jazz-style. That soul-inflected sound is at the root of most rhythm and blues music, which means he can also tackle classic secular tunes from Earth, Wind & Fire, Anita Baker, Marvin Gaye, and more. — Kevin Oliver | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20 ($25 reserved seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Wombat Junction, 48 Fables — Wombat Junction reminds you that true rock ‘n’ roll is as poignant as it is playful. With a stable of songs that includes political lambasting, tender love songs and Friday-payday anthems. And they do all that with some pretty stellar three-part harmonies. Meanwhile, 48 Fables deliver thoughtful Americana about whiskey-soaked nights and earnest hearts. Duncan Sims and the Accused open. — Ethan Fogus | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $5; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Saturday 20
Chris Compton — Local songwriter Chris Compton’s music combines inventive melodies and sometimes introspective storytelling, not the kind of thing one normally encounters at a wing joint happy hour. Given his past experience in various jam bands and larger rock ‘n’ roll ensembles, however, Compton is surely up to the challenge of keeping the early evening crowd entertained. — Kevin Oliver | Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): 6 p.m., free; 803-252-9464, wildwingcafe.com
Concrete Jumpsuit — Concrete Jumpsuit three hour powerhouse comes to The White Mule. CJs sound skews between Red Hot Chili Peppers and Incubus. In short: they’re a soulful 90s send up with (lots and lots) of guitar solos. The show is billed as a celebration of the moon landing. But chances are it will end with some guy in the parking lot talking too close to your face about ancient aliens and storming Area 51. Either way, you’re in for some out of this world fun. — Ethan Fogus | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $5, 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Halloween in July — This extra-wide bill is the perfect kind nonsensical ’80s throwback fun to go with your Stranger Things binge. There’s Pinky Doodle Poodle, who brings high energy rock all the way from Japan. Or the femme fatale vibes of Charlotte’s Spybaby. But it’s not all about the out-of-towners. Local groups like new wave rockers The Transonics, and early alternative rockers New York Disco VIllains also add to the musical melee. With Harry and the Hootenannies, Les Merry Chevaliers, Closed Circuit Television, and in-between ’80s music by DJ D. — Ethan Fogus | Art Bar: 6 p.m., $8; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
H. Wade Johnson & the Pride Ensemble — Trumpeter H. Wade Johnson was born in McClellanville and teaches at Benedict College, but his long-running Pride Ensemble started at South Carolina State University. Led by Johnson’s bright trumpeting, the Pride Ensemble delivers ample energy, but the group can slow it down for smoove jams; expect more of the latter at this gig, dubbed A Night of Soulful Grooves. — Patrick Wall | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Grace Joyner, Frederick the Younger, Cayla Fralick — What links each of these acts is a sense of sincerity, a lived-in feel that imbues their internal logic. No matter their point of origin — whether it’s Grace Joyner’s supple, piano-driven indie-pop; Frederick the Younger’s hooky, playful indie rock; or Cayla Fralick’s fraught, anthemic indie-folk — these songs breathe and beat, reflecting the lives of the women who wrote them. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $8 (18-plus only); 791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Josh Roberts and the Hinges, The Mobros — The Harbison Theatre chose a couple of winners for Harbison Heat, its first swing at a summertime concert aimed at students. Even better, both bands are from around here. The Mobros are a sibling duo that play intensely passionate, thorny roots rock in the guitar-drums format. Josh Roberts and the Hinges have a fuller sound, and there’s a lot more country in their music, but the foundation is still propulsive roots rock. Outside performances from MTC Showoff finalists precede the indoor main show. — Vincent Harris | Harbison Theatre: 4 p.m., free; 803-407-5011, harbisontheatre.org
Sunday 21
Oh, Sleeper; Famous Last Words — Oh, Sleeper takes the metalcore dynamic to its logical extreme, countering their hook-driven, but brief pop-rock respites with pummeling djent and technical death metal riffs. The Texans’ latest single, “Fissure,” shifts through moments that suggest Linkin Park or Alesana as well as ones that owe more to The Red Chord or early Between the Buried and Me. Michigan’s Famous Last Words tilt more melodic, with a prog-shaded approach that evokes Coheed and Cambria as much as Asking Alexandria. Convictions, Empty, and Never I open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $15 ($10 advance; all ages); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Wednesday 24
We as a Species, Stone Eye — We as a Species revels in dissonant riffs, false harmonics and abrupt dynamic shifts in a manner most often employed by technical death metal bands, but the Columbia quintet’s tumultuous arrangements never lose a sturdy sense of groove. Groove is the strongest link between We as a Species and Philadelphia’s Stone Eye, wwhich brings its own mix of melodic hard rock and stoner riffage to the bill. With Sleep of Reason, The Disquiet. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com