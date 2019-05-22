Thursday 23
The Wailers — Since frontman Bob Marley passed away in 1981, The Wailers have carried on his legacy by performing his music. It’s no small thing — Bob made Wailers bassist Aston “Family Man” Barrett promise to do so on his deathbed. This time around, they bring a double-feature set to The Senate. The first set will commemorate the 40th anniversary of Survival, and the second will feature a variety of beloved classics. — Ethan Fogus | The Senate: 8 p.m., $25; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Josh Roberts — He may call John’s Island home these days, but a measly change of address doesn’t change the fact that Josh Roberts is a Columbia staple. A consummate entertainer and top-class songwriter, Roberts is most frequently found leading the Hinges through the rock ‘n’ roll paces, but this White Mule date finds him flying solo. As he usually thrives on the give-and-take inherent in an ensemble, it will be interesting to see Roberts accountable for no one but himself. Either way, a disappointing performance is highly unlikely. — Michael Spawn | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $7; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
The Runout — Though it’s an impressively cohesive listen, mostly moving with a steady, reassuring lope and haze of sepia-toned echo that’s far from uncommon on today’s Americana landscape, The Runout’s debut album, Ready or Not, was actually recorded at two studios. Paying tribute to this duality for the release party, The Runout, supporting the airy crags of singer-songwriter Jeff Gregory’s voice with an uncommon synergy of subtlety and energy, play between the elegantly layered pop-rock of Cayla Fralick (who counts Eric McCoy, Ready or Not’s producer at Columbia’s Archer Avenue, among her backers) and sheeny Charleston indie pop crew Rare Creatures (which features Matt Zutell, the producer for album sessions at the Holy City’s Coast Records). — Jordan Lawrence | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $7 (18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Friday 24
2 Slices, Breathers, ET Anderson— While the chaotic indie rock musings of local act ET Anderson and the affable left-field dance-pop of Charleston’s 2 Slices are the more familiar offerings on this bill, the real draw is Atlanta’s Breathers. The band’s darkly romantically take on ’80s new wave makes use of lush, cinematic synthesizers, a charismatic vocal delivery, and just a hint of post-punk edge to temper the indie pop aspirations. — Kyle Petersen | New Brookland Tavern: 8:30 p.m., $10; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Cayla Fralick — On Anyway, Here, her first solo full-length, Cayla Fralick’s powerfully vulnerable and elegantly conversational songs are filled out with layers of keys, guitars and vocal overdubs, all doused in ample reverb, sharing a sonic space with the fullest records of Waxahatchee and Nicole Atkins. But at this early brewery gig, you’ll find the Columbia songwriter expressing raw emotions with naught but her own acoustic guitar. Take it however you can get it — she thrives whether stripped-back or draped with ornate pop-rock filigree. — Jordan Lawrence | Columbia Craft: 6:30-9:30 p.m, free; 803-799-6027, columbiacraft.com
Steve Harris — Talents like Steve Harris don’t pop up in a chain wing house every day, but the Cleveland-born soul musician, for whom no gig is too big or small, stays plenty busy. Technically, he’s a guitar-wielding singer-songwriter, but such a description does scant justice to the ache he’s able to wring out of the instrument. He’s now a Columbia resident; the city is lucky to host a player whose career has no shortage of possibilities. — Michael Spawn | Wild Wing Cafe (Harbison): free, 8 p.m.; 803-749-9464, wildwingcafe.com
The Witness Marks — Once you spend a few years (or more) writing about music, you come to appreciate the artists willing to cop to their obvious influences. Thankfully, Ethan Fogus (who, full disclosure, writes frequently for Free Times) is such a songwriter, listing Bright Eyes at the head of the “R[ecommended] I[f] Y[ou] L[ike]” section of the press release for The Witness Marks, his current band’s self-titled debut. But if I were to offer one quibble: This album has more in common with the eagerly swinging, loosely controlled country-rock jumbles that Bright Eyes leader Conor Oberst issued under his own name with the Mystic Valley Band, which happens to be some of the indie icon’s most effortlessly charming material. The Post-Timey String Band and Flower Shopping open this record release party. — Jordan Lawrence | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Adam Whitehead Band — Sometimes there’s nothing better than a loose and limber bar band who can tear through Southern-tinged classic rock and country with abandon. Adam Whitehead’s titular group fit the bill, particularly in the friendly confines of a neighborhood watering hole like Hemingway’s. — Kyle Petersen | Hemingway’s; 9:30 p.m., free; 803-749-6020, hemingwaysmusicpub.com
Pick ‘Em by Bryan C. Reed
Saturday 25 — Blocker, Phantom Phunk, Say Femme
Columbia trio Blocker injects alt-rock with R&B swing, giving an extra groove to familiar power-chord riffs. “I Can Feel It” boasts a chorus that wouldn’t feel out of place in Paramore’s catalog, while guitars flit between Maroon 5 pop and smooth Santana soloing between hooks. Tampa’s Phantom Phunk offer a more angular and upbeat sound, fitting post-punk groove with agit-pop exclamations, lo-fi charm to panoramic hooks. Columbia’s Say Femme opens. | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
VS
Saturday 25 — Vorov, Green Fiend
Columbia’s Vorov avoid easy categorization. The group’s riffs shift abruptly from a crust-punk charge into technical post-hardcore, and on into pummeling doom. It’s a multifaceted attack that serves to heighten tension and catharsis with sudden shifts in tone and tempo that ensure not a single phrase has opportunity to grow stale. Charlotte’s Green Fiend opens with a revved-up blend of brisk thrash and blitzkrieg speed-metal, while taking occasional moments to indulge in stoner-doom groove. | Hunter-Gatherer (Main Street): 10 p.m., $5; 803-748-0540, huntergathererbrewery.com
Saturday 25
After September — There’s really nothing wrong with head-nodding pop-rock that fits the guitars over the rhythm section just right and has a strong, emotive vocalist. And that’s essentially what Columbia’s After September quartet does. Its songs are tight, catchy, and sound eerily like what should be playing while two unlucky-in-love teenagers reconcile at the big dance on a CW show. That’s not a bad thing. There’s nothing earth-shattering going on here, but it’s solid, hooky, well-played rock music. With Prettier Than Matt. Part of the outdoor Rhythm on the River series. — Vincent Harris | West Columbia Riverwalk Amphitheater: 6 p.m., free; cwcchamber.com
The Glow Up — Champion of Southeast hip-hop and beats, the blog But I’m Not a Critic Though celebrates its fourth anniversary with a big, genre-blending bill, highlighting some of the region’s brightest underground talent. Enigmatic Charleston producer and DJ iLLADELL headlines, bringing woozy, chopped and screwed style to modern rap hits, while Columbia rapper Patx’s exacts his smart, yet irreverent lyricism at a sometimes breakneck pace atop clever, church-adjacent instrumentation and beats. — Cam Powell | The Senate: 8 p.m., $25 ($20 in advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
The Mobros — While Columbia and Charleston may claim to be the hometown of The Mobros, those in the know are aware that their real home is in Camden. And they’re bringing their calypso-meets-desert-rock-funk throwdown to their formative stomping grounds. They’re joined by indie pop-rockers Dead Swells, who pick up where Julian Casablanca and Brendan Flowers left off with anthemic choruses and days of reverb wash. Josh McCaa opens. — Ethan Fogus | The Venue on Broad: 8 p.m., 803-713-8333
Neverfall — Neverfall won’t try to fool you. “We keep the feel of old school thrash, but add our own sound,” reads part of the Greenville band’s bio on Bandcamp. True to its word, the group’s speedily streaking torrents of serrated riffs and rhythms should satiate anyone who worships the ’80s heydays of Metallica and Slayer. Imaginary Enemy headlines. With Sleep of Reason, MNRVA. — Jordan Lawrence | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Darby Wilcox — A few years ago, a Darby Wilcox show meant something completely different than it does now. The mostly solo-acoustic folkie has transformed into a full-on alt-country queen, with swagger, glitter and a badass onstage presence. It’s a startling transformation to say the least, but the new-and-improved Wilcox has a killer batch of songs to work her magic on from her album 11:11. Between the newly confident singer and her remarkable new performing style, it’s a whole different thing. With the Marshall Brown Band. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Sunday 26
My Epic — Look, there’s no explicit rule that says a band needs a singer. Sometimes, the instrumentals are potent enough. Consider Fredericksburg, Virginia’s My Epic, which has released two versions of its 2014 longplayer Behold: one with vocals, one without. On their own, the instrumentals soar. The band’s meticulous dynamism — informed by post-metal’s heft and sense of narrative movement but with a modern-rock approachability — sparkles, each instrument receiving equal measure in the mix. The vocals only muddle matters: Sometimes, they’re too hot, and drown out the more interesting instrumental interplay; else they’re mixed too low, amplifying their irrelevance. (The high-tenor warbling doesn’t match the otherwise magnificent mood setting, either.) You ever just tried not plugging in the vocal mics, guys? With Valleyheart, Old Solar, Wiltwither. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $15 ($10 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Monday 27
Simon Joyner and the Ghosts — Often filed under the “your favorite songwriter’s songwriter” category, Simon Joyner’s unadorned folk weaves an obtuse tapestry of metaphor and observation that has limitless interpretation, harkening to obvious touchstones like Townes van Zandt, but not dissimilar from the stream-of-consciousness lyrical style of fellow critical darling Destroyer. His backing band, The Ghosts, add heft and warmth to Joyner’s weighty tunes, with pedal steel flourishes brightening the moments in between thought-provoking phrases. — Cam Powell | if ART Gallery: 8:30 p.m., $10; ifartgallery.blogspot.com
Tuesday 28
Joe Baiza & Jason Kahn — Before he was an avant-garde guitarist, Joe Baiza was a punk. He’s one of the most noteworthy figures in Southern California’s punk history: He was a founding member of Saccharine Trust, played with Greg Ginn in the SST wrecking crew October Faction, and jammed econo with former Minutemen Mike Watt and George Hurley in Unknown Instructors. Tonight, he performs with Jason Kahn, an American expat and improvising multi-instrumentalist; each will perform a solo set, then they’ll collaborate for an extended improv that’s likely to lean on clanging percussion and elastic melodies. — Patrick Wall | if ART Gallery: 8 p.m., $10; ifartgallery.blogspot.com
Freeway Music/Scene SC Songwriter in the Round — The Freeway Music and SceneSC Songwriter in the Round series has proven an adept, unadorned showcase of local tune-smithing excellence divorced from the artists’ more familiar surroundings, and this week’s edition is no exception. The Restoration’s Daniel Machado and solo artist Mario McClean are leading lights thanks to their chamber-tinged indie folk explorations. They’re joined by Dead Swells frontman Paul Nederostek and scene newcomer Kat Hammond for a well-rounded yet cohesive circle of talents. — Kyle Petersen | The White Mule: 8 p.m., free; 803-661-8199, whitemulemusic.com
Withdraw, Luca — If being a five-band, all-ages bill with an early start time doesn’t give it away: This one’s a hardcore show. Local quintet Withdraw headlines with a dynamic and melodic approach that feels as much in line with Thursday as Judge. Chicago’s Luca bring technical guitar leads to offset the streamlined hardcore at its foundation. Nashville’s Divisive tilt toward deathcore with a steady pummeling in the low end and plenty of thick breakdowns. Knoxville bands Time & Eternity and If All Else Fails kick off the show with their own metallic styles. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Yes Ma’am, Holy Locust — Curiosity Coffee Bar morphs into a New Orleans cafe for the evening with this bill, as Yes Ma’am and Holy Locust both bring their street-honed rambling folk up from the Delta to the coffeehouse stage. Yes Ma’am’s washboard and percussive upright bass rhythm section provide bone rattling syncopation underneath eerie violin and banjo leads that would fit right at home played in a moss-strewn graveyard past midnight. Hopefully, someone brings beignets to go with the coffee. — Cam Powell | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., $5; 803-257-3889, curiositycoffeebar.com