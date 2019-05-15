Thursday 16
Hold Fire, Fraud. — Thom Kehr fronts Columbia indie outfit Hold Fire with shape-shifting vocals that immediately conjure the spirit of Isaac Brock, able to morph from mousey and clean to a full-throated, Roger Daltrey-esque howl at a moment’s notice. Fraud.’s Chase McGuckin shows songwriting craft beyond his years on 2018’s Songs of the Shed EP, adding pleasing warmth and delicate arrangements to the standard crunching guitar hardcore formula to great effect. Anchor Detail and Rakish share the bill. — Cam Powell | New Brookland Tavern: 7:30 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Reggie Sullivan Band — One of the most accomplished and versatile musicians in Columbia, Reggie Sullivan can and does play with jazz heavyweights, country stars and more. The long-running act that bears his name is a culmination of all those various gigs rolled into one unassuming yet undeniably talented group that touches on all of the above plus rock, funk, blues and more, both in Sullivan’s original material and the tunes he chooses to make his own. — Kevin Oliver | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $6; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com++
Soda City Brass Band — The Township Auditorium’s Loading Dock Live outdoor series returns with the ever-reliable Soda City Brass Band, the Mark Rapp-led, Second Line-inspired jazz group that turns any concert into an ode to Crescent City revelry. The band’s consummate professionalism and natural party antics make a good fit for this free food truck-augmented shindig behind the august performing space. — Kyle Petersen | Township Auditorium: 6 p.m., free; 803-576-2350, thetownship.or
Pick ‘Em by Bryan C. Reed
Friday 17 — Pleasure Systems, Likes, Loretta Aberdeen
Philadelphia’s Pleasure Systems — the pop project of Clarke Sondermann — crafts elegant, if jittery pop from electronic samples and a soft tenor vocal that recalls Ben Gibbard in his Postal Service guise. April’s Terraform captures Pleasure Systems’ knack for somber, downtempo explorations that nevertheless feel warm and inviting as pop songs. Fellow Philadelphians Likes (of which Sondermann is also a member) share the tour with a more complex and harmonic approach that recalls the Dirty Projectors. Loretta Aberdeen opens. | Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar): 8 p.m., $5; 803-764-1237, huntergathererbrewery.com
Friday 17 — Bathe, Ether Coven, To Forget
A heavy counterpoint to the Hangar’s soft-pop showcase, Main Street tonight is bursting with punk-metal aggression and catharsis. Local titan Bathe delivers its customary bludgeoning of grinding doom, digging deep into spacious dynamics and brutal riffs to counter tense, stringy melodies with thunderous bursts. Florida’s Ether Coven fuse the melodic sludge of acts like Torche or Baroness with belligerent hardcore for a pummeling pierced by moments of melody. Charleston’s To Forget move at a brisker pace, using jagged post-hardcore riffs as a vehicle for emotive outbursts. | Hunter-Gatherer (Main Street): 10:30 p.m., $6; 803-748-0540, huntergathererbrewery.com
Friday 17
Bombadil — Bombadil’s career trajectory has never been a smooth, linear ascent. But despite injuries, lineup shifts and other setbacks, the band’s rich and nuanced pop has continued to evolve. The charming sense of wonder and exploration that marked the North Carolina band from its scrappy beginnings remains on 2017’s Fences, but the polish in the band’s playing and songcraft is veteran craftsmanship at work. Here, as ever, Bombadil turns unexpected images and turns of phrase into engaging pop songs that reveal more of themselves upon closer listening. Husband and A Common Lark open. — Bryan C. Reed | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., $10; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com
Carolina Blue — North Carolina is home to much of today’s younger generation of bluegrass music, from Town Mountain to Steep Canyon Rangers to Chatham County Line, all carrying on the music Bill Monroe brought us in their own unique ways. That list should also include Brevard’s Carolina Blue. January’s Bluegrass Is Calling Me came out on the respected Pinecastle label and it is a perfect showcase for the band’s traditional-sounding original tunes. — Kevin Oliver | Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlour: 7:30p.m., $15; 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com
Kate Rhudy, Young Mister — Blending outlaw hooks with more traditional Appalachian bluegrass arrangements, Raleigh’s Kate Rhudy accesses captivating vulnerability through her autobiographical style of storytelling. “I Don’t Think You’re an Angel (Anymore)”, the opening track from 2017’s Rock N’ Roll Ain’t For Me, shows Rhudy at her best, simultaneously possessing the snake-bitten charm of Margo Price and the pastoral beauty of bluegrass luminary Sarah Jarosz. Charlotte’s Young Mister co-headlines with band leader Steven Fiore’s brand of alt-country tinged indie rock. With Matt Lohan. — Cam Powell | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $12 ($10 in advance); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Saturday 18
Decadence, Primo Noctis, Deviate — There is a tipping point on the metal band accessibility scale beyond those seeking the most extreme sounds that reaches fans of melody amongst the mayhem. This trio of Carolinas acts exists somewhere near its apex, depending on your taste. Decadence has been one of Columbia’s most tuneful yet powerful heavy acts of the last several years, Charleston’s Primo Noctis treads similarly crushing territory, and Deviate focuses the talents of some scene veterans on a more punk-metal trajectory. — Kevin Oliver | State Street Pub: 9 p.m., free; 803-796-2006, facebook.com/statestreetpubcolumbia
Gold Light + Snakemusk — Asheville’s Gold Light + Snakemusk are on an album release tour for their first collaborative album, Shadows in the Shallows, a woozy, minimalist folk-rock collection that’s both bittersweet and endearing. Sounding pretty close to how Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Angel Olsen likely would onsuch a duo record, they offer songs that poetically vivify conflicts of perspective — between star-crossed lovers, fathers and sons, humans and death — placing one foot on each side of the line that divides wry humor from weary tears. Kid Trails and She Returns From War headline. Elim Bolt opens. — Jordan Lawrence | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $10 ($6 advance); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Joint Effort: A Beer Blanca Day Party — In addition to a free-play arcade pop-up from the forthcoming Transmission Arcade and the titular brew, a dry-hopped blonde Dear Blanca collaborated on with Cottontown Brew Labs, this day party to fund the Columbia band’s next record also includes performances from two divergent but equally compelling South Carolina acts. Dear Blanca’s mix of rumbly gravitas and slacker comforts could please fans of Sebadoh and Springsteen. Charleston’s Vanity Plates counter with kinetic garage rock that’s as colorful as it is tachycardic, offering surprising rhythmic complexity for such a speedy band. — Jordan Lawrence | Cola Town Bike Collective: 4-8 p.m., $10; facebook.com/dearblanca
A Nightmare on Park Street — Like a Christmas in July party for people who can’t get enough of Halloween, Art Bar’s A Nightmare on Park Street brings late fall horror vibes to late spring in Columbia. Local hard rockers Buried Voices fit perfectly on the bill, with a playfully macabre brand of chugging riffs and an on-theme single in “Werewolf with a .45”, as does Columbia’s Misfits tribute, Wolfsblood. Guests are encouraged to dress up as monsters and horror villains and come hungry, as free Krueger Cake will be available from Cake Me Away SC while supplies last. — Cam Powell | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Southern Culture on the Skids — North Carolina’s long-running and cult-iconic Southern Culture on the Skids have built a remarkably timeless catalog from scraps of rockabilly, honky-tonk and surf, fused with Southern kitsch and clever wit. Albums like Dirt Track Date, Too Much Pork for Just one Fork and Plastic Seat Sweat reveal plenty about the band’s tongue-in-cheek humor and Deep South John Waters aesthetic, but the novelty is matched by sharp riffs, crisp rhythms and hooks that dig deep. Los Perdidos open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $17 (all ages); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Sunday 19
Filth — Deathcore can be limited by its often overbearing focus on breakdowns, but the Shelby, North Carolina-bred quintet Filth offers more dynamics than most of its peers. Making strong use of negative space, the band casts pummeling djent in stark relief. Vocalist Dustin Mitchell shifts fluidly from guttural hardcore barks to snarling death metal growls and ragged, emotive croaks. And while the arrangements offer hints of nü-metal in the dissonant backing tracks, the group keeps its thoroughly modern deathcore riffs front and center. With Depths, Sleepwalker, Albert the Cannibal, Left to Suffer. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $15 ($10 advance; all ages); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Get Dell Well to Yell — Art Bar bartender Shawn "Dell" Corley suffered a stroke in early April. Today, a stacked lineup of some of the venue’s best regular acts bring their talents to a benefit concert for his care. Commanding and charismatic emcee Fat Rat da Czar will perform backed by MIDImarc, who provided the beats on his last two excellent albums, while GRÜZER will offer its scalding grease-fire sludge metal. Blocker will bring irresistible power-pop with an amped up amount of grit, while E.Z. Shakes will conjure eerie and affecting country-rock ghosts. The Black Iron Gathering, Carolina Chupacabra, Brandy and the Butcher, Turbo Gatto, P.H.D., and Closed Circuit Television also play. — Jordan Lawrence | Art Bar: 2-11 p.m., $5; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Wednesday 22
Roseblood, Divided Life — Prepare your ears for punishing — both by volume and brutality of tunes. New Jersey’s Roseblood dishes out dark metalcore riffs in short bursts, ranging from heavy sludge tempos to blistering, aggro thrash sprints. Divided Life brings highly technical guitar work to the mix, as the Massachusetts quintet layers haunting harmonies over blasting double bass breakdowns. Left to Suffer, Violent Life Violent, Death, and Hopesick round out the bill. — Cam Powell | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $15 ($10 in advance, all ages); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com