Thursday 11
Dick Goodwin Big Band — The 12-piece big band that Dick Goodwin fronts isn’t as large as a traditional one, but it’s got loads of talented players along with vocalists Kristi Hood and John Wilkinson. Goodwin is a local jazz musician, composer and arranger who has set up all of the group’s tunes specifically for the ensemble to be able to readily perform the styles of Ellington, Goodman and more. — Kevin Oliver | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Red Shack Pickers — Curated by longtime scene supporter, organizer and picker Bentz Kirby, this new series of multi-artist sessions has quickly gained notoriety based on its mix of new and established local artists. The actual Red Shack Pickers’ open and close the night, but the in-between changes. This time, you get smooth local songwriter and singer Mario McLean paired with the raw tones of Kelley McLachlan (The Post-Timey String Band, The Boomtown Waifs) and Rebecca Smith of Admiral Radio playing her own solo material. — Kevin Oliver | Foxfield Bar and Grille; 8 p.m., free; 803-728-0420, facebook.com/foxfieldbar
Sfyria Trio — The three players in the Sfryia Trio — New York City saxophonist Sam Decker, Chicago bassist Charlie Kirchen (The Few) and Chicago drummer Matt Carroll (Ohmme) — draw on a range of influences to construct their free-improv explorations. The trio’s improvisations agglomerate free-form jazz, avant-garde classical music and folk traditions into delicately textured sonic worlds built on tense melodic fragments and piquant timbral flourishes. — Patrick Wall | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7:30 p.m., $10; curiositycoffeebar.com
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters — The thing is, when you hear that actor/director Billy Bob Thornton has a band, you expect certain things. Maybe sleazeball honky-tonk country or heart-rending acoustic soul-searching. But what he does with his Boxmasters is jangly guitar-pop like The Byrds or Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and he actually does it pretty well. The songs on the band’s new album, Speck, are well-built, not too polished and catchy as hell, with chiming guitars and airy vocal harmonies. — Vincent Harris | The Senate: 8 p.m., $32 ($27 advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Friday 12
Tyler Farr — Tyler Farr is cut in the new country mold of Brantley Gilbert and Kip Moore. For those who aren’t familiar, check out “Redneck Crazy,” his 2016 chart-topping torch ballad about intimidating an ex-girlfriend and her new beau who “can’t amount to much / By the look of that little truck.” Ultimately, Farr’s music is perfect for people who think it’s the size of the truck (and not the ability to work the gearbox) that matters. — Ethan Fogus | The Senate: 8 p.m., $30, 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Dear Blanca — The dudes of the bluesily rambling post-punk outfit Dear Blanca like (crushable) craft beer a lot. And, as it turns out, Columbia does, too. The group’s beer collaboration with Cottontown Brew Lab, a crisp, sessionable blonde ale called joint Effort, sold out at the sweltering outdoor party the group threw in May, so they’re doubling down on the beer and the heat with this show at the brewery itself. The beer will be on sale on draft and in cans to-go — but make sure you drink some water, too. — Kyle Petersen | Cottontown Brew Lab: 6 p.m., free; 803-661-8199, facebook.com/CottonTownBrewLab/
Emo Night Columbia — Emo, that once derided subgenre of punk and indie rock, has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, with emo-centric promoters sponsoring dance nights and live gigs for fans around the country. With this show, Emo Night Columbia has assembled four bands to perform cover sets in tribute to the genre’s marquee acts. Broken Testimony takes on My Chemical Romance while Aim High covers A Day To Remember. Happy.’s set draws from 2000s emo radio hits, and Brigades offers a selection from the Drive-Thru Records catalog. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $10 ($13 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Jason Isbell Tribute Show — The hard-working Kenny George Band has made no secret of their affection for the songwriting of Jason Isbell, the current king of the outsider country/Americana world, so a tribute show to the former Drive-By Truckers ringer makes sense. After all, Isbell comfortably fills rooms as large as the Township Auditorium, so a group that already has the following of George and company should find more than enough patrons willing to pay $10 to hear some of their favorite tunes in the comfy confines of The White Mule. — Kyle Petersen | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $5; 803-661-8199, whitemulemusic.com
Vortex of Old Men — The riff-reliant hard rock of Vortex of Old Men isn’t nearly as old or boring as that name might suggest. Indeed, the group’s self-titled debut skews hard toward the more interesting sounds that could pair appropriately with its epithet, making hay with stomping grooves that resemble the likes of Queens of the Stone Age or Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and offering enough murky atmosphere intrigue to not be crushed by such comparisons. With Harry and the Hootenannies, The Flight Risks, Grown Up Avenger Stuff. — Jordan Lawrence | Art Bar: 8 p.m.; 803-929-0198, artbars.com
Wallpaper, Flower Shopping — The two acts at the top of this bill are sparked by different ideas of bedroom indie rock. With Wallpaper, Clemson’s Tayler Bucich deals in charmingly shambolic collages. Guitars, keys, singing saws, horns and more flit in and out, with the soft focus of a half-remembered dream, anchored by affable melodies. Here’s hoping the live presentation cultivates a similar tension between relaxation and adventure. Flower Shopping’s stage show is familiar to the Midlands, growing Ross Swinson’s muted but precise one-man-band recordings into pristine pop-rock that sparkles and sparks and bends. With Harry Driggers. — Jordan Lawrence | Indah Coffee (Sumter Street): 8 p.m., $7; 803-708-0275, indahcoffee.com
Who’d A Funk It — Mike Frost works primarily in jazz, but the project that the bassist and bandleader is bringing to Chayz Lounge is called Who’d A Funk It, and it’s a different thing. This band is, as one might assume, a funky soul ensemble that takes on tunes by Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers and Marvin Gaye, along with the more R&B-focused material of Herbie Hancock. Frost also throws in stuff by The Beatles and The Steve Miller Band to keep the audience happy, but by and large this band is about the funk. — Vincent Harris | Chayz Lounge; 8 p.m., $20; 563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Saturday 13
Leela James — The enviable L.A.-based R&B singer Leela James gracefully balances retro and neo-soul impulses with just a hint of contemporary smarts that allows her to succeed in ways that even more high-profile performers working in a similar space (think Andra Day or Leon Bridges) sometimes falter. Plus, her “Fall for You” is a love song for the ages. — Kyle Petersen | The Senate: 8 p.m., $22.50; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Reggaetronic Lake Murray Music Festival — Though a floating music festival accessible only by boat sounds like a fictional bash conjured up by Prestige Worldwide, Reggaetronic follows Drift Jam as the summer’s second such shoreless show. The predictable music programming features the blue-eyed arie vibes of event cornerstone Lefty at the Washout, along with regional reggae counterparts Bumpin Uglies, and Of Good Nature. Los Angeles-via-Charlotte hit makers Styles & Complete and Columbia’s Bois Obscur round out the electronic portion of this tilted-flat-bill-hat-lover’s dream bill. — Cam Powell | Jim Spence Islands (Lake Murray): 11:15 a.m., free; reggaetronicsc.com
Skullduggery, Primo Noctis — Columbia metal crew Skullduggery released its self-titled EP back in April but celebrates its release tonight; the EP pumps out pounding riffs, but it’s most interesting when it’s indulging its progressive inclinations. Charleston’s Primo Noctis betrays no such flights of fancy; its raw alt-metal unleashes a fusillade of aggressive riffs derived from the Godsmacks and Disturbeds of the world. With Decadence, Angels Among Ashes. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 8:30 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Soda City Pop Up Vol. VI — It’s often hard to find information on performers at the The White Mule’s monthly genre blending showcase — but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The Soda City Pop Up has become a mainstay for highlighting some of Columbia’s best new artists, with its sixth edition being no exception. The bill features scheduled performances from 10 acts, including the emotive vocoder warble of NXX FRIDVY and the ‘90s/Zulu Nation-nostalgic smooth rhymes of Milah. — Cam Powell | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
SOFS Show #1 — A sprawling showcase, the bill for SOFS Show #1 comprises 10 bands, and almost as many different styles. Slush and Thunderbite offer variants of slacker rock, while Ruth in the Bardo and Floc Martin share roots in folk music. Pierce Koichi and Bayly Hunter explore different applications of synthesizers, while Skovas and Sleepy Shark 100 percent pure venture into beat-driven electronic music. Sean Rucker promises an experimental set, while The Earlibyrds apply their adventurous instincts to an art-rock foundation. — Bryan C. Reed | The Space Hall (Tapp’s Arts Center): 7 p.m., $7; 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com
Pick ‘Em by Kyle Petersen
Tuesday 16 — Dead Spring, Added Color, Hold Fire
Crunchy alt-rock guitar riffs are never really going to go out of style, particularly when bands like Brooklyn’s Added Color or Columbia’s Dead Spring are around to breath new life into these time-tested sounds. The Brazilian brothers Dan and Kiko Freiberg play righteous and rigid rock tunes with the fervency of true believers, while the young men in Dead Spring favor a sleeker, more propulsive sound that marries the cool veneers of early 2000s “it” bands like The Strokes or Interpol with the accessible stylings of pop-leaning alternative groups from the late-’90s. | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
VS
Tuesday 16 — Harriet Brown, Kid Trails
On the other hand, maybe we can do without those guitars, too. The Oakland connection that Toro y Moi and the now-returned-to-Columbia Kid Trails have brought to town continues to pay dividends with Harriet Brown, a quirky, forward-thinking indie act that forges a distinctive and idiosyncratic blend of avant-R&B, jerky electronic synths, and a playfully elusive relationship to pop that feels very 2019. The Patrick Jeffords-fronted Kid Trails, for their part, continue to mine the rootsy dream-pop melancholia on new single “Friendships Fade” that was a small part of what made last year’s full-length LP such a triumph. | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7:30 p.m., $10; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com
Wednesday 17
Eyes Set To Kill, Set to Stun — The long-running metalcore act Eyes Set To Kill has weathered its share of turnover, but soldiered on despite upheaval. Last year’s self-titled album — its sixth overall — turned up the pop influence in the group’s sound, embracing chart-topping influences as disparate as Nine Inch Nails and Evanescence. Tourmate Set to Stun offers a frenetically shapeshifting vision of metalcore that dashes from vicious hardcore to ambient pop to rollicking folk-punk and back again without warning. Vagrants, and Angels Among Ashes open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $15 ($10 advance; all ages); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com