Thursday 29
Reggie Graves & Jazz Theory — A Charlotte-based group of professional jazz and funk players accustomed to bringing the A-grade boogie and smooth party vibes, Reggie Graves & Jazz Theory are a versatile group built for all variety of gigs, but their sweet spot is the jazz-adjacent funk and R&B standards that are also most in favor within the walls of Chayz Lounge. — Kyle Petersen | Chayz Lounge: 7 p.m., $20 ($25 for reserved seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Friday 30
A Basis of a Pulse — Jazz drummer Danny Boozer is a grizzled jazz veteran whose legacy in the Columbia music scene dates back to some of late saxophonist Skipp Pearson’s earliest bands. Since then, he’s played with pretty much everybody as the veritable backbeat of the city. His A Basis of a Pulse show brings all that to bare in what promises to be a funky night of jazz rhythms and riffage. — Kyle Petersen | The Aristocrat: 9 p.m., free; 803-708-8004, thearistocrat803.com
The Cadillac Three — I’m confused by Nashville’s Cadillac Three. Are these guys supposed to be scuzzy Southern rockers, or are they supposed to be sleazeball modern country? Either way, there’s not too much underneath the loud guitars and insultingly exaggerated Southern accents that mark this band’s sound, and in the case of their new single, “Crackin’ Cold Ones With The Boys,” I mean there’s literally not much. They repeat the title so much I genuinely thought the song was skipping, and I wasn’t even listening to it on a record player. — Vincent Harris | The Senate; 7:30 p.m.; $20 ($17 advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Exotic Music of Brasil — The music endemic to Brazil is as colorful as its brightly colored flag — there’s the smooth and ever-popular samba and bossa nova, sure, but the psychedelic tropicália and the calypso-like axé and the accordion-driven forró and the syncopated baião and the roiling frevo and myriad others, too. Charleston-via-Recife guitarist Duda Lucena leads a quartet of Holy City jazzers through a unique cross-cultural exchange that highlights the music of his home country. — Patrick Wall | 1612 on Main: 6 p.m., $15 ($10 advance); 1626happenings.com
George Fetner and the Strays — George Fetner and the Strays are a Cadillac Eldorado cruising through back roads, lubricated with a fine mix of hot wings, inspired melodic passages, and a fair amount of THC. Since adding a full horn section to their lineup, their stage show has become an all-out swagger fest of grooves and modulation. With Grand Republic, Los Perdidos, Niles Lewis. — Ethan Fogus | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $8 (21-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Vilai Harrington & the Hamptones, Mark Webb, Jr — These two up-and-coming acts from Greenville couldn’t be much more different from one another. Vilai Harrington & the Hamptones are a rootsy, rustic Appalachian folk-based group led by Harrington’s keening voice and skeletal banjo playing, while Mark Webb, Jr. would’ve fit perfectly into the mainstream country of the early-’90s thanks to the yearning Southern burr in his voice and the savvy pop-country hooks in his songwriting. — Vincent Harris | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 5 p.m., $5; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com
Hollywood Horses, Chew — Birmingham, Alabama, trio Hollywood Horses released their debut album, FunnySexyCool, back in May, but already display a well-honed knack for dreamy alt-pop that wouldn’t feel out of place on a 120 Minutes playlist or slacker rom-com soundtrack. They’re joined by Atlanta’s CHEW, who explore dynamic psych-pop that flirts with noisy deconstruction before winding back into an earworm riff. Local act Turbo Gatto adds cat-themed garage rock to the mix. Blocker opens. — Bryan C. Reed | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Don Merckle & The Blacksmiths, Duncan Sims & The Accused — Some serious local rock ‘n’ roll history is on stage for this show. Merckle cut his teeth in Loch Ness Johnny and American Gun before relocating his folk ‘n’ roll Americana sound to Charleston. The college radio sounds of Duncan Sims & the Accused (think early R.E.M.) come from a lineup of both new and veteran musicians from the Columbia scene including singer and guitarist Michael Gooding from ’80s Columbia psych-rock outfit Glass Bead Game. — Kevin Oliver | White Mule: 9 p.m., $8; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Mom’s Basement — This ’90s-themed throwback party featuring a glittering riches of Friends-era musical offerings as local artists try on their favorite idols for size. ET Anderson will don the slacker rock glories of Stephen Malkmus’s Pavement, H3RO and Calvin Mack will attempt to scale the Southern hip-hop summit reached by Big Boi and Andre 3000 as Outkast, Barnwell will revel in the power-pop guitar crunch glory of Weezer, and John Bias will deliver fragile singer-songwriter ecstasies with a set of Elliott Smith tunes. DJ Celsius and DJ INTP will also play sets. — Kyle Petersen | The Space Hall (Tapp’s Arts Center): 7:30 p.m., $15; 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com
Saturday 31
Listener, Greyhaven, Wiltwither, Heirloom — Kansas City trio Listener dubs itself a “talk music” band, fitting given its propensity for impassioned spoken-word lyrics driven by dynamic instrumentals that bridge Midwestern emo and Who-style stadium rock. At moments, it suggests The Hold Steady if their roots dug deeper into basement shows than bar-rock. Last year’s Being Empty : Being Filled covers a gamut of inflections, from near blackgaze fury to meditative and meandering indie. Greyhaven, Wiltwither, and Heirloom open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $16 ($13 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Sunday 1
Supersuckers, Isabelle’s Gift — In 1999, the Supersuckers released a hits package How The Supersuckers Became the Greatest Rock and Roll Band In The World chronicling their decade recording for the Sub Pop label. While that designation is debatable, a favorable argument can be made about their raucous style that mixes up punk, rockabilly, country and even hip-hop. They’ve aged well by not changing what’s already working, something that could also be said for the local heavy rockers in Isabelle’s Gift, which opens this show with a rare local appearance. — Kevin Oliver | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m.; $15 (18-plus only); 803791-4413; newbrooklandtavern.com
Monday 2
Weedeater — North Carolina sludge stalwart Weedeater is an icon on the stoner-metal circuit, but the group’s stripped-down classic rock riffs, keen knack for finding hooks in the midst of big riffs, and detours into warped Americana push it outside the slow-and-low mold. To wit, 2015’s Goliathan — Weedeater’s most recent studio release — opens with a keyboard dirge before launching into its feedback-fried title track. Live, the trio is a juggernaut of scuzz, fueled by titanic riffs and omnipresent bottles of whiskey. Beitthemeans, and Prowess open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $20 (18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Tuesday 3
The Dirty Gone Dolas — The Dirty Gone Dolas draw their membership from the folkiest fringes of Columbia’s indie rock scene. Or do they come from the indiest fringes of Columbia’s folk scene? Wherever their origins, their rangy Americana is bright and joyous, perfect for shagging or sipping whiskey on the front porch. With Howling Child, State of Mind, Jacob Pinkos, Henry Luther. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $7 (18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Wednesday 4
Building the Band — Three bands are taking a shot at the big prize at Tin Roof on Wednesday as part of the Building The Band competition. The showcase-style event will feature the straight-ahead Tom Petty-style rock ‘n’ rollers in Tripping on Bricks, the soulful indie rockers in Blocker, and the blues-based trio The Albatross, all competing for a package that includes recording time at the Jam Room, a consultation with Soda City Music manager Vance McNabb, a photo shoot, a Tin Roof gig and more. — Vincent Harris | Tin Roof: 7 p.m., free; 771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com
Garrow, Jason Charles Miller— Garrow’s heavy and pensive songs share plenty in common with the deliberate pacing of doom and the swelling dynamics of post-metal, but there’s a rootsy earnestness and progressive flair that lies not too far beneath the surface. It’s those traits that make Garrow such a compelling candidate for cross-genre appeal. That’s also what makes the band an interesting complement to Jason Charles Miller’s mix of country and roadhouse blues rock. Danny Joe & Friends open. — Bryan C. Reed | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., $5; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com