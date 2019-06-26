Thursday 27
Let It Burn Tour — For a metalcore band, Laredo, Texas’ Taken By Tides sure knows its way around a hook. Bright guitar tones and emotive hooks volley screamed verses, but never lose their upbeat drive. That should pair well with its tourmate, San Antonio’s Finding September, which goes straight for the hook with energized pop-punk that just barely flirts with the vocal melodies of country chart-toppers. We As A Species, Aim High, Winter’s Gate, and Artificial Oceans round out the bill. — Bryan C. Reed | The Soda Live (Tapp’s Arts Center): 7 p.m., $7 ($10 under 21); 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com
A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac — Spartanburg native Abbey Elmore brings her band’s indie pop flavors to bear on classics by Buckingham/Nicks/McVie, but don’t expect a rote recreation as Elmore’s voice and style leans toward re-interpretation. Elmore is barely out of school but already a road warrior, touring the country the past year or so in an RV to promote her own original music, which she’ll hopefully have room for in the set alongside the familiar hits. — Kevin Oliver | Icehouse Amphitheater; 7 p.m.; free; 803-358-7275, icehouseamphitheater.com
Tripping on Bricks — Bull Moose Party is a tight outfit that pays tribute the rough-hewn ’00s blues artists like The Black Keys. And if you haven’t seen the enigmatic charisma exuded by guitarist Ben Campbell, bassist Paisley Marie and drummer Ian Wallace, then you owe it to yourself to RSVP to the BMP. It’s great music for any one who adores Hendrix wah pedal stunners. With Tripping on Bricks, 6ixx and the Frequencies. — Ethan Fogus | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $6 ($8 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Kate Vera — Formerly known as Emma Kate McClain, Vera is is a contemporary country artist who mixes influences from Marvin Gaye to Ginuwine into her repertoire. She’s got some pretty inventive mashups and a knock-out voice. Vera will hopefully be performing songs from her upcoming, as-yet-untitled full-length album. Chances are they demonstrate the same effusiveness of her previous recordings. — Ethan Fogus | Aloft Columbia Downtown: 5 p.m., free; 803-445-1900, aloftcolumbiadowntown.com
Pick ‘Em by Bryan C. Reed
Saturday 29 — Carolina Wildlife Benefit II
Now in its second year, this annual benefit for Carolina Wildlife offers a heavy slate of hardcore, with eight bands as far-flung as Florida and Virginia converging on Columbia to support the nonprofit. It’s also a celebration of a new split release from South Carolina’s straight-edge bruisers BURNINGxHAMMER and Miami’s righteously pissed Violated Right. Additional acts include Virginia’s scathing and frantic .gif from god, Louisville’s brutal metalcore outfit Transgression and Raleigh’s Youth Crew-evoking Thirteenth. Irae, Backslide, and Mindfield complete the bill. | Tapp’s Arts Center: 5 p.m., $10; 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com
Saturday 29 — The Buzzards of Fuzz, Space Coke, MNRVA
If something a bit more groove-oriented is more your speed, Atlanta’s Buzzards of Fuzz headline a triple-header of amp-worshipping stoner rock and heavy psych. The Buzzards’ offer an old-school hard rock vibe splitting the difference between Deep Purple and Truckfighters. Space Coke turns overdriven stoner riffage into expansive psychedelic voyages while MNRVA digs deep into lumbering riffs, summoning the spirits of Black Sabbath and Saint Vitus in its heavy doom. | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Friday 28
Happy. — Columbia quartet Happy. evokes the upbeat and emotive rock of big-tent alt-rockers like Weezer and Blink 182 as much as emo-revival favorites Joyce Manor or La Dispute. The band’s 2018 album, Cult Classic, brims with sardonic humor and sly twists of phrase that make the band’s songs as relatable and engaging on paper as in stereo. Minneapolis’ Unturned and Richmond’s House & Home offer earnest and dynamic rock that complements the headliner nicely. — Bryan C. Reed | Hunter-Gatherer (Main Street): 9 p.m., $8; 803-748-0540, huntergathererbrewery.com
John Bias — John Bias self-defines as “non-psychedelic vintage rock,” which seems like an unnecessary qualifier. Just listen to the one-note single “Woman I Love,” which draws pretty heavily from desert rock, or “Bodies,” off this year’s SceneSC Sampler, which sounds like The Velvet Underground but with a buried vocal line. Which begs the question: What’s the deal with their psychedelia hang up? Timothy Leary wants to know. With The Long Con, Coma Therapy, Community Pool. — Ethan Fogus | The Space Hall (Tapp’s Arts Center): 8:30 p.m., $12; 803-617-8609, tappsartcenter.com
Nia Simmons — D.C. vocalist Nia Simmons has performed with jazz groups, gospel bands and even had a UK soul chart-topping single — “My Time (Shine)” with Tom Glide. For this two-night stand, Simmons will offer up two tributes to classic vocalists. Friday’s show focuses on soul and R&B singers such as Chaka Khan and Teena Marie, while Saturday is for the jazzy sounds of Anita Baker and Rachelle Farrell. — Kevin Oliver | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $20 each night ($25 reserved seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Saturday 29
Junior Astronomers — Above all else, Charlotte’s Junior Astronomers are human. At the core of their roiling indie rock are complex emotional reactions: Regret. Nostalgia. Anger. Ecstasy. The quartet’s instrumental outbursts of jangle and grit offer gestural interpretations, endeavors at processing their confusion through prickly, stinging melodies and bustling, tumultuous rhythms. Mouthpiece Terrance Richard rants and raves, distilling avuncular profundity from difficult circumstances and delivering with manic intensity. With Petrov, Slush. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $8 ($12 under 21; all ages); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Sunday 30
Columbia R&B Fest — The Columbia R&B Fest draws its bench strength from across the past 25 years of mainstream R&B. Headliner Anthony Hamilton grinded for years before cutting a string of chart-topping singles in the mid-’00s. Tamar Braxton labored in big sister Toni’s shadow for years before breaking through with a hit record of her own, Love and War, in 2013. Groups 112 and Jagged Edge had their biggest successes in the early-’00s; Silk’s in the early ’90s here. But the biggest ticket is in the middle: Ginuwine hasn’t had a bigger single since 1996’s “Pony,” but the tune’s seductive funk groove and velvety come-ons make it an enduring classic. — Patrick Wall | Colonial Life Arena: 7 p.m., $80-$120; coloniallifearena.com
Those Lavender Whales Tribute Show — With Those Lavender Whales, Aaron Graves offered tunes that only he could write, but everyone was welcome to sing. The way he and his band balanced pillowy and caustic indie rock textures, and his perfectly personable delivery, muted but passionate, enhanced his collisions of beaming optimism and stark reality. But the songs’ welcoming nature remains their greatest strength. Graves died earlier this month after a five-year battle with a brain tumor. In fitting tribute, members of some of the Midlands’ best local bands — The Lovely Few, Lunch Money, The Restoration, NUMBTONGUE, Barnwell, Can’t Kids, and The Post-Timey String Band, among others — will sing his songs, extending the gracious, community-building ethos that marked both Graves’ music and his life in the Columbia scene. Proceeds go to his family. — Jordan Lawrence | Trustus Theatre: 7-10 p.m., $10; 803-254-9732, trustus.org
When I Say Jump, As the Stars Align — With this year’s Separation Anxiety, When I Say Jump injects a healthy dose of metalcore intensity into earnest and emotive pop-punk. Imagining Fall Out Boy embracing vicious hardcore, the band manages to balance sudden, brutal lunges and scathing vocals with earworm melodies and big, bursting hooks. The band’s pop smarts are on full display with its dynamic emo cover of the pop smash “Old Town Road,” released earlier this month. As the Stars Align, Fanfare, The Apartment Club, and Faire Light open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 6:30 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21; all ages); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Tuesday 2
It Looks Sad, Off Road Minivan — Professional womp-wompers It Looks Sad sound like early (early) Thursday, with progressive guitars and Jimmy Turner’s pining vocal. Imagine Interpol and Thom Yorke sharing a bottle of cough syrup. Off Road Minivan draw from similar influences but with a more focused vocal line that is reminiscent of mid-’00s post-hardcore/emo acts like The Used, but with a touch of The Fray’s melodicism. With Blis, Jail Socks, Doll Hands. — Ethan Fogus | New Brookland Tavern: 6:30 p.m., $15 ($10 advance; all ages); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Wednesday 3
Daddy’s Beemer — Charleston (via Charlotte via Clemson) trio Daddy’s Beemer plays something like a Southern state-school analog to Vampire Weekend, trading the latter’s gin and tonics and Cape Cod kwassa kwassa for Natural Light and Carolina shag. But it shares a certain sparkle, a jagged melodicism that delivers jittery rewards. With Shormey, Dinner Time, Thunderbite. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 7:30 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com.