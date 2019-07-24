Thursday 25
Floc Martin — Columbia’s Floc Martin makes music that’s the good kind of weird. You could call some of it lo-fi indie rock, some of it haunting acoustic folk, and some of it abstract noise, but it’s all pretty compelling. It might be hard to figure out what this guy’s actual musical identity is, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing in this case. There’s some sort of mad genius at work here, but it’s fascinating stuff that pushes the boundaries of both the rock and folk genres. — Vincent Harris | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m.; $6 ($10 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Friday 26
Flannel Fest: A Tribute to Grunge — While the joke that the ’90s never die in Columbia may be a tad played out at this point, that might just mean that Lexington has taken up the, uh, flannel flag. Tribute bands representing Alice In Chains, Nirvana, Stone Temple Pilots, and Pearl Jam are going to ricochet through grunge-era “classic” rock hits that conjure up the angsty, heady days of Bill Clinton and Windows 95. We are truly blessed. — Kyle Petersen | Icehouse Amphitheater: 5 p.m.; $15 ($10 advance); 803-358-7275, icehouseamphitheater.com
Polyorchard — Under the Polyorchard moniker, Durham bassist and composer David Menestres mines the liminal, lambent spaces between contemporary classical music and free jazz. The ensemble is as wide-open as its spontaneous compositions; sometimes the ensemble is so big that it spills off the wings of the stage. Tonight, it’s small: Menestres is flanked by saxophonist Laurent Estoppey and violist Dan Ruccia. The lineup’s close to the one that produced March’s Black Mountain, a continuously evolving suite of sounds marked by subtle, intuitive interchanges and searing, exotic flourishes that thrum into obliviating peals. — Patrick Wall | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 8 p.m., $10; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com
Alana Springsteen — There’s a musical giant casting a long shadow over Alana Springsteen — but not the one you would necessarily think. Instead of the New Jersey Boss who shares her last name, it’s country-turned-pop megastar Taylor Swift who haunts these highly polished, lightly twanged, and actually quite good pop-rock confections. Fans of pre-Red Swift, in particular, should get in on the ground floor of an artist who could be their new savior. — Kyle Petersen | Tin Roof: 9 p.m., free; 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com
Summer Wars, Overgrow, Foxglove — Tonight, Columbia’s Foxglove plays host to Raleigh’s Summer Wars and Columbus, Ohio’s Overgrow. All comfortably inside the emo-revival mold, each offers its own twist on the genre. Foxglove’s swollen dynamics and winding guitar melodies tilt indie rock, while earnest vocals anchor the band to its emo antecedents. Summer Wars’ guitars chunk and chime behind urgent, narrative vocals that rush into big, pleading hooks. Overgrow’s mellower melodies give a sense of alt-pop gravitas to their melancholy songs. With The Apartment Club, Fighting for Daylight. — Bryan C. Reed | The Soda Live (Tapp’s Arts Center): 7 p.m., $10; 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com
Tre’Sounds Band — There isn’t anyone in Tre’Sounds named Trey (or Tré or Tripp or whatever), and the group isn’t a trio: It’s a quintet featuring keys man Josh Campbell, drummer Jermal Harris, bassist Brian Herrington and guitarist Marcus Brighthop behind singer ChaVonne Campbell. Wherever they get their name from, their jazzy soul runs deep — they’ll play a covers-heavy set of it tonight. — Patrick Wall | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Voodoo Visionary — Atlanta’s Voodoo Visionary claims on its Facebook page to “put tha ‘oogie in yo boogie.” If you’re in need of some ’oogie, the groove spelunking sextet is more than capable of getting your limbs moving with funk-laden guitar and bass that operate in lockstep with the beat. WAR-style unison vocals and the soulful keys of Marcus White set the group apart from run-of-the-mill bar outfits, giving Voodoo a campy, yet satisfying ’70s lean. With tomatoband. — Cam Powell | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $10 (18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Saturday 27
Beni-Hana, Jones McShine — Beni-Hana (formerly known as Benihana Kenobi) raps aggressively, but dexterously in a manner reminiscent of both New York hip-hop’s ‘90s golden age and the old-school reverent Carolina boom-bap spearheaded by 9th Wonder. It’s a versatile approach that honors influences like Atmosphere and Jedi Mind Tricks while fitting easily on credits alongside the likes of Bubba Sparxxx. Jones McShine merges ICP-style horrorcore with trap music. Nefarious, Bloodline, True Kings, Stitchy C, and Billy Bates also perform. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 6:30 p.m., $12 ($10 advance; $4 surcharge for under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
The ProblemAddictsfl, Dial Drive — Florida bands The ProblemAddictsfl and Dial Drive bring their acts north to Columbia for this punk rock showcase. The Deltona-based ProblemAddictsfl offer an energetic and bittersweet take on lovelorn pop-punk reminiscent of Allister or early Blink-182, while Orlando’s Dial Drive takes a slightly harder edge in its riffs, recalling acts like Fenix TX and Sum 41 with its sardonic hooks and snotty delivery. Charleston’s Short Division also plays. Billy Riot opens with an acoustic set. — Bryan C. Reed | State Street Pub: 9 p.m., Free; 796-2006, facebook.com/statestreetpubcolumbia
Seventy Six and Sunny — Seventy Six and Sunny draw deep from the bro-y, visor-and-flip-flops sector of ’90s popular culture, with nods to the favorite Carolina sons in Hootie & the Blowfish, as well as fellow Carolinian — and Matchbox 20 frontman — Rob Thomas. Expect acoustic riff-heavy jams and a set stacked with covers. It’ll keep the liquor flowing and will probably be a ton of non-offensive fun. Hey, there are worse things to see at a bar. — Ethan Fogus | Tin Roof: 9:30 p.m., 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com
Pick ‘Em by Cam Powell
Saturday 27 — Jimmy Mowery and the New High
While the bands gracing the stage at most Wild Wing Cafe locations are often talented enough, few possess the pedigree of Myrtle Beach-via-Pennsylvania’s Jimmy Mowery. He spent his early years flying back and forth to Nashville, cutting his teeth as a songwriter, then took his vocal chops on a run through NBC’s The Voice earlier this year. With The New High, Mowery explores the pop-rock avenues of his television judge counterpart Adam Levine’s Maroon 5, his voice smooth and brimming with intent in its midrange, able to comfortably sweep up to the high notes. | Wild Wing Cafe (Sandhill): 9 p.m., free; 803-835-3365, wildwingcafe.com
VS
Saturday 27 — Osara
Out west in Irmo, local quartet Osara breathes new life into a hard rock formula that it has distilled down from some of the genre’s forebears. Frontman Colton Beasley’s shapeshifting vocals are capable of the entrancing vibrato of Layne Staley-era Alice In Chains, while the band’s arsenal of riffs ranges from the anthemic chug of early Disturbed to the more angular, intertwining guitar lines of Avenged Sevenfold. | Hemingway’s: 9 p.m., free; 803-749-6020, hemingwaysmusicpub.com
Sunday 28
Cicala — In some ways, the Myrtle Beach-based Cicala is an odd fit to headline a lineup stacked with pop-punk and hardcore out-of-towners. But there’s more than a little emo and punk in the band’s psychologically frenzied acoustic-rock lamentations that tug and pull in the fashion of early Bright Eyes and Against Me, although songwriter and frontman Quinn Cicala seems to have fully subsumed anti-pop, John K. Samson, and post-emo wunderkinds like Pinegrove into a sound that’s fully his own. With House & Home, Olympia Press, Downhaul, Beket, makeshift. — Kyle Petersen | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Tuesday 30
Songwriter in the Round — Scene SC and Freeway Music have joined forces to create this offering, and it’s smooth like whiskey and Coke with the stick-to-your-ribs savoriness like red beans and rice. Finally, songwriters have an opportunity to show off their songs away from the boisterous drunks. This month, the series features Katie Leitner (of pop trio Say Femme,) poet-musician Cassidy Spencer, rocker Jay Hendricks (of Levvy) and talented up-and-comer Melissa Fennel. Get wise, y’all. — Ethan Fogus | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $5, 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com