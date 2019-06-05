Thursday 6
BEC, SAMO — The likelihood of you having heard one of the local music scene veterans in the bands featured on this lineup is pretty good, but have you heard them in these combinations? Dave Britt, James Ervin and Jay Crosby are BEC, leaning to the classic rock tendencies of Britt’s solo output. Versatile drummer Larry Gornto (S-Tribe, Moving Mercury, more) anchors the similarly minded SAMO, which also includes bassist Chris Paget (Whiskey Tango Revue, The Black Iron Gathering). — Kevin Oliver | White Mule: 9 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908, facebook.com/whitemulecola
Space Heater, Grand Republic, Cayla Fralick, Prettier Than Matt — This Boyd Plaza music lineup for First Thursday seems even more packed than usual, opening as it does with the consummately skilled acoustic-pop duo Prettier Than Matt and closing with the jazzy and jammy sharpness of the classic organ trio Space Heater (featuring Jonathan Lovett on the keys, guitarist George Fetner and drummer Brendan Bull). In between, the bill showcases two of our city’s best indie rock acts, the shimmering Gen X glories of Grand Republic and the swirling entreaties of Cayla Fralick’s wistful pop-rock explorations. — Kyle Petersen | Boyd Plaza: 6 p.m., free; firstthursdayonmain.com
Friday 7
Big Thunder and The Rumblefish — If you’re gonna call your band Big Thunder and the Rumblefish, you’d better come with some good music, and in general, this Columbia quartet does that, particularly when they get going on a loose, funky blues-rock groove. Singer/guitarist Heath Smith is a particularly strong player, letting loose with some wah-wah-fueled solos and singing in a strong, clear voice that occasionally resembles Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour. It’s sparser and more groove-heavy than meat-and-potatoes rock, but it’s still nothin’ fancy, which is a good thing. With Tripping On Bricks. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule; 10 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908, facebook.com/whitemulecola
Beth Inabinett — One of those singers who realizes that a lighter touch can yield some heavy-duty results, Beth Inabinett favors Gladys Knight or Anita Baker in her delivery of classic soul, pop and R&B tunes from the ’70s and ’80s. She’s also not afraid to widen her reach beyond the typical female repertoire to include her versions of classics from Marvin Gaye and others. For this show, she’ll be backed by the Conversation Piece band. — Kevin Oliver | Chayz Lounge: 7 p.m., $2 ($25 reserved seating); 803-563-08375, chayzlounge.com
Saluda Shoals — There’s a long tradition in country music of the male-female duet, but not so many instances of a band with both male and female lead singers outside of Sugarland or Little Big Town. Charleston’s Saluda Shoals are a more local example that sounds bigger than that on songs such as last year’s “I Fall,” with Henri Gates and Cassie Verhaeghe trading harmonies like they’ve been doing it for years. — Kevin Oliver | Carolina Western Pub: 9 p.m., $5; 803-401-5379; carolinawesternpub.com
A Tribute to the Rolling Stones — Calling itself the Delta Circus, this Rolling Stones tribute band is made up of a slew of local-ish (mainly Charleston) musicians, including members of Guilt Ridden Troubadour, Sunflowers & Sin, Gaslight Street, Sideshow Americans, and Josh Roberts & the Hinges. This doesn’t appear to be a costumes-and-accents tribute band — which, to some, is simply a cover band — but the sheer level of talent among the ranks should put even the most wary Stones hardliner at ease. — Michael Spawn | Icehouse Amphitheater: 7 p.m., free; 803-358-7275, icehouseamphitheater.com
Pick ‘Em by Jordan Lawrence
Friday 7 — WVRM
Your affinity for the headliners is your best guide here. Greenville’s WVRM is a manically detailed grindcore dynamo, lapsing into haunting, doom-y atmospherics when it’s taking not taking scalding swipes at your flesh. It’s not for the faint of the heart, but WVRM is is one of the best such bands going in this or any state, letting neither its dexterous technicality nor its sharp textural acumen outshine the other. The only question is, do you like grindcore? With Creeping Death, Plague Years, Rat Poison. | The Space Hall (Tapp’s Arts Center): $12 ($8 advance); 803-617-8608, tappsartscenter.com
VS
Friday 7 — Axattack
Columbia’s Axattack is a more straightforward beast, slamming the pedal to the metal with its supercharged, ’80s-indebted thrash. Or maybe it’s not so straightforward, as it takes on a definite crusty feel, a fine acknowledgement, whether intentional or not, of its place in a Columbia scene constantly producing crusty, burly and terrifically volatile hardcore. However you look at it, Axattack’s a fine band that can fit in with most any metal crowd. It’s the more accessible play, but WVRM is the standout. With Neverfall, Earth Collider, MNRVA. | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Saturday 8
Chris Compton — With last year’s Furtherville LP, former Ruby Brunettes frontman Chris Compton completed his evolution from singer-songwriter into a full-on Americana artist worthy of more than regional attention. The real question is how he’d take to such a thing, given that his music’s central attitude is gratitude for simple, everyday pleasures and reverence for the peace that can be found in solitude. — Michael Spawn | Wild Wing Cafe (Vista): 8 p.m., free; 803-252-9464, wildwingcafe.com
The Raz, Stardog, Osara — With four members that each grew up in a different decade, few bands come by such a variety of hard rock touchstones so naturally. The result is amped-up rock ‘n’ roll where the parts honor the past and the whole exists in the moment. Stardog proudly serves up a slightly sleazier, ‘80s-indebted sound, where the vocals can soar as high as they please but the riff will always be king. Osara seems at first to be cut from the same cloth but are bound less to tradition and more to a Motörhead-esque, “I’m not worried as long as it rocks” attitude. — Michael Spawn | New Brookland Tavern, 6/8: 8 p.m., $8; 791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Wombat Junction — Josh McGill’s voice is a recognizable instrument via his tenure in other outfits such as The Dirty Lowdown, but with Wombat Junction the twang factor has been increased to Creedence Clearwater Revival levels along the classic rock continuum. Possible Side Effects opens. — Kevin Oliver | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908; facebook.com/whitemulecola
The Tre’King Band — There’s always an advantage to sticking hard in the pocket, particularly when that pocket is classic R&B and funk that is widely loved and highly danceable. The Tre’King Band, a sharply refined professional group out of Charlotte featuring singer Tre’ Jae and drummer/artistic director Rashad King, does exactly that, delivering familiar favorites from the likes of Chaka Khan, The Gap Band, The Isley Brothers and more. — Kyle Petersen | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20 ($25 group seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Umanita Nova, To Forget — Georgia’s Umanita Nova conjures the kind of smooth and thoroughly post-rock-infused doom that pounds not from beneath, but from above, more the thunder of some immense cosmic storm coming to wipe your planet clean than the rumble of a volcanic menace threatening to erupt. Charleston’s To Forget are equally adept, but oddly paired, offering hypertensive, hyperventilating post-hardcore that has the breathless indignance and ragged desperation of Birds in Row. — Jordan Lawrence | Hunter-Gatherer (Main Street): 10:30 p.m., $5; 803-748-0540, huntergathererbrewery.com
Sunday 9
I Am — I Am bring a sound somewhere between early Metallica and Nevermore. Its songs are anchored with big, mixed-meter breakdowns and Andrew Hileman’s death knell vocals. Take “Paid in Sin,” off 2018’s “Hard 2 Kill,” which whipsaws between frenetic chaos and uneasy calm. Still, I can’t tell if the group’s aesthetic is 100 percent sincere or just ironic. Or which is better. With Orthodox, Boundaries, TraumaxQueen. — Ethan Fogus | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $15; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com.
The High Divers — Out this week, The High Divers’ new EP, Ride With You, finds the endearing, festival-ready Charleston rock band staring back at indie from classical instead of the other way around. The five songs here stride and groove, buffing the rhythmic and melodic flourishes that marked the group’s previous efforts as distinctly modern, but with a deep affinity for the past. Not that these songs are bad — if you dig Tom Petty, the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, etc., Ride With You has the goods to scratch your revivalist itch. With Matthew Fowler. — Jordan Lawrence | The White Mule: 7 p.m., $12 ($10 advance); 803-705-5908, facebook.com/whitemulecola
Wednesday 12
Tyler Rich — I don’t really know why we’re still making paper-thin pop-country, or who’s buying it. But if you’re into those songs that sort of sound like pop music except with a bit more of a twang, then there’s another dude in a baseball cap coming off of the Nashville assembly line for you named Tyler Rich. The songs on his new self-titled EP are harmless enough, musically, just generic covering-all-the-bases stuff. But the closing track, an acoustic guitar and redneck accent cover of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” is kind of its own special nightmare. With Tenille Townes. — Vincent Harris | The Senate: 7 p.m., $5 ($25 VIP); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Claire Rousay & Jacob Wick — The trumpet and the drums are ingrained in military history: the former has long been used to indicate a change in routine (e.g., “Reveille” to signal the beginning of a new day; “Taps” to signal the end); the latter, for drills and battlefield communications (at least through the late-19th century). Queer improv musicians Jacob Wick, a trumpeter, and Claire Rousay, a percussionist, strip the military machismo surrounding their instruments, opting instead for pealing free jazz that revels in absurdity and lingers in outstretched lulls. — Patrick Wall | if ART Gallery: 8 p.m., $10; ifartgallery.blogspot.com
w/ strings — Nice concept here, teaming a crew of string players with three of the city’s finest songwriters — from the raw emotions and pristine pipes of Kelley McLachlan to to the bleary, bittersweet post-country weirdness of Quark Lepton’s Steve Nuzum to the eager and charming narratives and even more eager and charming yawps of The Witness Marks’ Ethan Fogus (who, full disclosure, contributes to Free Times). Happy Wednesday. — Jordan Lawrence | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 6 p.m., 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com