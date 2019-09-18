Thursday 19
The Boomtown Trio — The lines between the usually larger Boomtown Waifs and this trio version are muddy, but think of it as the tighter, more focused take on the Waifs’ communal approach, where multiple players can weave in and out of the lineup. Here, Kelly McLachlan’s mountain-soul-meets-English-folk vocals are framed by her guitar and banjo, the arching fiddle lines of Kristen Harris, and the inventive and supportive upright bass of Craig Butterfield for a sound that’s traditional, yet timeless. With Admiral Radio, George Fetner. — Kevin Oliver | Indah Coffee: 7:00 p.m.; $5; 803-708-0275; indahcoffee.com
CupcakKe — The rapper CupcakKe first came to national notice in 2015 thanks to some of the straight-up freakiest tracks ever recorded. Just check song titles like “Deepthroat” and “Juicy Coochie,” which are about the most mainstream thing on her 2016 mixtape Cum Cake. But on her subsequent releases, Eden and Ephorize, CupcakKe has expanded her lyrical reach, taking on lesser rappers and s#!t-talkers with heavy disdain, skittering beats and an indomitable flow. The shock value might be gone, but a devilishly skilled rapper has risen in its place. — Vincent Harris | The Senate: 8 p.m., $27 ($22 advance); 830-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Gulch, Circle Back — California and Carolina clash at this five-band hardcore melee. San Jose’s Gulch issued its acclaimed Burning Desire to Draw Last Breath 7-inch in January, showcasing a vicious and captivating mix of feral hardcore and brutal old-school death metal. Hands of God, also from San Jose, offer more straightforward hardcore pummeling, while Santa Cruz’s Drain fuse thrash revival with heavy breakdown riffs. Charleston’s Circle Back brings a dissonant edge to its metallic hardcore. Fire & Flood, also from Charleston, bring their own darkened hardcore to the opening slot. — Bryan C. Reed | The Soda Live (Tapp’s Arts Center): 7 p.m., $13 ($10 advance); 803-988-0013, tappsartscenter.com
Tyler Reese Tritt — 20-year-old Tyler Reese Tritt is the daughter of country hitmaker Travis Tritt, and her first recording was a duet with dad in 2013. Her own career began with a 2017 debut single, “Perfect.” Tyler’s a bit of a throwback, sounding more like Sara Evans or Terri Clark than any current country star, but she’s got the looks, the voice and the obvious connections to make a mark, regardless. This will be an acoustic duo performance. — Kevin Oliver | Tin Roof: 6 p.m., free; 803-771-1558, tinroofbarsc.com
Dwayne Johnson & the Soulfood Jazz Experience — Sax player Dwayne Johnson has a full and rich sound on the tenor, an interesting mix of muscular soul playing and straight-ahead jazz. Johnson’s sound is melodic but not too polished — you won’t hear any nods to smooth jazz in his music, even though what he and his band, The Soulfood Jazz Experience, do is plenty catchy. If you’re a fan of Joshua Redman’s tough-but-tender sound, you’ll probably enjoy what Dwayne is layin’ down. — Vincent Harris | Chayz Lounge: 7 p.m.; $20 (general adm.), $25 (preferred seating); 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Friday 20
Everclear — As the frontman of Everclear, alt-rock relic Art Alexakis parsed his addictions, his marital troubles and his damaged personal history in his songs, and his first solo single chronicled the day he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. That emotional bloodletting doesn’t automatically make his songs any good, but the tangible human frailty — whether sympathy or schadenfreude — of those songs pushed many of them to the top of the alt-rock charts and separated the group from the sclerotic pack of post-grunge buzz-bin has-beens. Well, that and the Grammy award, for whatever that’s worth. — Patrick Wall | Newberry Opera House: 8 p.m., $75-$85; newberryoperahouse.com
Will Pugh — Emo Night Columbia celebrates its third year with a special appearance from Cartel frontman Will Pugh, who will offer both an acoustic set of Cartel songs and a DJ set of his own emo throwback favorites. With Cartel, Pugh showed himself a sharp pop songwriter whose fusion of earnest pop-punk and alt-pop often feels as closely aligned with early Third Eye Blind as it does with, say, My Chemical Romance or Blink 182. Happy. and Dylan Swinson also perform. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $15 (18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Pick ‘Em by Cam Powell
Friday 20 — Elephante
Elephante brainchild Tim Wu studied economics at Harvard before eschewing the corporate world to pursue music. Whether or not his background caused him to see a financial opportunity in the white hot electronic music sector, his retro house-influenced style continues to push him to the top of the Los Angeles DJ/producer scene. Elephante sets himself apart with intricate layers of live sound samples, but rest assured — the four-on-floor bass groove is there to keep the people moving. With Eighty Seven Nights. | The Senate: 9 p.m., $25; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
VS
Friday 20 — Little Bird
If you want some variety in your groove, Little Bird has what you’re looking for. The Charleston-via-Annapolis quintet brings heavy D’Angelo and J Dilla influence, through skip-stop beats, to its spacious, fuzzy brand of indie rock. Its latest full-length, Familiar, shows the band stretching its playing into new territory, finding otherworldly sounds that could be the backing track to a film set on a newly terraformed planet. | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $10 ($7 in advance); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Saturday 21
As Cities Burn, All Get Out — The past decade has been tumultuous for As Cities Burn. There’s something fitting about that, though, as the earnest and progressive post-hardcore act forged a career on the back of its interlocking vocals and intricate arrnagements. In the years since announcing the band’s (first) breakup in 2009, As Cities Burn has reunited, changed lineups, broken up and reunited all over again. Late last year, the band released “2020 AD,” its first single in three years, portending more new sounds still to come from the band. All Get Out, Many Rooms, and Real Work open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 6 p.m., $20 ($18 advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Trey Songz & Friends — It’s too bad for Trey Songz that Big Black beat him to the album title Songs About F#!king, as it’d be the perfect summarization for the modern R&B singer’s greatest hits catalogue. Though his silky smooth delivery and immaculate falsetto best suit his tunes for the boudoir, “Bottoms Up” is a boozy club banger that has stood the test of time, solidifying Songz’ hip-hop crossover appeal. Columbia-born Jeezy provides main support. With YK Osiris, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion. — Cam Powell | Colonial Life Arena: 7:30 p.m., $53 to $143; 803-576-9200, coloniallifearena.com
Talia Stewart — Sonically, there are precedents for what singer Talia Stewart does in the work of Lorde and of Lana Del Rey. Her sleepily sensual voice dances playfully over skeletal electronic pop grooves on her new album, Confessional, making the most out of minimal accompaniment just as those pop stars do. But there’s more hip-hop swagger in Stewart’s music, especially when she rap-sings the lyrics on “Rat Race.” It gives her music an edge that those other vocalists don’t have. With Sick Ride, Blocker — Vincent Harris | Art Bar: 9:30 p.m.; $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Sunday 22
Pet Peeves, With Sails Ahead — Local pop-punkers Pet Peeves earn the headlining slot tonight with brisk, melodically rich rock songs in the vein of Say Anything. They’ll be complemented by a pair of touring acts, New Jersey’s With Sails Ahead and Virginia’s Pulses. While both bands could be described as prog-tinged post-hardcore, With Sails Ahead takes a more straightforward melodic approach, while Pulses favor math-rock skronk in their guitars and a volley of screams and clean singing. When I Say Jump, and Foxglove open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 6:30 p.m., $7 ($10 under 21; all ages); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Tuesday 24
King Strang & Lightnin’ Luke — Traces of one-man band style infiltrate this duo’s methods, with King Strang as the guy who uses a suitcase as a kick drum, a coat hanger bent into a kazoo holder, and a National Steel guitar. He’s not quite a one-man operation, as accompanist Lightnin’ Luke is a similarly vintage-minded fiddle player who fills out the sound nicely. The racket they make together brings rockabilly, punk, vaudeville, and jazz into one big entertaining mix. Saul Seibert of Boo Hag opens with a solo set. — K. Oliver | Curiosity Coffee: 6 p.m., $5; 803-357-2889, curiositycoffeebar.com
Virgil Donati Band — Australian drummer Virgil Donati has played with a who’s who of progressive metal and fusion titans, including Dream Theater keyboardist Derek Sherinian and guitarist Scott Henderson of Tribal Tech. Known for his blazingly fast and complex drum patterns, Donati arrives in Columbia with his eponymous band, supporting the new album Ruination. Local instrumental prog-metal metal quartet Invoking The Abstract and Augusta, -based prog-rock act Cloud Walking open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $25 ($25advance); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com