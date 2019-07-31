Thursday 1
Calvin Edwards Trio — Guitarist Calvin Edwards has that jazzy vibe down pat, the one that guys from Joe Pass to George Benson could electrify a room with just by playing a run or two. His trio setup allows him to put that six-string talent to use on a wide variety of jazz, soul, R&B and pop classics as well as his own compositions. — Kevin Oliver | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20 ($25 reserved seating); 803-563-8375; chayzlounge.com.
Paperback, Shurwood — The Western North Carolina quartet Paperback describes itself succinctly: “We write songs with our hearts on our sleeves,” boasts the band’s Facebook page. The band writes with its influences worn just as overtly. The band’s mix of emo earnestness and pop-punk energy recalls a spectrum of influences from Midtown to American Football. Florida’s Shurwood joins Paperback on tour, complementing the headliner with a mix of classic indie rock and emo that touches on everything from Dinosaur Jr. to Sunny Day Real Estate. Columbia bands Fraud and Thunderbite fill the rest of the bill. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Shelby Raye — The Shelby Raye trio sounds like country supergroup The Pistol Annies, with Raye’s vocals leaning more toward Carrie Underwood than Lambert’s with big brash inflections. Her backers support with some pretty impressive electric guitar, light percussion and vocal harmonies drawn from somewhere between Nashville and Laurel Canyon. — Ethan Fogus | Hemingway’s: 9 p.m., free; 803-749-6020, hemingwaysmusicpub.com
Friday 2
Lordy Lordy Wade’s 40 — Wade Parrott turns 40 years old this year; the guitarist’s been a mainstay in Columbia’s metal scene for just about that long, shredding six strings (and vocal cords) in Quickfuse, Carolina Chupacabra and other sludge-leaning alt-metal outfits. Parrott’s latter cryptid-indebted trio plays his party tonight, alongside friends and well-wishers Into the Depths, lowercase gods, and Space Force. — Patrick Wall | Art Bar: 8 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com.
Edgar Loudermilk Band with Jeff Autry — There aren’t many players in the contemporary bluegrass scene able to evoke tradition like Edgar Loudermilk, whose voice captures the mountain soul aspect of bluegrass better than anyone this side of Junior Sisk. Jeff Autry gets co-billing on the marquee because he’s an ace guitarist who spent 14 years with the John Cowan Band and has played with numerous other major bluegrass artists. — Kevin Oliver | Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor: 7:30 p.m., $15; 803-796-6477; billsmusicshop.com
Nate Myers and Beth Inabinett — Chayz Lounge frequenters are accustomed to both smooth jazz and soul nights at the posh West Columbia listening room. For this evening, the duo of saxophonist Nate Myers and vocalist Beth Inabinett throw both styles into the blender, yielding easy-listening jazz takes on classic soul numbers. South Carolina State alum Myers’ chops extend far past the smooth realm, capable of staccato groove with bebop flair, while Inabinett’s smoky voice is perfect for tackling Motown standards. — Cam Powell | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Riot Stares, Rule Them All, Vantage Point — Charleston’s Riot Stares balance brawn and brains in their vicious hardcore. While it never lacks brick-fisted riffs, the band still moves nimbly through dynamic surges in intensity and rhythmic shifts that prove this beast is as agile as it is burly. New York’s Rule Them All offers an anthemic spin on hardcore reminiscent of 7 Seconds, and Gorilla Biscuits, while Boston’s Vantage Point delivers a more streamlined assault. Richmond’s Outsider adds metallic tones to their Youth Crew-descendant hardcore. Local metallic hardcore heroes BURNINGxHAMMER open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $10 (18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Saturday 3
Grateful for the Dead — The Grateful Dead’s “Days Between” contains the line, “There were days between summer flies and August dies,” and it probably inspired the timing of this, the third annual gathering celebrating Jerry Garcia and the band’s music via a gaggle of like-minded locals including Stillhouse, River Baby Bathwater Revival, Ring Around the Sun, Danny Madison & Tumbleweed, Red Shack Pickers, and Cletus Baltimore. — Kevin Oliver | Foxfield Bar and Grille: 5:30 p.m., free; 803-728-0420, facebook.com/foxfieldbar
JaVonne Jones — Augusta native JaVonne Jones is a shapeshifter on the electric violin. Through tone modeling and masterful technique, she wrings sounds from the instrument that are altogether impossible on its analog counterpart, achieving warm woodwind tones in its lower register and a haunting, vibrato-induced theremin effect on the high notes. While Jones’ solo releases are rooted in gospel, guests can expect a multi-genre performance replete with covers that span years of R&B, pop and jazz. — Cam Powell | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Raised on TV — To extend the metaphor conveyed in its name, Los Angeles trio Raised on TV comes across like a worn-out sitcom. The premise isn’t really original, and the characters aren’t that inspired: Three SoCal dudes form an alt-rock band, hash out post-Strokes indie rock that makes some vague references to ’60 jangle-pop. Still, it’s middlebrow enough that you can see this thing running in network primetime for, like, eight seasons. — Patrick Wall | Curiosity Coffee Bar: 7 p.m., free; facebook.com/curiositycoffeebar
Stardust to Ashes — Stardust to Ashes is the David Bowie tribute you’ve been waiting for. The group has the goods to show off the flexibility of Bowie’s songwriting chops. Admittedly, the Pseudo-Bowie Steve Coon’s affected voice suggests Joey Ramone more than it does The Thin White Duke. — Ethan Fogus | The Senate: 8 p.m., $10, 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Tony Terry — Time’s arrow, says an anthropomorphic stallion in the fourth season of BoJack Horseman, neither stands still nor reverses. It merely marches forward. In the late ’80s and early ’90s, Tony Terry was a lesser god in R&B, turning some proto-new jack swing slow jams into minor Billboard hits. Now, he’s headlining the final installment of this year’s city-sponsored summer concert series at Finlay Park — a series with a long track record of mining the annals of pop music and unearthing the sounds of yesteryear. — Patrick Wall | Finlay Park: 7 p.m., free; 803-545-3100, columbiasc.net
Sunday 4
Auras, Red Handed Denial, Heirloom — AURAS’ thunder-chug metal is somewhere between progressive and nü. Their heavy palette mixes double-bass drums, hypnotic synthesizers and a couple of excellent vocal timbres. Their style is rooted as a tribute to video game culture and early-00s callbacks. That’s not to say they’re overly nostalgic, but just that they’ve done their due diligence. With Red Handed Denial, Heirloom. — Ethan Fogus | New Brookland Tavern: p.m., $8; 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com.
Monday 5
Sunrot — In sludge Sunrot trusts, and the New Jersey quintet’s trust is not misplaced. The band’s name and the title of its debut LP, Sunnata, might suggest that Sunrot tithes at the church of Saint Stephen O’Malley, patron saint of amp worship, but the quintet’s intense suites roll and crash with seething complexity that suggests an adherence to the teachings of Eyehategod and Neurosis. With God Root, Tone STS. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21); 791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Pick ‘Em by Bryan C. Reed
Tuesday 6 — Baring Teeth, Cognizant, Bathe
The Dallas-based metal band Baring Teeth has a knack for stirring up disorienting cascades of riffs, fitful rhythms and razor-wire guitar fills that have drawn comparisons to other metal iconoclasts from Converge to the Dillinger Escape Plan. But Baring Teeth also pushes its onslaught forward at a deliberate — even painstaking — tempo, ratcheting up the tension and excitement of every sudden lunge. Cognizant, also from Dallas, counters with jarring grindcore not far removed from Discordance Axis. Local act Bathe splits the difference with technical arrangements layered within murky, scathing doom. | New Brookland Tavern: 8 p.m., $6 ($10 under 21; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
VS
Tuesday 6 — Bad Luck, Pet Peeves
This bill might not be as overtly heavy, but it also relies on dynamics and intensity. The New York outfit Bad Luck arrives on the heels of its March EP, Drug Phase, which pushes pop-punk to its limits, evoking moments of Fall Out Boy as much as Blood Brothers. Though the song’s riffs are effortlessly melodic, they’re played with brimming anxiety highlighted by singer Dominick Fox’s frequent surges from aching croon into full-throated screams. Columbia’s Pet Peeves revive the slacker sway and distorted grooves of grunge, but lay a pop melody overtop, making them more akin to Superchunk then Mudhoney. With Happy., Dollar Signs, Foxglove. | The Soda Live (Tapp’s Arts Center): 7 p.m., $8; 988-0013, tappsartscenter.com