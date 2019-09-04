Thursday 5
The Post-Timey String Band — It’s hard to find the perfect words to describe what makes Post-Timey so charming. Is it Kelley McLachlan’s dynamo songwriting and singing? Is it Sean Thomson’s ability to pick up any instrument and make it sound like its emanating from a Tom Waits song on a 78? Or is it the the strange alchemy created by their bubbling chemistry? Is it their punk energy or their devotional backgrounds? I don’t know, but you should go try to figure it out yourself. — Ethan Fogus | Hunter-Gatherer (Hanger): 7:30 p.m., free; 803-764-1237, huntergathererbrewery.com
Eboni Ramm — All jazz is poetry, an art that plays with meter and rhythm and anaphora and alliteration. Eboni Ramm’s jazz is extra poetic, as she augments timeless jazz classics with a pinch of poetry and spoken-word truth bombs. — Patrick Wall | Chayz Lounge: 8 p.m., $20; 803-563-8375, chayzlounge.com
Pick ‘Em by Ethan Fogus
Thursday 5 — King Vulture, Cayla Fralick
Cayla Fralick is one of the best songwriters working on the circuit right now. With keen tunes that recall Phoebe Bridgers or Ellen Kemper, Fralick’s music features whirlwinds of layered guitars. Meanwhile, Kate Pyritz of King Vulture is also in the running best songwriter in town. Her band always dazzles with hypnotic arrangements and constructed chaos. Charlotte’s Elonzo Wesley features some darn fine string band music about contemporary issues. | The White Mule: 7 p.m., $5; 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
VS
Thursday 5 — Admiral Radio
Or head on down to Boyd Plaza and catch Admiral Radio deliver a smooth blend of vocal harmonies and whiskey-soaked lyricism that recalls Welch and Rawlings. You’ll also get Flower Shopping, which delivers lackadaisical charm like you might hear in Pavement or one of David Berman’s bands (RIP), and Jordan Igoe, whose narcotic Americana leads is a nice complement for classic Merle lovers The Moustache Brothers, who round out the bill. | Boyd Plaza: 6 p.m., free; firstthursdayonmain.com
Friday 6
Anteloper — As Anteloper, trumpeter Jaimie Branch and drummer Jason Nazary push their chops into the unknown, layering in off-kilter synthesizers to augment and alter perceived melodies and beats, creating a gravity-defying spacescape sound. Flourishes of horn and groove bring the listener back to earth momentarily before launching skyward again without notice. The duo’s website encourages attendees to “take a tab or down some shrooms and get boogie wit us,” which we can’t endorse, but hey, they said it, not us. With Blacks’ Myths. — Cam Powell | If ART Gallery: 8:30 p.m., $10; 803-255-0068, ifartgallery.blogspot.com
Atlas Genius, Glass Mansions — Australian rock duo Atlas Genius rode “Trojans” to No. 3 on the Billboard Alternative chart in 2013 on the back of a Grey’s Anatomy placement. Maybe it’d have become a hit without one: It’s glossy without being glabrous, earnest but crafty, guileless without being wholly naïve. (Think: a less macho Kings of Leon; a less interesting Minus the Bear.) The trick to scoring another hit, though, is depth, and the Aussies’ torporific broader catalog is all shiny mid-tempo, radio-pandering finery. Bugger. Glass Mansions open. — Patrick Wall | The Senate: 6:30 p.m., $15 ($12 advance); 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com
Bellavida —On its freshly released debut full-length, Why Don’t You Know What You Want, Bellavida strikes an unlikely compromise. The genial, earnest vocal melodies of Logan Baldwin and Cat Galan evoke the ’90s legacy of Hootie, Edwin McCain and similar pop-radio soft-rockers. But while the group’s jam-y, violin-stoked complexities pull predictably toward Dave Matthews Band, there are as many times when the instrumentals, smooth and angular and colorful, evoke indie mainstays such as Dirty Projectors. — Jordan Lawrence | Tin Roof: 6:30 p.m.; 803-771-1558, tinroofcolumbia.com
Dr. Roundhouse, Wombat Junction — There’s a sort of classic rock-minded spirit that pervades much of the booking at Foxfield Grille, and both Dr. Roundhouse and Wombat Junction fit the bill. Of the two, Dr. Roundhouse is the most ardent purveyor, with a mix of hard-nosed boogie and late-period Beatles melody driving its brand of Southern-tinged rock tunes. Wombat Junction, on the other hand, balances more of an alt-country spirit against bar band acumen. — Kyle Petersen | Foxfield Bar and Grille: 8 p.m., free; 803-728-0420, facebook.com/foxfieldbar
Faithxtractor, Demiser — For the first years of its existence, Faithxtractor was a ghost: Ash Thomas released vicious death metal missives from the deepest pits of hell (read: Cincinnati, Ohio) for the better part of a decade before forming a live lineup to promulgate his hymns of death and disdain. Faithxtractor hews toward death metal’s classic tropes but weaves in a dark undercurrent usually not found outside of Scandinavia. With Demiser, Pezor, Vorov. — Patrick Wall | New Brookland Tavern: 8:30 p.m., $8 (all ages); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Sideline — Started as a side project for seasoned players with other groups, Sideline is now a respected and lauded outfit on its own merits — chiefly an ability to reach both traditional and contemporary bluegrass fans with a diverse sound. Bluegrass Today named its hard-driving tale of a guy you didn’t want to cross, “Thunder Dan,” as the “Top Song of 2018,” but Sideline is equally capable of gentler, more contemplative tunes, such as “Winter Song.” — Kevin Oliver | Bill’s Music Shop & Pickin’ Parlor: 7:30 p.m., $15; 803-796-6477, billsmusicshop.com
Stop Light Observations — Charleston’s Stop Light Observations have spent the last seven or eight years proving that, if you can keep the tunes catchy, you can do a lot of experimenting. They’ve made anthemic pop-rock into a surprisingly flexible format that allows room for electronic dance beats, acoustic-blues stomps, sweeping soundscapes and more. Their latest single, “2Young,” takes the aforementioned dance beats and throws some modern soul-funk into the mix, and, true to form, it works like a charm. With Rare Creatures. — Vincent Harris | The White Mule: 8 p.m., $12 (early bird discount available); 803-708-5908, whitemulemusic.com
Wrave — The world of modular synthesis — a dizzying dreamscape of knobs and patch bays and modules and morphing filters — is a confounding rabbit hole that would make even Lewis Carroll’s head spin. The array of sounds modular synths can produce is damn near infinite, limited only by the imagination of the user. Wray Bowling’s dance-music outfit Wrave — get it? — explores heretofore unfathomed squeals and stridulations behind his massive monolith, but he humanizes his harmonic percolations by uniting them under a groove. With Expugnatis, honeyguide, more. — Patrick Wall | Art Bar: 9 p.m., $6; 803-929-0198, artbarsc.com
Saturday 7
Apricot Blush — Greenville’s Apricot Blush is a sort of emo-folk collective that makes gorgeous, intense and sometimes inscrutable music. Led by singer-songwriter Jackson’s W.’s plaintive cry of a voice, the band works all sorts of acoustic mayhem into its propulsive sound, heaping instruments and background vocals on top of one another in a feverish but somehow elegant combo. And there are few groups that can effectively work a musical saw into their mix without sounding ridiculous, so props to the band for making a novelty-ish instrument into something genuinely haunting. With Happy. — Vincent Harris | Hunter-Gatherer (Main); 10 p.m.; $8; 803-748-0540, huntergathererbrewery.com
Liz Cooper & the Stampede, Harpooner — Liz Cooper & the Stampede’s “Kaleidoscope Eyes” may be the most representative track in the Nashville trio’s catalogue of pop-leaning psych-folk. Cooper’s indelible vocal style, her unorthodox finger picking technique on guitar, the melodically moving bassline and the grounded drums swirl around one another like prisms within the titular light reflecting device, yielding a sonic expanse far greater than a typical three-piece folk outfit. Fellow Nashville act Harpooner opens with its take on rollicking, warped indie rock. — Cam Powell | New Brookland Tavern: 8:30 p.m., $15 ($12 advance; 18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Eight Track Parade – Columbia’s Eight Track Parade is one of the most aptly-named bands around, and we mean that as a compliment. Seemingly every song on its 2018 self-titled album sounds like it could’ve come out in the 1970s and no one would’ve batted an eye, from the creamy piano pop of “It Won’t Last For Long” to the salty funk of “Chicken Wing” to the bluesy rock of “Black Sin.” Why the hell did we ever knock on the ‘70s, anyway? — Vincent Harris | Hunter-Gatherer (Hangar); 6:30 p.m.; free; 803-764-1237, huntergathererbrewery.com
The Electric Mud, Space Coke, Samo — Florida quartet The Electric Mud shares an affection for ‘70s rock revivalism with many of its so-called “stoner rock” peers, but The Electric Mud never falls into the rut of slowing down and dropping out. The band’s tight, harmonic riffs evoke Thin Lizzy, while rich, soulful vocals draw from everything from Muscle Shoals and Delta blues to New Orleans sludge and Clutch-y blues-rock. The rangy heavy-psych stalwarts Space Coke join the bill. Samo opens. — Bryan C. Reed | The White Mule: 9 p.m., $7 ($5 advance); 803-661-8199, whitemulemusic.com
Love and Theft — Skyline Club, the longtime West Columbia country meca that closed in 2017, returns this weekend, this time seeming to hitch its large club space to more modern radio stylings. Smart call: Such sounds are a reliable draw around these parts. Though the first night back open is Friday (Outshyne performs), the big celebration is tonight, with a headlining performance from Love and Theft. Big and sheeny with spit-polished hooks, the Nashville duo is a solid and popular example of the kind of twangy pop that still thrives on the country dial. (Hell, the recent single “Gimme Tonight” almost sounds like disco.) — Jordan Lawrence | Skyline Club: 8 p.m., $25 ($20 advance; $59 VIP); 803-995-5220, facebook.com/skylineclub803
Sunday 8
Lumen, Anamorph — Georgia’s Lumen embraces the full breadth of metalcore, with songs that go hard into djent breakdowns, but move effortlessly into soaring melodic passages driven by atmospheric guitars and electronic embellishments. That range will serve the bamd well as a complement to North Carolina’s Anamorph, whose instrumental prog-metal leans much closer to the former than the latter. The group’s new album, Lucid, pulls as much from cinematic post-rock and experimental layering as it does from technical metal. The effect is simultaneously visceral and ethereal. Acati, Skullduggery, and Sleep of Reason open. — Bryan C. Reed | New Brookland Tavern: 7 p.m., $10 (18-plus only); 803-791-4413, newbrooklandtavern.com
Wednesday 11
The Earls of Leicester — Formed in 2013 by acclaimed dobro player Jerry Douglas to bring the music of legendary bluegrass band Flatt & Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys to modern audiences, The Earls of Leicester dress the part, with the same hats, suits and skinny ties that Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs wore, but the important part is the music, which is as vital and energized as ever in the hands of Douglas, singer/guitarist Shawn Camp, and the rest of the Earls and Lesters. — Kevin Oliver | The Senate: 7:30 p.m., $37.50; 803-252-9392, thesenatecolumbia.com