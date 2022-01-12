Columbia's Yes Ma'am returns home and brings rowdy country blues to New Brookland Tavern

It’s almost never the same thing twice with Columbia musician Matt Edens.

You might run into him, the frontman of country group Yes Ma'am, performing as a one-man show using a suitcase as a box drum while playing guitar, tambourine and singing rowdy country blues. Other times, he performs with a revolving lineup of guest musicians who join him on tour stops.

“It keeps things more interesting,” Edens said, on allowing different people to play with him. “All the songs are pretty easy to learn, so basically it’s just whoever will get in the van.”

Now Edens has returned to the city after stints performing around the country. He performs Jan. 14 show at New Brookland Tavern, alongside Joe Buck Yourself and Taylor Trew.

The Columbia native began playing guitar and drums at 11, where he discovered his passion for delta blues. Completely self-taught, it was in 2006 that the musician decided to create a name for his music.

“Yes Ma'am started as a solo project when I lived out in Denver – I lived in a punk house where the doors were always open – eight roommates, seven dogs and constant travelers passing through,” Edens said. “It became a rotating cast of weirdos to play with.”

Edens’ travels that helped him become accustomed to playing music full time in different areas — surviving off of tips.

“I've lived in New Orleans, Taos, New Mexico, Denver, Colorado Springs and Philly,” Edens said. “I quit high school and traveled the country by hitch-hiking and riding freight trains — pretty much haven't stopped traveling since. I usually stay put through winters and tour all summer.”

While Edens takes pride in having a rotating group of unique musicians to perform with him based on what city he's in, he developed a permanent six piece band in 2012 when he moved to New Orleans. The group played together until he returned to Columbia in 2021.

“I got pretty serious about playing once I moved to New Orleans. Edens said. “Some of the best buskers are stationed there and it's a really great place to listen and learn.”

Edens began recording albums with Flail Records while living in New Orleans.

With Edens on guitar and lead vocals, Portland artist Lightnin’ Luke on fiddle and backup vocals, Clyde McGee on banjo, guitar and backup vocals, Bob Ayo on upright bass and Shawn D'Amario on washboard, the group recorded its most recent album “Runaway” and released it on Oct. 10, 2021.

“I write all Yes Ma'am’s material just as a scratch song and the banjos and fiddle write the melody,” Edens said on creating the album. “Lyrically it’s mostly about heartbreak and trains — I don't think you're allowed to sing about anything else in a country band.”

Before moving back to Columbia, Edens hit major mile markers for Yes Ma’am. The group has licensed music for TV shows like NCIS, The Originals, a forthcoming New Orleans-based TV show and a Hyundai car commercial, he said.

Despite the opportunities, it was the music scene — and the age of thirty — that brought him back home to Columbia.

“I always said I'd move back to Columbia when I turned thirty,” Edens said. “I'm still getting back into the swing of things and seeing, and meeting new musicians, but this place is really special to me. There's always a lot of great music coming out of Columbia from really awesome people.”

Local musicians are excited to have Edens back in the city as well — John Vail of Rex Darling being one. He hopes that with Edens back in the scene it will draw more musicians to the city.

“He truly came into his own busking on the streets of New Orleans,” Vail said, “His booming voice and dry wit inspires bacchanal rites style joy and dancing. I’m just excited to see bands he’s friends with like Holy Locust come through Columbia and enrich our scene even further.”

Edens and his dry wit humor will be taking the New Brookland Tavern Stage on Jan. 14 with artists Joe Buck Yourself and Taylor Trew.

In fitting spirit, multiple musicians will be invited to play on stage with him to make up Yes Ma’am — and in his words, “whoever shows up, shows up.”

“If I end up playing solo, I go under the name Tal Turner, which is a bully I had in high school. I'm stealing his name cause he's a chump,” Edens joked.

Yes Ma'am

Jan. 14. $6-$14. w/ Joe Buck Yourself and Taylor Trew. New Brookland Tavern. Facebook.com/NBTavern.