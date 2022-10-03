Columbia's Tyler Gordon’s solo project Hillmouse is a vehicle for his hook-filled indie rock songs

Over the last decade or so, Tyler Gordon’s band Barnwell grew from DIY bedroom songwriting to become one of Columbia’s most driven and accomplished indie rock outfits.

Anchored by the searching lyrical themes and concise, hook-driven tunes that Gordon was crafting in the vein of inspirations like Valley Maker and Pedro the Lion, the music became something different when a the group’s lineup coalesced around drummer Nate Puza (latenights, sandcastles), bassist Nick Fogle (Forces of a Street, DYEL), and lead guitarist Ross Swinson (Release the Dog, flower shopping).

Barnwell eventually became less of a songwriting project and more of a genuine indie rock band, with careening guitars, cathartic choruses and a cheerful, familial vibe created by four guys in a room, making music.

But, as it turns out, life happens and the band fell by the wayside.

“When we were working on the last Barnwell EP (2020’s 'Everything’s Coming Up'), I kind of figured it might be the last one,” said Gordon. He noted that since that record, Puza got engaged and started his own business, Swinson took over as the leader of a new branch of Freeway Music in Cayce and had a child, and Fogle got married.

The band hasn’t officially broken up and might still write and record in the future, but Gordon turned his creative sights on his solo project, Hillmouse, which also released a record in 2020 called “Smiling Politely.”

While Gordon says that record was more of an outlet valve for a few songs that he had that never found a place on a Barnwell recording, his new record, “See You in the Car,” is a more intentional solo effort.

“It is basically my way of always being able to have my own project,” he said. “Barnwell has really become a collaborative thing, and when you can't get together that often to work on it, you can't really explore as many different sounds. When it's just me, I'm the only person who has to approve the idea. So, it can get a little quirkier here and there, or I can play with some strange spaceship noises. Not that we didn't do plenty of that in the band [too].”

Gordon says recording at Archer Avenue with Kenny McWilliams also helped his process, providing a valuable sounding board and streamlining some of the decision-making.

The two’s collaboration involved Gordon recording ideas for songs at home and bringing them into the studio to work on collaboratively.

“He functioned as much more of a producer on this one, and that helped a lot,” he said. “It makes a huge difference when you have somebody who knows what you're trying to do and is good at making that happen, and also actually wants to work on your stuff.”

And while Gordon continues to evolve as an artist, there’s no denying that Hillmouse and Barnwell share a lot of the same DNA thanks to Gordon’s distinctive vocals and melody-centric approach to songwriting.

The songs on “See You in the Car” are mostly a natural evolution of the indie rock sound and spirit that his previous band has already forged, with tunes that tend to ride chiming guitars and emo-tinged power-pop grandeur toward immediate, heartfelt choruses.

There’s a bit more stylistic variety on the edges, whether it is touches of airy synths, trumpet or cello to provide some chamber-pop lift or Gordon reaching for his falsetto a bit more than is his norm, but these songs wouldn’t have been out of place in the Barnwell catalog.

“It’s definitely an extension of what Barnwell was doing to a degree,” Gordon agreed. “There’s some different stuff in there, but they obviously still sound like songs I wrote.”

His shorthand for his sound and style (“if Conor Oberst tried to write Weezer songs”) demonstrates the singer/songwriter’s self-awareness about his own skill set and appeal, conjuring up indie rock lifers with a knack for guitar-based songcraft.

“I know I'm not reinventing anything here. I'm not doing like this, you know, a concept album or anything like that,” he says. “It's just, what are the eight best songs I have that fit together?”

Hillmouse Album Release

Oct. 7. w/ Hotel Hugo, Meldrop, Lighthearted. New Brookland Tavern. 122 State St. facebook.com/NBTavern.