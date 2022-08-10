Columbia's Moses Andrews III claims his voice on solo album 'Exodus, Pt. II'

Moses Andrews III is the kind of amiable sideman who seems to pop up everywhere.
Since the mid-2010s, Andrews has played in Columbia music projects ranging from the soulful pop-rock band Passing Worth and the jam-centric GFATS to the nerd-rap outfit Autocorrect and the garage psychedelia of Space Coke. A gifted multi-instrumentalist as comfortable on drums or bass as he is behind the keys, Andrews instantly became a valuable contributor to whatever project he contributed to, but, aside from a too-brief EP in 2017, he’s mostly been in the background.
That commitment to a supporting role is part of what makes "Exodus, Pt. II," a 9-track solo record the musician released in early July, all the more impressive.
Overflowing with ideas, thoughts and journeys, the record tackles the particularities of Andrews’ experience as a Black musician in largely white spaces while journeying from soulful boom-bap to stone-cold country to 80s-style power ballads without a hitch (and that’s just the first three tunes).
“It was incredibly important for me to create something that was mine, and that was complex,” said Andrews of the project’s stylistic diversity and lyrical sharpness. “Since moving to Columbia, I've always been in a support role and I'm (often) the only black person in some of these bands across so many different scenes.”
The first track, “Black By Name Only,” is a direct interrogation of those experiences. Andrews reflects on his own story of actualization, from downplaying his own experiences to make people more comfortable to his gradual embrace of his own voice on everything from critical race theory and police brutality to colorism and self-love.
The directness of that track is matched only by the searing country ramble “I Know Everything About Black People,” a song inspired by white evangelical leaders in the churches Andrews has worked for in the past.
That song is written from the perspective of a pastor with a “PhD in ministry” who “doesn’t see race.” The song is loaded with solipsistic one liners: “I liked MLK because he opposed communism,” “you’ve got your gospel music, your hip-hop, your rap/there’s only one good genre out of that,” “you’re one of the good ones Moses, I hope you know/and you are so articulate.” They would be laughable if they weren’t so biting.
Andrews says that “95% of the song” is based on true experiences, including the story of being asked to take down a social media post commenting on discrimination by law enforcement after a harrowing experience of being pulled over in front of the church he worked at.
“That was the song I was most nervous about releasing, but the feedback has all been positive,” Andrews said. The song’s anger and frustration, he also says, is emblematic of the need to assert the validity of his own voice which defines the record.
It’s also worth noting, however, that the record is as much about interiority as it is about racial politics.
“Mosaics,” finds beauty and redemption in imperfection, while “IOU” is an emotionally wrecked reflection where Andrews doubts his own self-worth and need for self-care.
Both tunes also showcase Andrews’ dynamic musicality (he plays every instrument aside from the soaring guitar leads from Alex Skiro) along with his tender, John Legend-esque croon. The result is a track that can be read as almost a pointed musical response to the lyrical vulnerability on display.
The previously released protest rap “The War Continues” brings politics back to the forefront before the record closes with “Moses with the Good Hair,” a track Andrews created in a writing group from the prompt “write a song to your younger self.”
It’s a song that finds the tender personal truth embedded in the songwriter’s exploration of identity.
“There’s no amount of switching you can do/to make sure people understand you/there’s no amount that you can do/to make sure people aren’t afraid of you,” he sings. But he still emphatically insists that “even though they won’t fight for us/you keep living because you are enough.”
It’s reminiscent of the best tearjerkers from Lin Manuel-Miranda’s “Hamilton,” and it leaves the record on a surprisingly affirmative note.
“I felt like I had to end on that note, because there were times that I didn't feel like I was enough times where I felt like I didn't deserve love at all,” Andrews concluded. “I'm worth more than I know and feel and see. So I want everyone to take that and apply it to their own lives. Just focus on being loved. That's what I want for everybody.”