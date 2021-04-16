Columbia's Main Course announces itself as music venue with Saliva, Ying Yang Twins, more

It appears that Columbia may have a legitimate new challenger when it comes to rock clubs.

Per a press release, The Main Course, the multi-faceted entertainment venue that is one of the Middleton family’s handful of businesses on the 1600 block of Main Street, “has added a premier live music venue to its list of entertainment options within their four-floor experience.”

The release details that three stages — The Main Stage, The Venue Stage and the Courtyard Stage — are now in place to host a variety musical events.

And the initial lineup seems certain to get at least some people excited.

Early-2000s radio rock has a heavy presence on the initial slate: Saliva (perhaps best known for singer Josey Scott teaming with Nickelback’s Chad Kroger for the “Spider-Man 2” soundtrack single “Hero”) will play an unplugged concert on May 16; Trapt (as known at this point for right-wing social media trolling as nü-metal singles like “Headstrong”) arrives on July 2; Tantric will come to “Breakdown” and leave listeners “Astounded” on Oct. 29.

Also sitting squarely in the throwback area of the calendar is hip-hop duo Ying Yang Twins. The pair that gave us “Salt Shaker” (with help from Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz) plays on Aug. 7.

Saving Abel brings radio rock forward to the 2010s on Sept. 3, and Perpetual Groove brings a reliable jam band presence on Sept. 23.

The South Carolina-reared Randall Fowler brings an expected modern country presence on July 9, and Riff Raff, though his over-the-top persona often comes across more as bad joke than serious emcee, ensures that there will also be a more modern hip-hop presence among this summer’s shows with his date on July 25.

All of these bookings are at the level that you could easily see them happening at large-scale Vista rock club The Senate, which makes The Main Course’s newfound presence on the local touring landscape intriguing, both for what it’s offering now and what it could grow to become.

“This venue will host a variety of shows; some concerts will be dinner and show, some standing room only with VIP areas. There will be something for everyone,” Greg Middleton is quoted in the press release. “Our team identified an opportunity for a multipurpose entertainment venue two years ago and throughout the past year Main Course has evolved to include a 75-self pour tap wall, an immersive art space, and now a multi-stage music venue that can host up to 300 patrons.”

“Building a multi-stage venue within the Main Course creates a beautiful synergy — a shared belief in what the 1600 block of Main Street offers to Columbia,” Sara Middleton is quoted as saying. “Our goal is to show that Columbia has the ability to bring in the best talent in entertainment, and we look forward to helping to elevate local artists and musicians.”

This talk of synergy might not get many music fans hyped, but if The Main Course can consistently deliver the caliber of names it currently has on offer in intimate, 300-person settings, it’s hard to believe it won’t find success.