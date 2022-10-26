Columbia's Longshot Odds offer roaring, full-throttle punk on latest album

If you like roaring, full-throttle hardcore punk, the new album by Columbia’s Longshot Odds has plenty of that.

“Stress Marks,” the album in question and the band’s first in two years, throws 10 tracks at you in 30 minutes or so, and songs like “Vinegar and Piss,” “Martyr” and “The Feels” are all two-minute missiles, rife with speedy tempos, pounding drums, spiky riffs and propulsive bass. This is the core of the band’s sound, and they do it well.

What’s interesting is the way the band also messes with that formula a bit. There’s the swirling keyboard riff over top of “The Feels;” there’s a striking emo-style breakdown amid the clamor of “The Way It Goes” where guitarist JJ Dunlap IV takes over for gravel-voiced vocalist Patrick North. And “C’est La Vie,” the album’s strongest track, completely shifts gears midway through, going from punk to what sounds like a French-accented sea chantey complete with a droning melodica keeping the tune afloat.

There’s a lot going on, in other words, and North takes advantage of the variety by writing some seriously compelling lyrics.

He spins in self-deprecating insecurity on “Vinegar and Piss,” singing “I always felt a little insignificant/Like nothing I did really made a difference” only to move on to bruised hope by the album’s final track, “I’ll Be In My Dressing Room,” closing out the proceedings with, “Sometimes the clouds will part long enough to shine a light down on you.”

The result is an album that bathes in punk attitude while also transcending it, and what’s perhaps surprising is that this was never intended to be an album at all. It was originally going to be a four or five-song demo. But the producer/engineer the band wanted to work with, Cory Plaugh, had a busy schedule recording bands at his studio, Plaugh’s House.

So, while the band waited, they wrote and ultimately spent the majority of this year working on the record.

“We just kept playing songs, and there would be another one, and next thing we had 10 songs. We didn’t mean to record a full-length, songs just kept coming up while we were recording,” North said.

As for the album’s stylistic variety, North said that the band doesn’t want to write the same kind of song over and over again, even though they still love being based in punk-rock.

“I think we have a sound that’s pretty recognizable,” he said. "Especially with the way my vocals are. There’s a lot of yelling and a little melody.”

As for that complete change-up in “C’est La Vie,” North said you can thank his young child for that. His kid was watching “Beauty and the Beast” and found himself “vibing” off the track “Be Our Guest.”

“I think the other things are a lot different than a typical punk band, but we always want to bring it back to that fast beat. That’s where we’re comfortable in the pocket, but we want to continuously push ourselves to do different stuff,” he said.

North said the changes in the lyric’s tone are more related to when the songs were written than the music’s variety.

Some of the tunes, like “The Feels” and “Martyr,” were originally written back in the mid-2010s, when North was in the throes of a breakup.

The more recent songs chronicle a different type of struggle.

“The pressure now comes a lot more from paying bills and making sure that your kid’s taken care of and being damn near 40 and having no real illusions about making it,” North said. “I don’t think we’re going to be at our show at Art Bar and have some guy say, ‘I’m a record executive from RCA, kid, and I think you’ve got it.’ We’re just happy to do it. I like making records that I can listen to in my car.”

The Art Bar show in question, coming up Nov. 12, is also the day “Stress Marks” comes out on local label River Monster Records, and it was booked in the most punk-rock, DIY way possible.

“Our drummer called up Art Bar and asked for a date, and we got a date, and I said, ‘OK, that’s when we’ll release the record,” North said with a laugh.