Columbia's LaLisa strays from competition and embraces life's changes in newest release

Columbia rapper LaLisa The Goddess first wrote lyrics based on her life experiences growing up in Hammond Village.
Often manifesting itself in different situations she would see in her neighborhood, the influence was apparent on her releases — and so was her competitive drive.
Yet she found herself tiring of the competitiveness of being a woman in the rap industry and wanted to move in a new direction. She wanted to feel musically free, sharing lyrics that are important to her rather than what she felt others wanted to hear from her.
With this focus in mind, LaLisa released her latest eight-track EP “Duafe” this month.
“I was more competitive. I wanted to be known the best — I feel like I'm the best in this lane,” LaLisa said. “But with this project right here, I'm not on a competitive level and I don't want to be on a competitive level. I just want to share my experience and just be free.”
On “Duafe,” LiLisa departs from her competitive nature and embraces her life’s recent shifts. After the birth of her daughter, LaLisa found herself walking away from business deals and friendships in order to experience growth and to provide the best life for her child.
“The creation of this project was more about me speaking on things that I walked away from – I wanted to speak from a new standpoint and a new viewpoint,” LaLisa said
The Columbia rapper said there are difficulties and competitiveness of being a woman in rap and hopes to one day feel unity within the industry. She described her mission as an artist is to continue living in the moment and writing music without society's labels – focusing on what’s important to her.
It’s an issue that she’s long discussed, including in a 2017 interview with Free Times. Then, she lamented the blessing and curse of getting increased attention for being a female rapper, but could be overlooked due to it.
At that time, she had just released her solo mixtape “Goddess Flow,” a collection of mostly short bursts of rapping, with a handful of features from other female rappers in the region. In a similar unity theme, LaLisa described then she felt a responsibility to feature other women on her tracks.
The artist strove to differentiate “Duafe” from rap heard on today’s radio, not wanting to create music that she felt everyone expected to hear. She wanted it to speak lyrically on healing as a person and on her life currently.
The artist often experienced writer's block when focusing on creating music in competition with other female rappers. It’s something she didn’t experience while writing “Duafe.”
The new musical transition can be seen in her interlude “Letter to Myself,” as she takes a moment to appreciate the growth she has experienced not only musically but also emotionally.
“Moving along on this journey is not easy. It takes a strong accountable being to carry on,” LaLisa says in the song. “I appreciate you learning to love yourself the proper way. May the creator continue to bless you in many ways – continue to show gratitude. I love you. Love, LaLisa The Goddess.”
“We always encourage other people but we never really sit back and actually say, ‘you've come so far' or 'I'm proud of you,'” LaLisa said. “So, I wanted to give myself a boost because I feel like I've been doing great.”