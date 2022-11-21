Columbia's FatRat Da Czar took a break. Now he's back: 'You still got to throw your hat in the ring'

FatRat Da Czar needed a break.
The Columbia rapper, promoter, producer and scene leader spent years being one of the most prolific artists in local hip-hop, releasing eleven albums in the past two decades and creating popular Love, Peace & Hip-Hop festival. But after the massive 23-track album “Tribe” in 2019 and the more introspective “Crucible” in 2020, FatRat (real name Darius Johnson) felt spent as a creative force.
He’s one of the few people out there who can say they were thankful that the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on things for a while.
“I think that I enjoyed the COVID break,” he said. “It was the first break I had, maybe ever.”
Starting in early 2021, FatRat very consciously stepped away from the rapid pace of his career.
He began living life as a 43-year-old father and not a lot else.
“I took some time to check in with myself and make sure that I was living and not just alive,” he said. “An artist of any discipline or in fact anybody, you get that 30s grind, that 30 to 50 years, that's the grind time. And at 43, I just hadn’t taken enough time. I had never been home, to be honest with you ... I paid the mortgage for the last 20 years and I'd never been here before.”
Though he kept his gigs as a teacher at Midlands Technical College and an engineer at The Jam Room studio, FatRat didn’t release any new music in 2021 or 2022. And there was a point where he wondered if he ever would again.
It turns out the quiet life agreed with the once busy and influential artist.
“I was getting used to the back porch. Hanging out with my dog, cutting grass, raking leaves. I just found a lot of joy in that type of stuff … Frankly, I might have got too much into the groove of it,” he said. “I didn't want to put anything out. I was enjoying myself so damn much and I said, ‘Well, you know, they got enough music out there to listen to me if they want to.’”’
He never considered making his break from music permanent, though he did somewhat startlingly consider making music just for himself.
“I did wonder, not would I make music as much as was I going to release it?” he said. “Because I knew that was going to start that grind train back up again. As much I love making music, sometimes the grind of it all can…” he said before trailing off.
He started again, “That's the problem is the business. The business part isn’t as fun sometimes. So, I wonder did I want to do that?”
And even as he began to consider returning to the fray of the music business, he wondered what his new purpose would be.
After years of rapping at the top of his game, what would post-COVID FatRat Da Czar sound like?
“I thought a lot about what my message would be,” he said. "And you know, I'm 45 now, with a 19 year old. I was wondering, eleven albums in, when I did come back, if I did come back, what would be the new the new thing for me?”
Luckily for Columbia hip-hop fans, FatRat decided recently that his hiatus was over, and has scheduled a show at West Columbia's New Brookland Tavern on Nov. 26 with Elle Nikcole, SaintPat, Rossianno and MIDIMarcum.
Part of that decision was because he’s enthusiastic about some new tracks he’s planning on debuting at the show. But another part of it is that he wants to show people that FatRat Da Czar is still the MC to beat.
“You still got to throw your hat in the ring,” he said. “They want to see what you got, and hip-hop is very competitive. So, this is a way to get their attention and let them know you can still move around the ring a little bit.”