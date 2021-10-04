Columbia's Famously Hot New Year canceled due to COVID-19

Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year event won't be live again.

The annual downtown New Year's Eve party was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, organizers said in an email. Famously Hot New Year went virtual last year.

The event started in 2011 typically brought thousands to the city’s downtown and featured well-known and local bands, along with other accompanying activities.

“This was a tough call to make, but our region is resilient,” said Debora Lloyd, vice president of the Famously Hot New Year board of directors, in a release on the event’s website. “We need to prioritize the health and safety of our community based on the information we have today.”

WLTX first reported the news.

In recent years, the event played host to well known musical acts like hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa in 2019 and, last year, Arrested Development in a virtual concert. The release did not detail whether there were plans to hold the event virtually.

The event, which is funded in part via city hospitality tax, was set to be in its 11th iteration this year. Throughout its history, has been a longstanding part of the city’s emphasis on highlighting a quickly shifting downtown district.

Columbia is under a mask mandate for requiring face coverings inside stores, restaurants and schools and outside when social distancing is not possible.

Famously Hot's cancelation joins a host of other Midlands events that have done the same in recent months.

In September, the popular Gervais Street Bridge Dinner was canceled and, the month prior, the popular Oktoberfest Columbia event did the same.

However, a handful of high-profile events remain on for the coming months.

The upcoming Famously Hot South Carolina Pride on Oct. 23 and March 2022's St. Pat's in Five Points are set to be held. Last weekend, Five Points' Jerryfest was held as well.