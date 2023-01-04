Columbia's concert calendar delivers Janet Jackson, Reba in the first half of 2023

Hangovers aren’t just for New Year’s Day. The holidays and its crush of celebrations and parties leaves the events calendar relatively sparse through the first month of the year.

This lull in shows and events can make it seem like the entire music scene has decamped, leaving behind tumbleweeds, trash and empty stages as the weather reaches its coldest point.

In short, it’s a bummer. But like with those resolutions we all made just a few short days ago, it can be helpful to take the long view.

Concerts will return. In fact, the first few months of the year provide plenty of reasons to mark your calendars. The promise of these future shows will keep you warm through the long, dark teatime of the soul that is Columbia in January.

Take a look at some of the highlights of Columbia’s winter and spring concert calendar.

Feb. 5

Flogging Molly

The Senate

The first break in the live music doldrums will sound like a fiddle and a fife. Irish punk-rockers Flogging Molly will break us out of our stupor and guide us into another thanks to their drunken lullabies. The Celtic band dropped their first album in five years in 2022 and will bring it to Columbia in February with the support of leftist punk lifers Anti-Flag. More info is available at thesenatecolumbia.com.

Feb. 19

The Wonder Years

The Senate

The Senate takes off with that running start into shows with nationally touring acts, bringing another legacy-ish rock act to their stage. Stalwart pop-punk defender Dan “Soupy” Campbell will bring his band, The Wonder Years, to Columbia for a night of emo-tinged rock. The band is touring behind their COVID-19-chronicling album The Hum Goes On Forever and bringing along emo upstarts Hot Mulligan. More info is available at thesenatecolumbia.com.

March 4

Jill Scott

The Township Auditorium

Jill Scott has tried for years to stage an anniversary tour. Like just about everything, it got pushed back by COVID-19 delays. Scott will finally celebrate the 20th(..ish) anniversary of her 2000 album “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Music Vol. 1” in March, with a show at the Township Auditorium. Expect the hits from that breakout album, including “A Long Walk” and “He Loves Me (Lyzel In E Flat)” and a show that’s more than worth the wait. More info is available at thetownship.org.

March 9

New Edition

Colonial Life Arena

BTS might rule the charts now, but there was no bigger band in their heyday than New Edition. The now fully grown men who helped launch entirely new genres like New Jack Swing are reuniting for a run through of their youthful hits at the Colonial Life Arena in March. More info is available at coloniallifearena.com.

March 10

Reba

Colonial Life Arena

Few people reach the level of cultural saturation to justify a mononym. The single-named are a litany of our biggest pop hitmakers: Madonna, Cher, Elvis and Reba. The twangy pop-country titan with a towering voice will bring her massive hits to a room just big enough to hold them when she plays Colonial Life Arena the day after New Edition. More info can be found at coloniallifearena.com.

April 18

Microwave

The Senate

A night of sad words over soaring guitar work is on offer soon after spring arrives. Oso Oso makes their quick return to Columbia, joined by Atlanta’s Microwave. More info is available at thesenatecolumbia.com.

April 21



Styx

The Township Auditorium

Cheesy? Yeah. A little creaky? Of course. Absolutely face-melting? Most definitely. Styx have spent the last several decades failing to find a top they weren’t willing to go over. Expect a wall of proggy bombast and an incredible light show when they play at the Township. More info is available at township.org.

April 23



Drive-By Truckers

The Senate

Drive-By Truckers are one of the few acts chronicling the actual reality of Southern life this century. Far from the sepia-toned nostalgia of Americana acts and the party in a cornfield nonsense of radio acts, DBT deal with the South as it is and still see something worth cherishing. Join in the memorial service at the Senate. More info is available at thesenatecolumbia.com

April 25



Janet Jackson

Colonial Life Arena

The calendar saved the best for last, bringing us the inimitable Ms. Jackson (if you’re nasty) as summer starts to creep up on us. See Janet go through her inexhaustible catalog of hits in perhaps the single biggest show of the year.