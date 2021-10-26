Columbia's Colonial Life Arena hosting R&B Holiday Jam featuring Xscape

Colonial Life Arena is hosting a mega R&B bash in December, featuring Xscape, SILK and others.

Dubbed the Columbia R&B Holiday Jam featuring Xscape and Friends, the Dec. 17 event features a lineup of five artists. Bell Biv DeVoe, H-Town and Jacquees round out the lineup.

The Atlanta-based Xscape is best known for their ‘93 hits “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding.” BBD, SILK and H-Town all also bring ‘90s hits, though many have been active in the 2010s as well.

Jacqueees, of Decatur, Georgia, brings a bit more of a contemporary aspect to the concert. The Cash Money Records-signee released his debut album in 2018 and a follow-up in 2019. His 2016 single “B. E. D.” was on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks, according to a press release.

The event continues a recent streak of prominent R&B shows around town. This holiday jam was announced at the Columbia R&B Fest on Oct. 23, and forthcoming concerts around town feature artists such as Monica and Ashanti, whose sounds heavily lean into R&B territory.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. holiday jam are on sale on Oct. 29, according to a press release. The release did not disclose ticket price.