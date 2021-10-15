Columbia's Chris Powell lost his job and band to the pandemic. So he made a solo record.

It’s strange, Chris Powell noted, to be talking to someone about yourself and a record you made after spending more than a year at home, mostly alone.

Some 20 months after the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, Powell stretched out on a bench on the back porch of a coffee shop in Cayce. The shop isn’t far from his place in West Columbia, where, during an especially trying year, he recorded “Modern Pieces,” which Powell will release under the name Stern and Starboard on Oct. 26.

The veteran indie rocker and chef seemed set for a banner year in the early goings of 2020. Death Becomes Even the Maiden, the post-punk band Powell plays drums for, had resumed practicing and was polishing a five-song EP. And he’d just gotten a big promotion and a raise in Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe, where he was working.

Then COVID-19 restrictions stripped him of his livelihood and his creative outlet.

“I'd settled into a sort of normal, which I had been looking for for a while,” Powell says. “And then the month I got my first check, it was like, ‘Shut it down.’”

Powell retreated into isolation as the world around him went into lockdown. The first few weeks, he said, were especially hard.

“I remember opening my eyes every day and gaining consciousness,” Powell said, cracking a wry laugh, “and the first word to come to my lips was ‘Fuck.’”

He sank himself into hobbies and small hustles: He collected scrap wood from construction sites to make coops for the chickens he and his partner, Betty Benns, adopted. He went down to the river to hunt for antique bottles to add to his collection. He drove around looking for junk aluminum to sell to recycling plants and scrap yards. He cleaned the house and went for long bike rides.

But once those chores were done and those small pleasures exhausted themselves, Powell sank into a funk. There were a few days, he said, where he didn’t get out of bed.

Benns snapped him out of it.

“She said, ‘You have to fill your day with activities, whether you want to or not, because that is healthy. Not doing that is not healthy,’” Powell said.

When Powell mentioned he’d thought about making a record, Benns offered an idea: Why not treat making music like a full-time job?

And so, against the apocalyptic pall of 2020 — a noxious mix of COVID-19, creeping fascism and the ever-worsening climate crisis — Powell did exactly that. He’d wake up at 7 a.m. every Monday through Friday, stretch, exercise, take a shower, shave, put on clean clothes, make some coffee, then sit down in the spare room in his house where his collection of music gear lives and set himself to work.

It took months, but Powell recorded almost every strum, pluck and thwack on the record by himself in that spare bedroom. He was isolated, but he still had help: Whenever he got stuck connecting riffs or tweaked a mix, he reached out to his friends.

He bounced ideas off Chuck Sligh and Josh Latham, his former bandmates in the spiky indie rock band The Fishing Journal. (Sligh recorded the only part on the record Powell didn’t play: a bass line on “I’ll See Ya on Birthdays.”)

When he needed advice on how to get better room mic sounds, he queried Zac Thomas of the Columbia studio The Jam Room, who mastered the record. He sent rough bounces to fellow local musician John Furr for feedback.

As a finished product, “Modern Pieces” offers empirical rewards for listeners attuned to the classic indie rock acts that Powell cut his teeth on.

The influence of North Carolina’s Mac McCaughan looms large: The propulsive title track and the sprightly “Slashing Prices” invoke Superchunk’s pogoing poetry, but elsewhere, layered synths (see especially: “When I Was a Layman” and “Electrolytes”) bring to mind McCaughan’s Roland-flecked solo work.

“Be Here Now” recalls Dinosaur Jr., another of Powell’s favorites. The brooding “Holy Water, Perfume” recalls June of 44’s mix of post-hardcore muscle and dubby exploration. And Bob Mould’s “Blue Hearts” was in heavy rotation while Powell was writing and tracking the record, so its tuneful blitzkriegs left a mark on tunes like “Burner.”

“Modern Pieces” sounds like a record Powell would have made pre-pandemic, but the themes that arise reflect the atmosphere in which it was made. Isolation, for sure, is one of them — but less so the physical distance that the pandemic instituted and more the metaphorical gaps that it deepened and heightened. “I’ll See Ya on Birthdays” and “Slashing Prices” curdle and spit, but they aren’t solely caustic kiss-offs — they’re also rueful laments about irreconcilable ideological wedges.

But behind the gray clouds sit silver linings, little rays of perspective among grim realities.

“Instructions,” the record’s closing track, reads on the surface like a laundry list of well-intentioned nags: put on sunscreen, dress warmly, remember to wear a hat outdoors. But behind the harping is love, the song reminds us, and accepting that love can help us weather hard times. “I am enough,” a choir of multitracked Powells sings at the song’s end, “You are enough. This is enough. We are enough.”

The song, Powell said, reflects one of the biggest takeaways from a year-plus of isolation: It’s not about finding out who matters and who doesn't, but who it's better for you to spend the most time with.

That’s what’s paramount, he acknowledges — certainly more than a collection of songs.

“It’s just a record we’re talking about,” he said. “Big deal.”