Columbia venues ready to adapt to local mask mandates

With Columbia, West Columbia and Cayce all enacting mandates requiring masks be worn inside most public gathering spots, the area's concert and performance venues must again figure out how to adapt during COVID-19.

Columbia's ordinance took effect immediately upon its passage on Sept. 8 and lasts for 30 days. The two across the river take effect on Friday, Sept. 10, and last for 60 days.

Free Times reached out to some local venues to see how these measures will impact them moving forward

New Brookland Tavern, a West Columbia rock dive that is a lynchpin of the local music scene, became quite possibly the first music club in South Carolina to require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test (within 72 hours) to enter the building. Carlin Thompson, promotion/marketing coordinator and audio engineer at the venue, indicated that it will take the new rule in stride.

"We will obviously back that (mandate) and combine it with our current 'proof of vax/negative covid test' policy as it will allow us to justify our COVID policy even more which we have caught a lot of flack about," he told Free Times. "But we have equally if not more had more support over the vaccination or negative test policy. Most of the issues have stemmed from walk through traffic from surrounding businesses.

"I think our customers who have worked with us on our COVID policy will still come and will be OK with wearing a mask as a lot of them already do still. We’re not expecting a lot of gigs to cancel, and we don’t plan to cancel any ourselves 'cause who can afford that right now. But when the time comes if it seems like we need to, we will."

As Thompson pointed out, continuing COVID-19 issues within the concert industry aren't limited to New Brookland Tavern, or even South Carolina — though the state is one of the nation's leading hotspots during coronavirus' recent resurgence.

"Unless there’s another shutdown planned, our industry has to adapt to what’s going on in order to survive," he said. "The people trying to argue it are just prolonging what could have already possibly subsided by now. We have been called 'Nazis' multiple times, someone literally messaged us calling us 'Hitler's palace' and are putting more attention into arguing with businesses trying to operate safely than they are trying to stop this from continuing."

Colonial Life Arena, the largest indoor venue in South Carolina, will host upcoming events with masks required, General Manager Sid Kenyon told Free Times. He said he "doesn't foresee any cancellations due to masks in the near future."

"As for the mandate, we will simply switch from masks being strongly encouraged to required and adhere to whatever mandates are in place," Kenyon explained. "It will be similar to our policy last year during basketball season. As you are aware, everything is fluid."

The next events at the arena are set to take place in October, including a concert from Christian band MercyMe, a Columbia R&B Fest featuring Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown and the children's show "Paw Patrol Live!"

Cola Concerts, the outdoor series at the revamped Columbia Speedway Amphitheater that last week hosted Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and this week brings mainstream country singer Jake Owen, will not require masks at this time, but will strongly encourage them.

“Cola Concerts is committed to protecting the health of our fans, our staff and the musicians," Adam Epstein, president and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment and a key organizer for the speedway concert series. "We will follow all health guidelines set forth by the CDC and local health officials. At this time masks are not mandated at our shows, but we do encourage everyone to wear a mask.”

He added that he does not anticipate any shows getting canceled.

The Senate, Columbia's largest rock club, hasn't imposed any requirement for proof of vaccination or a negative test, but Derrick Osborne, the regional manager that oversees the venue and the attached outpost of the live music bar chain Tin Roof, said they will work within the city's mandate.

"I don’t see us cancelling any events coming up if we can help it," he said. "With any spikes in cases this is likely going to change peoples’ comfort levels in going to events. We will be following all local guidelines to help our guests feel comfortable in attending events. Mask mandates come with challenges for us to enforce on all guests but we will be doing our best promote a safe and healthy environment."