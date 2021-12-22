Columbia venues, bands returned with live performances, varied approaches to pandemic in 2021

I’m not sure where to begin an essay taking stock of the Columbia music scene in 2021, because I’m not quite sure precisely where the year begins. Of course, it properly began Jan. 1, but the answer, spiritually, is probably a little different for each of us.

At the start of the year, memories of the truly excellent streaming-only version of 2020 Free Times Music Crawl were still flickering in my head, with those vacant shots of New Brookland Tavern intertwined with the COVID-19 winter surge and the Jan. 6 insurrection unfolding in front of our eyes.

Those performances, still available online, feel kind of miraculous, like a little oasis in the gloom.

Part of me is also tempted to fast-forward through the first half of 2021, to the time when vaccines were flowing freely and we were all reaching for some sense of the new normal. The moment that sticks out most clearly is the June First Thursday on Main.

That night, Stagbriar and Dear Blanca, two of the very best indie rock bands on the local scene who each had released long-awaited, critically acclaimed records during the pandemic last year, were making triumphant returns to the stage on Boyd Plaza.

The bands sounded sharp and almost giddy at the sight of a live audience, and the crowd itself felt a little high on the familiar, but recently alien, hum created by gathering together for this strange communion once again.

Maybe that’s just me though — one of the interesting things about 2021 is the degree to which everyone charted out their own path to normalcy in a post-vaccine but not quite post-pandemic world.

From outdoor events and socially distanced and masked indoor shows to more laissez-faire approaches, there was a sort of pick-and-choose approach music fans could take in 2021 at local venues as COVID-19’s impact waxed and waned.

Personally, I was thankful for low-stakes outdoor events and the steady stream of records to keep me going, even as enticing big touring shows (Jason Isbell, Lil Baby, etc.) came and went. With a 2-year-old child at home and multiple immunocompromised folks in my life, it was hard to gauge risk and get over the psychological hurdle of crowded indoor settings, particularly given the relative safety and privilege of a work-from-home lifestyle.

But regardless of the range of personal and commercial responses to the pandemic, Columbia’s music scene seemed to persevere. From the efforts of the Comfort Monk podcast/label/promoter crew to the welcome return of SceneSC’s local music sampler, fresh currents were clearly alive.

Equally persevering were many of the scene’s stalwarts.

Psych-pop/overdubbing mastermind Marshall Brown turned in another stately full-length in May after a semi-hiatus with "Ay Es Em Ar." Death Becomes Even the Maiden drummer and ex-Fishing Journal frontman Chris Powell returned in October with a new pandemic project, Stern & Starboard, that did something similar in the way it moved forward and deepened a decade-long musical story.

On the flip side, there’s also so many local bands that seemed to be pushing and evolving, pandemic be damned.

The emergence of groups Rex Darling, Charlie Boy and Death Ray Robin all feel part of a larger musical puzzle regarding indie pop in our current musical landscape, while acts like Milah and CalebJustCaleb (who also fronts the excellent, thrashy pop-punk outfit Aim High) are indicative of the increasingly genre-agnostic approach contemporary hip-hop/R&B is taking.

Ultimately, for all of the uncertainty of what venues and bands will survive our current state of affairs, there’s plenty of creative energy and relentless activity to feel some confidence in our scene moving forward. Still, 2021 will always be a year about loss, about thwarted expectations and coming to terms with a new reality.

Given this outlook, I feel something like singer/songwriter Todd Mathis’ heartfelt tribute EP, "For Paul," which was released in June, to his friend Paul Bodamer might be the most emblematic of the year.

Although a drummer and songwriter himself, Bodamer, who we lost early on in 2020, was more known for his tireless engineering and production work for Americana and jazz artists in the Midlands. Mathis carefully selected the songs on the mostly acoustic EP, selecting one of Bodamer’s favorite songs, Wilco’s “Theologians,” followed by a cover of one of the producer’s own songs and then a spot-on take on the Willie Nelson travelogue “Me and Paul.”

Each song directly speaks to Mathis’ grief, but they are nothing next to the intense vulnerability and mournful swell of the closing original number. “I’m writing this song just to tell you how much that I love you/I’m writing this song just to put it out in the air,” he tenderly sings. “I’m writing this song just in case/your spirit is out there floating among the airwaves/and maybe just maybe somebody else needed to hear/the words ‘I love you.’”

Here’s to hoping for more tunes, better times and continued perseverance in the new year.