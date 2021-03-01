Columbia Speedway concerts to restart in April with four nights of Billy Strings

Cola Concerts will get back to business next month with its biggest booking yet.

The socially distanced series installed a stage, huge LED screens and roped-off seating coves on the infield at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center before seeing five of its first nine touring headliners scheduled for the fall punted to the spring. Two of those shows, Shovels & Rope (now scheduled for May 1) and Wynonna Judd (now scheduled for April 25), were postponed for a second time, and a concert from Charleston’s Grammy-winning Ranky Tanky was eventually canceled.

But it seems Cola Concerts is confident the spring will go smoother. Shows resume April 1-4, as Billy Strings comes to town for a four-night stand.

The guitarist and multi-instrumentalist has been on the rise the past few years, as his dexterous skill for bluegrass-style picking and his knack for incorporating it into widescreen, psychedelic-leaning arrangements have won over modern folk fans and jam band heads alike. His latest album, 2019’s “Home,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart, where it has remained for 73 weeks and currently sits at No. 3.

Strings’ shows in Columbia will follow a three-date March run in St. Augustine, Florida, his first concerts for a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“At the Speedway, we’ve created a unique way to get fans and bands together again, and it's catching fire,” Adam Epstein, founder and CEO Innovation Arts & Entertainment, is quoted in a press release. His company partnered with the Roberts Group, which puts on the Broadway in Columbia series at the Koger Center, to start Cola Concerts.

“Billy’s team recognizes that we’re committed to making special things happen.”

Strings’ appearance starts what could, barring further disruptions, be quite a spring at the Speedway. In addition to postponed dates from Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires (April 24), Wynonna Judd, Shovels & Rope, and Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld (April 18), Cola Concerts has also unveiled an April 23 Southern rock double whammy featuring Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars, and a May 15 stop from big-time indie rock band Mt. Joy.

Cola Concerts will also begin flexing up its capacity in the coming season. Previously, four attendees were allowed in each seating cove, sold at a flat rate for each concert regardless of how many people were in each party. But for Billy Strings, ticket buyers will be able to add up to two more people per cove, for a maximum of six. For Mt. Joy and the Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars bill, they can add up to four, for a maximum of eight.

“It depends on each show now, depending on what the artist agrees to,” explained Joe Chambers of the OK Communications Group, who handles press for Cola Concerts.

In the case of Strings, the promoters hope to sell about 13,000 tickets between the four dates.

Tickets for his run go on sale March 5 at 11 a.m via colaconcerts.com. Tickets for all other concerts are already available.