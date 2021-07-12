Columbia Speedway concert series announces big headliners, bigger capacity for fall

They may have started as an answer to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Cola Concerts at the Columbia Speedway are far from done.

Or at least that’s the indication coming out of a big announcement July 12, which unveils a string of attention-grabbing shows for the fall, and a massively expanded capacity.

After spending $1.3 million to install a big festival stage flanked by big LED screens in the infield at the old racetrack in Cayce, along with seating coves for social distancing, the Cola Concerts series will now look to attract the kind of truly massive crowds that the space can fit.

This spring, the venue increased the maximum occupancy of its coves from four to eight, allowing it to accommodate up to 5,000 people, depending on the preference of the artists. Now, thanks to reconfigurations that haven’t been fully spelled out yet, Cola Concerts can fit up to 12,000 fans at each show, per a July 12 news release.

There is no word as of yet about what, if any, social distancing parameters will be included in the new setup.

“This is only the beginning. We will make Columbia Speedway Amphitheater the destination for artists when they head through South Carolina,” Adam Epstein, president and CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment and a key organizer for the series, is quoted in the release. “We are dedicated to bringing the best talent to the Midlands and putting on shows that our fans will never forget.”

The rebrand, from Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center to Columbia Speedway Amphitheater, was also unveiled in the release.

Outside of a previously revealed date from Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit (Sept. 2) that holds down “serious” country as well as any booking could in 2021, the fall calendar covers several angles on festival rock with help from some big names.

The Revivalists (Aug. 28) have the chops to satisfy alternative, classic and jam rock fans alike, and their restless approach ensures that each crowd will always get some satisfaction from their sets; they’re joined on the bill by Michael Franti. Sublime with Rome (Sept. 11) finds original Sublime guitarist Eric Wilson seeking to rekindle the fire of that old band with help from singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez; they’re joined by Dirty Heads.

Gov’t Mule (Sept. 16), which finds Allman Brothers alum Warren Haynes extending his beloved rock ‘n’ roll legacy, is joined on what feels like a true co-headlining bill by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, the jazz-rock dynamo that topped Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year festival in 2016. The last of the newly announced Cola Concerts brings reggae royalty in the form of Ziggy Marley (Oct. 5).

The series had to bounce back this spring following a hit-and-miss fall. Starting in November, unexpectedly cold weather and a spike in COVID-19 cases forced five of its first nine touring headliners to push off their initial date. While only two of those shows — Ranky Tanky and Shovels & Rope — were ultimately canceled, it was an inauspicious start for a project that had big ambitions, both during the pandemic and after it.

And while Cola Concerts showed its potential this spring with some good gets — Billy Strings, Grace Potter, Indigo Girls, and Mt. Joy among them — the calendar had been sitting empty after a June 26 show from Tedeschi Trucks — apart from the September Isbell date, which was announced this spring after a fall concert from Isbell and Amanda Shires was twice postponed.

Based on this latest announcement, it seems Cola Concerts may become a fixture of the Midlands entertainment market after all.