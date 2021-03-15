Columbia soul singer TiffanyJ expands multifaceted approach with concert film

The inability to perform as normal has impacted many creatives during the past year. But Columbia singer-songwriter TiffanyJ (AKA Tiffany Joyce Wilder) found a way to continue her creative endeavors during these trying times.
"Even though COVID was a struggle, it woke up innovation and resurfacing of livestreams I had done in the past," TiffanyJ said. "I was prepared to adjust and make it work. I didn't slow down at all during the pandemic with music."
She released the single “I Love You, Black Man” and three music videos. And now she’s turned her pandemic live-stream series “Solbird Sessions'' into a docu-concert. "Solbird Sessions: Live at the Warehouse" will premiere with an outdoor screening at Kiki's Chicken and Waffles.
Figuring out how to release the movie and how to screen it locally amid the ongoing pandemic wasn’t easy.
"My goal initially was to distribute via Amazon Prime to monetize it, but Amazon Prime is not taking non-fiction submissions," she explained. "I wanted a movie premiere instead, and I have a lot of people that support me and still aren't going anywhere due to COVID, like my mom. My mother's sister passed from COVID in August. So how can we do a movie premiere and people still come?"
The solution partners TiffanyJ with The Luminal Theater, which hosted drive-in screenings in Northeast Columbia last fall and brought satellite Sundance Film Festival screenings to town in January and February. Luminal is providing wireless transmitters for the drive-in showing.
Picking Kiki’s as the location was also smart, as the restaurant has hosted drive-in concerts during the pandemic, providing a blueprint for making the event work.
For TiffanyJ, figuring out a way to show the film in person was an emphasis.
"It's important to me that families come as a whole unit," she offered. "I want to magnify the completion of this project. Plus, my goal was to have it done by my birthday, March 25."
The uphill battle the singer faced in completing the film is testament to this zeal.
"We literally recorded performances three different times," TiffanyJ recalled. "Everything that could go wrong went wrong."
On top of multiple recordings to get things just right, a band member contracted COVID-19, forcing a delay. In the end, the film was completed on time, with edits done by TiffanyJ herself.
"I had a lot of fun making this,” she said. “I made the band wear shirts with my name on it and I get to tell them what to do. It's fun being a woman in charge with a group of guys."
TiffanyJ’s musical journey started in the same place as many: the church. She started writing songs at 14, her first studio experience coming in high school with the gospel group Eternal Voices. “Solbird Sessions” is a further extension of the ambition she realized at that young age.
"I always knew I wanted to touch people through music,” she posited. “I was inspired to do so after seeing my mom bless people Sunday after Sunday through her music ministry in church. I grew to a place where I understand my music doesn't have to have limitations of audiences or topics. Thus, I prefer to be categorized in the genre of soul."
The concert film also extends her efforts beyond the stage and the studio.
TiffanyJ's impact is beyond the stage, using her inspiration and creativity. She does inspirational children’s performances and has produced books and toys centered around her character Super Beauty, described on her website as “a 10-year-old exceptional girl with high self-esteem that has the super power to diminish the influence of bullies while boosting confidence amongst her peers in need.”
In everything from “Solbird Sessions” to Super Beauty, her goal is not just to entertain but inspire.
"One piece of advice I wish someone would've told me when I started writing is to know your art has feeling," she reflected. "If you're young and creating there's art and there's design. Artistic value and a logical scientific approach. But don't let that deter you from your originality. My originality draws people to me, it's hard to say I'm like any other artist because I'm uniquely me. Nobody can't do me better than me."
"Solbird Sessions: Live at the Warehouse" Drive-In Screening
March 23. 7:30 p.m. $20-$75. Kiki's Chicken and Waffles. 7001 Parklane Rd. solbirdsessions.eventbrite.com. (Film released digitally on March 25.)